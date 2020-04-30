MARKET REPORT
Inherited Metabolic Disorders Market Key Vendors, Key Segment, Key Companies, Growth Opportunities by 2017 to 2025
Global Inherited Metabolic Disorders (IMD) Market: Snapshot
Inherited metabolic disorders (IMD), as the name suggests, are genetic conditions resulting in metabolism issues. The root cause behind maximum cases of inherited metabolic disorders (IMD) is a gene mutation that probably happened a lot many generations back. The mutation in the gene is carried through the generations.
Treatment of inherited metabolic disorders (IMD) consists of dietary supplementation, dietary restrictions, drugs that thwart or regulate metabolism, gene therapy, transplantation of the concerned organ, and dialysis in extreme cases. Currently, the dietary supplements account for a leading position in the global inherited metabolic disorders (IMD) treatment market. Drug manufacturers, however, are slated to come up with more condition-specific therapeutics in the near future.
The specificity and high risk affinity of IMD differs from disorder to disorder. Some disorders such as familial cylomicronemia are generally associated closely with Caucasians, while others, namely porphyria is mostly recorded among African Americans. Most of such metabolic disorders are be brought under control with certain changes in the diet and lifestyle of the person. Some inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs) are, however, life threatening. Huntington’s or Zellweger syndrome is to name one such.
The inherited metabolic disorders market lies mostly with the Caucasian and African American populations of world, especially in North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa, followed by the minority populations from South Asia and East A.
At present, genetic screening using mass spectrometry and DNA testing among all newborns are carried out in almost all of the developed nations of the world and also in developing economies of India, Brazil, and China. This helps uncover inherited metabolic disorders (IMD) at an early stage.
Global Inherited Metabolic Disorders Market: Overview
Globally, IMD affects nearly one in every 2,500 to 5,000 individuals with nearly 300 to 600 new cases found in the U.K., according to Public Health Genetics U.K. The specificity and high risk affinity of IMD varies from disorder to disorder, with some disorders like familial cylomicronemia being closely associated with Caucasians and others like porphyria being recoded largely among African Americans. These metabolic disorders are often controllable with certain lifestyle and diet changes, including Familial Cylomicronemia and Phenylketonuria. But some IMDs are highly dangerous and may affect the survivability of a person, such as Huntington’s or Zellweger syndrome.
A lot of IMDs arise when the mutated gene responsible is inherited by the natural selection process and a large number of these genes are recessive. This is probably why a large number of these metabolic disorders are rare occurrences, whereas certain other genes are dominant in nature; this makes it difficult for a willing parent to conceive a child as the risk for transferring a gene remains high (e.g. Huntington’s). Familial chylomicronemia occurs when an individual genetically inherits Lipoprotein lipase enzyme mutation. This is a very rare genetic disease at occurrence rate of 1 individual per million with chances of symptoms occurring only in homozygous individuals (receiving mutation genes from both parents) or in other words recessive gene transmission.
Global Inherited Metabolic Disorders Market: Current Market Trends
Nowadays, genetic screening via mass spectrometry and DNA testing of all newborn children are done in nearly all of the developed countries and also some developing countries of the world, including India, China, and Brazil, albeit across a small percentage of the national population. This prepares a parent and the child with the necessary precautions and treatment for increasing the longevity of the concerned newborn. The life expectancy of such a child with all the necessary care and precaution is at par with the average individual.
However among many adult populations and in some children, rare genetic metabolic disorders are abruptly presented and often not accurately diagnosed. In such individuals, abnormal metabolic changes are considered to be a type of genetic mutation in routine diagnosis. Symptoms such as growth failure, precocious puberty and development delay in children below 12, and anemia, neurological disorder, cancer, muscle weakness, rapid hormonal changes, and skin changes in adults, are regarded to probably have a genetic metabolic cause.
Global Inherited Metabolic Disorders Market: Treatment Classifications
The treatment of IMDs is broadly classified into dietary restrictions, dietary supplementation, drugs that inhibit or regulate metabolism, transplantation of the concerned organ, gene therapy, and dialysis in severe cases. In the case of familial cylomicronemia, gene therapy includes Alipogene tiparvovec recombinant gene therapy drug, manufactured by UniQure Inc. This therapy utilizes viruses (adenovirus vector) designed in such a way that upon infection, the gene for producing the lipoprotein lipase is induced into the host cell, thereby producing the enzyme in-vivo. This therapy has shown positive results and is expected to be released into the market soon. For now, the global inherited metabolic disorders Market lies broadly in the dietary supplements market.
Global Inherited Metabolic Disorders Market: Regional Evaluation
The overall estimated global populations of IMD individuals lie in few millions. The niche category of this segment gives little market for specific condition-related products. However, the implications of therapy are huge as some treatments have the potential to completely eradicate these disorders. Several suitable models have been considered for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and dyslipidemia, which can in turn alter the outcome of cardiovascular diseases to a bare minimum in the future. For now, the inherited metabolic disorders is open for limitless possibilities.
The inherited metabolic disorders lays primarily with the Caucasian and African American populations of world, especially in North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa, followed by the minority populations from South Asia and East Asia.
MARKET REPORT
Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market 2019 Qualitative Analysis: EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler
A new market report titled Global Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024, developed and published by Magnifier Research gives a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market situation and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The report will offer significant estimates for the period between 2019 and 2024. The industrial chain supporting the market is analyzed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the manufacturing chain, efficiency in utilization of the available capacity of production, and industry policies that affect the market. In this report, researchers have further added a complete analysis of Automatic Transmission Torque Converter market’s latest upgrades, current market pilots, censorious trends, standardization, challenges, and technical domain.
What’s more in this report, the industry growth factors and marketing channels, market share analysis of top companies, a long-term and short-term strategy adopted by Automatic Transmission Torque Converter players, and SWOT analysis of the companies are explained in detail. The conclusion part of the report encompasses opinions of the industrial experts. The manufacturers’ data added in this report includes revenue, interview record, shipment, company profiles, annual revenue, demand, sales margin, growth aspects, price, gross profit, and business distribution.
Key manufacturers of the global market by CAGR analysis: EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Aerospace Power, Punch Powertrain, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Hongyu.,
The major regions which contribute to the development of market mainly cover Automatic Transmission Torque Converter market in various regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Additional Information Provided In This Report:
The report delivers key statistics on the market status of the top market players and then highlights opportunities, chanceful, and risk analysis. Opportunities are given for new competitors as well as other established players for tremendous growth in the global market. It serves detailed market segmentation by connection type, lighting source, end-user, and geography.
Furthermore, the next section embraces consumption analysis, major downstream customers’ analysis, industry chain analysis, raw material and suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost structure, and manufacturing plants distribution analysis. Next section covers the segmentation, most prominent market, maximum revenue, manufacture analysis, market share, market size, market forecast trends, market sales, production, supply, demand, and so on.
Benefits of Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market Report:
- The report offers an in-depth evaluation of market driving factors and growth limitations.
- The report portrays individual market revenue of key territories in each region.
- A comprehensive analysis of recent research, as well as technological developments in the market, are included in this report.
- Top players of the market and their commercial growth in recent years are conferred in the report.
MARKET REPORT
Mycotoxin Testing Market Analysis Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies by Forecast 2025
Mycotoxin Testing Market: Snapshot
As per the Food and Agriculture Organization, around 25% of the food produced worldwide contains mycotoxins, which is not seen by the eye and is toxic. Mycotoxins can cause infection in both human beings and animals and thus, there arises a need mycotoxin testing. Mycotoxins, made of fungi, colonize the grains and can come in various types. There are over 400 different categories of mycotoxins. With the population expansion across the globe, the demand for food is increasing vigorously, making it mandatory to drive mycotoxin testing.
However, food safety is not the only reason driving the global mycotoxin testing market. This mycotoxin testing market is also driven by the moist atmosphere which results in the production of mycotoxins in dairy products, cookies, meat and poultry products, bread, herbs, cereals, and beverages such as beer and wine. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness pertaining to the presence of mycotoxins in various food products is creating a heightened demand for mycotoxin testing. With technological advancements, there have been tests that efficiently and quickly identify the existence of mycotoxins, which is encouraging the growth of this market.
The global mycotoxin testing market is challenged by the lack of infrastructure facilities and food controller systems. The shortage of mycotoxin testing equipment is also a problem. It is the developing nations, which face most of these issues. Thus, a lack of adequate infrastructure and equipment in developing nations is restraining the global mycotoxin testing market to fully bloom, as it should. However, with improvement in the economy of developing nations and advancements in technology, the impact of this restraint will reduce. Governments in these countries are implementing various regulations regarding food safety, which will help improve the condition of the mycotoxin testing market in the developing nations.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Overview
Mycotoxin refers to secondary metabolites of molds, which contaminate crop plant and fruits. Mycotoxin are toxic to humans and animals alike, and may lead to several health issues. With the rising population, the need for food safety is escalating and more than 100 countries have established regulations for testing mycotoxins in food and feed before they reach the end users. Concurrently, the global mycotoxin testing market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
This report on global mycotoxin testing market is an all-inclusive in-depth analysis of all the factors that are expected to influence the demand over the new few years. One of the key feature of the report is the section on company profiles wherein several prominent vendors have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, geographical outreach, and product portfolio. The global mycotoxin testing market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, food and feed tested, and geography. By type, the market can be divided into Aflatoxins, Fusarium toxins, Ochratoxins, Patulin, and others including alternaria, Citrinin, Ergot Alkaloids, sterigmatocystin, and cyclopiazonic acid. By technology, the market can be segmented into LC-MC/GC-MS- based, immunoassay-based/ELISA, HPCL-based, and others such as test kits. The food tested for mycotoxins can be categorized into cereals, grains, and pulses, dairy products, meat and poultry, processed food, nut, seed, and spice, and others including fruits and vegetables and food additives. Feed mycotoxins are divided into cereals and its products, oil meals and cakes, forage and silage, and other feed ingredients and concentrates. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Influential factors
This mycotoxin testing market is primarily driven by stringent food safety regulations across several countries. Humid atmospheric conditions, which leading to an increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products is another prominent factor augmenting the demand for mycotoxin testing. Additionally, incremented International trade, consumer complaints, and growing health concern among consumers are some of the other factors expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.
The mycotoxin testing market report observes that among all types of mycotoxins, the demand for fusarium toxin is maximum. The Fusarium genus have various species, which produce a large number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, and zearalenone. As fusarium toxin are commonly present in cereals and by-products, factors such as contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions and the increase in commodities trade have grown into significant drivers for the Fusarium testing market. Among all technologies used for mycotoxin testing, HPLC is most common as it is economical technology and is helpful to detect and quantify mycotoxins in food products.
Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook
Currently, North America and Europe serve the maximum demand for mycotoxin, owing to strict regulatory in the countries of the U.S., the U.K. Germany, and France. The U.K. is estimated for the best growth rate among the European countries during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly half the world’s population, is expected to escalate the demand for mycotoxin testing over the course of next few years.
Companies mentioned in this research report
Some of the key vendors in global mycotoxin testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Silliker Inc, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Symbio Laboratories.
MARKET REPORT
Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder Market 2019 Qualitative Analysis: Asbury Carbons, China Carbon Graphite Group, Conoco Phillips
A new market report titled Global Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024, developed and published by Magnifier Research gives a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market situation and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The report will offer significant estimates for the period between 2019 and 2024. The industrial chain supporting the market is analyzed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the manufacturing chain, efficiency in utilization of the available capacity of production, and industry policies that affect the market. In this report, researchers have further added a complete analysis of Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder market’s latest upgrades, current market pilots, censorious trends, standardization, challenges, and technical domain.
What’s more in this report, the industry growth factors and marketing channels, market share analysis of top companies, a long-term and short-term strategy adopted by Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder players, and SWOT analysis of the companies are explained in detail. The conclusion part of the report encompasses opinions of the industrial experts. The manufacturers’ data added in this report includes revenue, interview record, shipment, company profiles, annual revenue, demand, sales margin, growth aspects, price, gross profit, and business distribution.
Key manufacturers of the global market by CAGR analysis: Asbury Carbons, China Carbon Graphite Group, Conoco Phillips, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, GrafTech International, Graphit Kropfmuhl, Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group, Hitachi Chemical, Nacional De Grafito, Nippon Carbon, Nippon Graphite Industries, SEC Carbon, SGL Carbon Group, Showa Denko Carbon, Skaland Graphite, Superior Graphite, Timcal,
The major regions which contribute to the development of market mainly cover Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder market in various regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Additional Information Provided In This Report:
The report delivers key statistics on the market status of the top market players and then highlights opportunities, chanceful, and risk analysis. Opportunities are given for new competitors as well as other established players for tremendous growth in the global market. It serves detailed market segmentation by connection type, lighting source, end-user, and geography.
Furthermore, the next section embraces consumption analysis, major downstream customers’ analysis, industry chain analysis, raw material and suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost structure, and manufacturing plants distribution analysis. Next section covers the segmentation, most prominent market, maximum revenue, manufacture analysis, market share, market size, market forecast trends, market sales, production, supply, demand, and so on.
Benefits of Ultra Fine Artificial Graphite Powder Market Report:
- The report offers an in-depth evaluation of market driving factors and growth limitations.
- The report portrays individual market revenue of key territories in each region.
- A comprehensive analysis of recent research, as well as technological developments in the market, are included in this report.
- Top players of the market and their commercial growth in recent years are conferred in the report.
