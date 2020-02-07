Injection Pen Market– Overview on Ongoing Trends 2025

Connect with us

Injection pen is an automated injection device which has an insulin cartridge, a dial to measure dosage and a disposable needle inside used for the delivery of parenteral syringe-based delivery of drugs. It is used mainly by patients with diabetes to inject insulin in a more simple, accurate and convenient way.

Demand Scenario

The global injection pen market was USD 34.06 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 55.49 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America holds the largest market share due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario as well as increasing number of awareness programs in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to better access to health care along with steadily increasing healthcare expenditure. China is considered to be one of the lucrative markets in the region due to the availability of raw materials and labor at significantly lower prices when compared to other regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by rising incidences of diseases like diabetes and arthritis along with an increase in governmental healthcare expenditure and also favorable healthcare insurance policies in developed as well as developing countries. However, the global injection pen market is curbed by the preference of alternative drug delivery modes coupled with poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries.

Industry Trends and Updates

Novo Nordisk A/S, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company with more than 90 years of innovation along with leadership in diabetes care had announced a complete acquisition of Ziylo, which is a University of Bristol spin-out company for USD 800 million. This acquisition enables Novo Nordisk full rights to the company’s glucose binding molecule technology which allows them to develop glucose-responsive insulins.

Sanofi, a French multinational company invests USD 433 million with plans to build a new manufacturing plant for vaccines at its Sanofi Pasteur Canadian located in Toronto. This investment will expand its footprint in Canada to raise the production of its five component acellular pertussis antigen.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the cloud services market is segmented into Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The SaaS mode of delivery is further segmented into SMB and mobile corporate SaaS cloud services, corporate SaaS cloud services, SMB SaaS cloud services and others. North America is the largest contributor to the cloud services market due to the high penetration of internet in this region. This region is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Major benefits offered by cloud services are driving business organizations in implementing the use of cloud services. Cloud services maximize the effectiveness of shared resources and ensure the business organizations higher returns and faster paybacks. In addition, cloud services offer scalable solutions to growing business organizations at low cost of ownership. This drives business organizations to invest in such services that allow them to generate higher revenues by optimizing the available resources. However, the data security issues are the roadblocks that are adversely affecting the growth of this market. The increasing data hacking incidences using sophisticated tools result in loss of sensitive data, causing serious dents in the business revenues. Also, there are constant evolutions of new security threats that are affecting the quality of cloud services. Further, the small and medium businesses find it difficult to repeatedly invest in the customized solutions available for cloud services security. Due to such factors, the business organizations are reluctant in investing in the cloud services and prefer to carry on with conventional methods of network infrastructure.

Some of the major players in the market are improving their existing services by adding new and innovative features. This helps them in staying competitively ahead in the market. For instance,

  • Akamai Technologies Inc. one of the leading cloud services providers
  • recently added Zone Apex Mapping feature to its Ion network acceleration technology.

This feature reduces DNS resolution time and avoids HTTP redirects.

Other major players in the market include VMware Inc. (U.S.)

  • Taleo Corporation (Ireland)
  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
  • NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)
  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
  • Joyent Inc. (U.S.)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
  • Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)
  • Flexiant Limited (United Kingdom)
  • ENKI Consulting (U.S.)
  • Etelos Inc. (U.S.)
  • Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
  • CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and SAP AG (Germany).

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others
Intelligent power switches are also called as smart power switches because of its advanced functionality. Intelligent power switches are used for high side and low side configurations and are designed for handling normal overload conditions in addition to several extraordinary conditions. Intelligent power switches finds their application in automotive, industrial and commercial sectors.

In Intelligent power switches, control section and power stage is integrated on the same chip. Control section includes drivers, logic interface, protection and diagnostic features. Intelligent Power Switches provides benefits such as cost effectiveness, compactness increased system reliability and over temperature protection.

On the basis of type, the intelligent power switches market can be segmented as high side switches and low side switches. High side switches are used to drive capacitive, inductive and resistive loads and provide protection against over temperature, short circuit and overload. High side switches are used in all kinds of industrial as well as automotive applications. Low side switches are used to drive resistive and inductive loads and it provide protection against over current, over/under voltage and over temperature. Low side power switches are used in automotive, industrial and commercial applications.

Intelligent power switches market can also be segmented on the basis of application. This includes automotive, industrial, commercial and construction application. Intelligent power switches are used in various automotive electrical system such as solenoid and valve driver, in safety features such as window lifters, windshield wipers and power seats. In Industrial applications, intelligent power switches are used where intelligent protection and gate drivers provides component and space saving such as vending machines and traffic signs. Intelligent power switches also finds their application in hydraulic valve control, safety relay replacement, flap driver of construction, commercial and agriculture vehicles.

The global intelligent power switches market is expected to witness robust growth through 2025 due to rising demand of intelligent power switches in automotive and industrial application across globe. Region wise the global intelligent power switches market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). China is leading the intelligent power switches market in terms of manufacturing. Increasing use of intelligent power switches into automotive and industrial applications is expected to drive the growth of intelligent power switches market throughout the forecast period. Benefits of intelligent power switches such compactness, high reliability and cost effectiveness further expected to drive the market growth.

The key international players operating in intelligent power switches market includes

  • RICOH Electronic Devices Co. Ltd.
  • International Rectifier
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated.
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Fuji Electric Co. LTD. and SCHUKAT electronic etc.
Bone grafts are implantable materials that help in bone healing, bone formation, and osseous reconstruction due to their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive properties. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure carried out for replacing a missing or defective bone with material from a patient’s body, animals, cadaver, or a different person.

Demand Scenario

The global bone graft and substitutes market was USD 2740 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3830 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and will lead the market during the forecast period due to the rising incidences of severe bone fractures which require bone grafting treatments. Moreover, the prevalence of bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is also boosting the demand and expansion of bone graft and substitutes in North America. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly owing to the growth across the bone graft and substitute market in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. Bone grafts & substitutes have become an essential component of the healthcare sector in the present scenario due to the growing occurrences of knee and hip replacement procedures in the region.

Drivers and Restraints

Upsurge in the occurrence of bone & joint disorders, technological improvements in the medical field, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, and rise in demand for dental bone grafts are the major factors driving the bone grafts and substitutes market. Incremental boost in the cost of surgeries and stringent regulatory approval process are the major factors hindering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

There are several trends in this market which have the prospective to change the therapeutic approach and the treatment landscape in the bone graft substitute market. The most recent technological trend is to substitute these natural materials with alloplastic bone grafts such as ceramics and polymers as they can be manufactured to the precise size and characteristics. Moreover, Recombinant DNA technology is being pushed into use to mix synthetic materials with growth factors to enhance grafts and stem cell-based auto grafts. The better use of biotechnology is expected to boost the characteristics of synthetic bone graft such as osteoconduction, osteoinduction and osteogenesis etc.

