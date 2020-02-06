Injectable Drug Delivery Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2013 – 2019

Marine electronics are specifically designed electronic devices for use in the marine environment. These electronics include radar systems, SONAR, navigation, and communication systems necessary for effectively carrying out various maritime operations. Growing oceanic trade activities and demand from defense sectors are expected to generate a massive potential for the marine electronics market during the forecast period.

The marine electronics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a global increase in the trade and transportation practices through the sea and increasing adoption of advanced marine electronics for naval applications. Besides, improved focus on the safety of oceanic routes and coastal areas is further contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are likely to create substantial opportunities for the key players operating in the marine electronics market during the forecast period.

The global marine electronics market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as GPS & radar systems, SONAR modules, communication devices, autonomous identification systems (AIS), thermal & visible cameras, multi-function navigation, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as merchant marine, fishing vessel, yachts/recreation, military naval, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key marine electronics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Icom Inc.

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime

Navico

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

SRT Marine Systems plc

Transas

The report analyzes factors affecting marine electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the marine electronics market in these regions.

