Injection Molding Machines Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis by 2025
Injection molding machines are used mainly to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be used to produce products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic including steel and aluminum. The injection molding process can be utilized to manufacture a broad range of parts or products, which can vary greatly in their structure and dimension based on their end-use.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size 2017 by Product Type (Hydraulic Type, Electric Type, Hybrid Type), by Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Aerospace, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global injection molding machine market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global injection molding machine market report also includes company profiles, financial revenues, mergers & acquisitions and investments. The global injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2025, owing to the high demand from the packaging industry.
The study on the global injection molding machine market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application on a global level. By product type, the global injection molding machine market can be divided into electric, hydraulic, and hybrid machines. Electrical injection molding machines utilize electricity for running all the processes, whereas hydraulic machines operate on the hydraulic technology. The hydraulic machines segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the injection molding machine market during the forecast period. This is owing to their comparatively reduced maintenance costs, better performance and long service period. Hybrid injection molding machines uses a combination of hydraulics and electricals for their operations. The machines have an arrangement of speed of electrical machines and precision and power of hydraulic machines.
In terms of end-user application, the injection molding machine industry can be classified into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace and others. Injection molding machines are used to manufacture various parts utilized in these industries. For instance, the requirement of lightweight components in automobiles is driving the demand for plastic products that can replace traditional materials (including steel and wood). Likewise, containers, bottles and boxes are driving the demand for injection molding in the packaging industry. Miniaturization which is achieved by replacing bulky parts with significantly smaller parts can be achieved via injection molding as they can attain the required dimension complexity. The growth of these sectors is expected to result in a further penetration of the injection molding technology, thereby providing an impetus to the sales of machines and related accessories over the forecast period.
In terms of region, the injection molding machine industry can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a prominent share in the injection molding machine market over the next seven years. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for end-use applications in emerging countries, such as India and China, of the region.
Major companies operating in the global injection molding machine market are Engel Austria, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Milacron Holdings Corp., Japan Steel Works Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Negri Bossi S.p.A., Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Haitian International Holdings, and Asian Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
By Product Type, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
Hydraulic Type
Electric Type
Hybrid Type
By Application, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare & Medical Devices
Aerospace
Others
By Regional, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom (UK)
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of the MEA
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market's size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients' knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Global Pipe Coatings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Surface, Form, End-Use Industry, and, Region.
Global Pipe Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.67% during forecast period.
Global Pipe Coatings Market
Increasing transportation activities of fluids at a long-distance , demand for high-quality pipeline systems that are resistant to corrosion and rusting are the major driver of global pipe coatings market.. The rise in demand for metal pipes in water supply projects and wastewater management systems has to lead increasing use of pipe coatings . There is high demand for pipe coatings in the management and transportation of fluids. Also, abrasion resistance overlay is a trendsetter in the global pipe coating market solutions. Also, regional strict government regulations for the environment and health safety.
On the basis of the End-Use Industry segment, chemical processing is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Because of the increasing demand in the chemical industry, the demand for pipe coatings in this end-use industry is expected to grow. Also, the global pipe coatings market for chemical processing is growing because of the easy availability of shale gas.
Based on the type segment, Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most widely used type of pipe coatings and comprise of PE, PP and PU coatings that are used in polyolefin coatings. 3LPE coatings are now being favorite on a large scale as they have the added advantage provided by thermoplastic polymer coatings and fusion bonded epoxy coatings. They are majorly used in the oil & gas industry.
New products and treatment procedures are being launched in the global pipe coatings market, which is building up the competition among the players of the global pipe coatings market. Innovative creativities like strategic mergers and acquisitions and increased research and development expenditure for new product launches are aiding the players in business expansion to sustain the competitive environment of the global pipe coatings market.
In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries in this region like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are witnessing growth in the oil & gas industry because of the easy availability of shale gas and the discovery of oil reserves. Also, the chemical processing industry is expected to grow because of the availability of raw materials in this region.
The reports cover key developments in the global pipe coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches, product approvals and others like patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the development of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the global pipe coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for the global pipe coatings market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global pipe coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global pipe coatings market.
Scope of the Global Pipe Coatings Market
Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Type
• Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings
• Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings
• Concrete Coatings
• Others
Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Surface
• Internal Surface Coatings
• External Surface Coatings
Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Form
• Powder Coatings
• Liquid Coatings
Global Pipe Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry
• Oil & Gas Industry
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
• Chemical Processing
• Others
Global Pipe Coatings Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Pipe Coatings Market
• PPG Industries, Inc.
• Akzonobel N.V.
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• The Valspar Corporation
• Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.
• Wasco Energy Group of Companies
• Arkema S.A.
• The 3M Company
• Shawcor Ltd.
• Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.
• Berry Plastics CPG
• Canusa-Cps Ltd.
• Tenaris
• Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd.
• Aegion Corporation
• Dura-Bond Industries, Inc.
• Eupec Pipecoatings France SA
• L.B. Foster Company
• Arabian Pipecoating Company Ltd.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Pipe Coatings Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Pipe Coatings Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Pipe Coatings Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Pipe Coatings Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pipe Coatings by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Pipe Coatings Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Pipe Coatings Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Pipe Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Types of Platform Chemicals, Applications, and Region.
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market
The factor drive the market growth is increasing demand for fossil fuels leads to an increase in the price of fuel related products and hence, to decrease this dependency, the demand for bio-renewable chemicals is increasing. For instance, the rise in demand for polylactic acid (PLA), ethylene and polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) would depreciate the demand for fossil fuels over the long run. The global market for bio-renewable chemicals is hampered due to unavailability or scarcity of raw materials used in the production of renewable chemicals. Furthermore, governments and private organizations are granting reimbursements to promote the production of raw materials.
The bio-renewable chemical is a concept of green chemistry, which uses a natural renewable energy source to produce certain chemicals. Now the companies and governments around the world are stressing on environmentally friendly business. In addition to that, scarcity of non-renewable resources also attracts stakeholders towards the bio-renewable chemical market.
The report gives an overall view of the global bio-renewable chemical market. The market is facing challenges because of the unavailability of raw materials like corn, wheat, sugar, etc., which are used in the production of renewable chemicals. These factors are strategically allocated within the report and more importance is given towards the commercialization & environmental applications, and also the report deals with the impact challenges on the manufactures. The global bio-renewable chemical market is also analyzed on the basis of Porter’s five force model. The suppliers’ bargaining power is low, as the types of equipment and chemicals used are highly fragmented. The increasing number of new entrants is astounding due to limited barriers and very low capital requirement.
Based on product type, the glycerin segment held the largest market share of the market in 2016 on account of its growing demand in pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Response for succinic acid is also increasing, as it is used as the main ingredient for pigment and coating in construction and pharmaceutical industries.
Based on the regions, North America holds the largest market share. On account of Initiatives have been taken by countries for the production and usage of chemicals. For instance, USA’s “federal bio-preferred and toxic substitute program”, and Canada & California’s “toxic chemical list and alternatives initiatives” are few a programs that regulate the production and usage of chemicals in the North American countries. These programs make the North American market favorable towards using the bio-renewable chemical product. Additionally, many European Governments are also aiming at environmental issues and implementing associated with environmental regulations for chemical manufacturing. Moreover, Glycerin and Lactic acids are frequently used in the Middle East market as these chemicals are the main ingredients for the production of bio-diesels.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global bio-renewable chemicals market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global bio-renewable chemicals market.
Scope of Global Bio-Renewable Chemicals Market:
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market, By Types of Platform Chemicals:
• Glycerin
• Lactic Acid
• Succinic Acid
• Others
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market, By Applications:
• Bio-plastic
• Bio-based Solvents
• Bio-based cleaners and detergents
• Others
Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market:
• BASF
• Solazyme
• Myriant
• Elevance Renewable Sciences
• BioAmber
• DuPont Biosciences (Genencor)
• Lanza Tech
• Amyris
• ZeaChem
• Gevo
• Evonik Indystries
• Lanzatech
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Bio Renewable Chemicals Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Bio Renewable Chemicals Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bio Renewable Chemicals Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Bio Renewable Chemicals Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bio Renewable Chemicals by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Bio Renewable Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Global Smart Homes Systems Market by Top Key players: ADT, Honeywell, Vivint, Nortek, Crestron, Lutron, Leviton, Comcast, ABB, Acuity Brands, Alarm.com, Control4, Schneider Electric, Time Warner Cable, Siemens AG, Sony
Global Smart Homes Systems Market Research Report 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Smart Homes Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Homes Systems development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Smart Homes Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Smart Homes Systems market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Smart Homes Systems Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: ADT, Honeywell, Vivint, Nortek, Crestron, Lutron, Leviton, Comcast, ABB, Acuity Brands, Alarm.com, Control4, Schneider Electric, Time Warner Cable, Siemens AG, Sony, Savant, Nest, AMX, and Legrand
Smart Homes Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Smart Homes Systems Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Smart Homes Systems Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Smart Homes Systems Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Smart Homes Systems Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Smart Homes Systems Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Smart Homes Systems Market;
3.) The North American Smart Homes Systems Market;
4.) The European Smart Homes Systems Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Smart Homes Systems Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight a huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far-reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from a number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
