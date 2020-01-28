ENERGY
Injection System Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market
Oil Refinery Market Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis
Global Oil Refinery Market: Brief Account
The global oil refinery market is taking mighty strides toward a perpetual recovery and assertive development mainly on the back of developing economies and the wholehearted support by their governments. The world’s largest oil refinery installed in India rode on its record performances in 2016 to help the owner Reliance Industries Ltd. gain a 10.0% rise in profits. This profitability jump was witnessed in the face of defiance coming from the challenging market conditions. Thus, the market is anticipated to offer opportunities even during the not-so-profitable times.
The report presented here segments the world oil refinery market in terms of type of crude. Apart from Asia Pacific, the other principal geographies of the market could be North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.
The analysts have exercised their experience and skills to expose some of the vitally important factors that are deemed responsible for the growth of the oil refinery market. The other significant aspects such as market restraints, company rivalries, and future outlook are also comprehensively studied in the publication.
Global Oil Refinery Market: Trends and Opportunities
Since the crude type helps to conclude the refining process used, one of the critical classifications of the world oil refinery market is based on the two forms of crude, i.e. sour crude and sweet crude.
Minor penetrations into the global oil refinery market could be witnessed on the part of companies belonging to other sectors, whereas niche companies will look to extend their presence more in top geographies. For instance, manufacturing and technology solutions provider Honeywell International Inc. based in the U.S. has introduced a novel refining technology to help Indian refiners reduce crude oil imports and obtain cleaner fuel for transportation. New ideas have been promoted in the oil and gas industry by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India with a US$14.91 mn startup fund.
Oil is a major component employed in the process of power generation. With the rising consumption rate of electricity across the world, except Europe, the demand in the global oil refinery market has correspondingly increased. Europe could exhibit a lazy growth owing to the spiraling progress of the renewable energy sector. However, the substantial demand put up by the energy sector is pushing up the global advancement of oil refinery at an aggressive pace.
Global Oil Refinery Market: Geographical Analysis
On the basis of refining capacity, Asia Pacific has taken a leading share in the world oil refinery market. The region held its ground despite the danger of the downswing in petroleum product demand and sluggish economy. It was successful in maintaining the firmness of the demand with lower oil prices even in the high pressure background of flimsy refining margins. India holds the largest refinery on the globe in Jamnagar. Operating under the banner Reliance Industries Ltd., the refinery flaunts a mammoth capacity of 1.24 mn barrels per day. With the allowance of 100.0% foreign direct investment (FDI) in several segments of the oil and gas industry, including oil refinery, the Indian government has managed to draw in both international and domestic investments. Additionally, numerous policies have been adopted to satisfy the increasing demand in the country.
China is one of the largest crude oil importers and had expanded its refining capacity to 12.7 mn barrels per day in the recent years. In the event of a colossal amount of crude oil available for processing, the need for elevating the refining capacity of China has augmented even more.
Other factors responsible for the global oil refinery market growth include the revamping and upgrading efforts taken by various countries to process new crude oil and changing economies of emerging nations. Developed regions such as North America are expected to contribute at a minimal rate.
Global Oil Refinery Market: Top Companies
Amongst others, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Aramco Lubricating Oil Refining Company, Essar Oil Limited, National Iranian Oil Company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, National Iranian Oil Company, Kuwait Petroleum International, Total Oil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Exxon Mobil, ENI, Conoco Phillips, China National Petroleum Company, Chevron Corporation, and Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company are the renowned players in the international oil refinery market.
Protective Relays Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored
Global Protective Relays Market: Overview
Due to the increasing complexity of electrical circuit design, circuit protection has emerged as a major concern for project developers around the world. The significance of protective relays has thus increased in enabling safe operations of an external circuit. These systems register over-current, over-voltage, and under-frequency in order to reverse power flow, thereby eliminating the chances of major accidents. Besides this, protective relays are used to trace the epicenter of disturbance and prompt switching devices to eliminate the faulty elements from the circuit.
Transparency Market Research projects strong growth for the global protective relays market due to the increasing demand for advanced protection devices in the power market. Developing economies are expected to be the prime consumers of protective relay systems. For the purpose of the study, the global protective relays market is bifurcated based on type and product. Regionally, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
The report presents a granular analysis of the various factors influencing the global protective relays market between 2015 and 2023. The aspects promoting the market’s growth across its regional segments are studied as well. Using industry-leading tools, the report presents insights into the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threats of new entrants, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. It thus compiles exhaustive yet relevant information to help guide businesses make successful decisions during the forecast period.
Global Protective Relays Market: Overview
The increasing investment in distribution and transmission infrastructure, besides the dynamic safety standards within the power industry is the key factor boosting the global protective relays market. With nations around the nations gearing to upgrade their installed power generation capacity, experts predict higher investment in the market. Moreover, investments in the development of transmission lines and substations are also expected bolster demand for protective relays in the forthcoming years.
Installing protective relays can help eliminate the risk of damage in large industrial facilities. These advanced systems are thus preferred over their conventional counterparts. Despite this, the high installation cost and expenditure incurred on their maintenance is creating bottlenecks for the market. Nevertheless, looking at the advantages protective relays provide in the long-run, large-scale industries have shown willingness to accelerate their spending. The market is also expected to gain impetus from the potential technological developments in the near future.
Global Protective Relays Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, Asia Pacific holds dominance in the global protective relays market. The region boasts rising investment in infrastructural development, a major part of which is focused on the expansion of the power industry. This has been touted as the key factor attractive leading manufacturers of protective relays to the region. Currently, China is dominating the protective relays market in Asia Pacific, besides which the market is witnessing lucrative opportunities in India as well.
Other than Asia Pacific, the growth of the replacement market in North America and Europe is expected to create opportunities for protective relays manufacturers in the regions. Furthermore, robust growth is projected for the market in Latin America and Africa.
Companies Mentioned in Report
To study the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Schneider Electric SA, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Alstom SA, Schneider Electric SE, and SEL Inc. Besides examining the strategies adopted by these companies, the report also delves into analyzing their strengths and weaknesses, apart from threats and opportunities that they may face in the forthcoming years.
Well Stimulation Vessels Market : An Array Of Graphics And Swot Analysis Of Major Industry Segments
Well stimulation vessels are designed for effectiveness and endurance in oil & gas exploration and production globally. These stimulation vessels are considered to be of huge capacity that includes latest stimulation and marine technologies, allowing stimulation vessels to face severe environments. Well stimulation vessels provide reliability to lower non productive time, rig time, and risk while enhancing profits and production. Well stimulation vessels can provide a broad range of services in deep water such as acid fracturing, matrix acidizing, sand control, prop pant fracturing, and scale control. Developments in measurement and real time monitoring systems are expected to dominate the advancements and new fabricated vessels in the well stimulation vessels market. Advancements of well stimulation vessels are led by the international governing bodies for better environmental standards. Well stimulation vessels play an important role in improving the flow of hydrocarbons from drainage areas into the wellbore.
Well stimulation vessels are primarily used for transporting and handling chemicals and liquid cargo for use in well stimulation operations. Well stimulation vessels market can be segmented based on application. Well stimulation vessels are mainly utilized in deep water and ultra deep water operations. New generation well stimulation vessels are the largest, safest and multipurpose stimulation vessels ever made. These stimulation vessels enable longer deployments and greater storage capacity with less environmental impact. Well stimulation vessels are heavily equipped with blender equipment, stimulation pump rooms and acid storages. Deepwater well stimulation vessel develops efficiency in well stimulation operation by performing multiple well completions on a single trip. Deep water well stimulation vessel integrates a data acquisition in-house software technology to process, acquire, display and record, data in real time. Efficient design of the well stimulation vessel can deliver well stimulation treatments at high volume and high rate.
Gulf of Mexico has evolved as one of the largest regions in well stimulation vessels market followed by South America. Huge demand for well stimulation vessels was concentrated in Gulf of Mexico that is expected to contain a huge share of the total world fleet. Well stimulation vessels market is expected to remain deployed in the emerging regions such as North Sea, the Middle East, and West Africa. South America, West Africa and North Atlantic regions are likely to have huge future growth potential in well stimulation vessels market.
Rising oil & gas demand, coupled with steady growth in capital expenditure on well stimulation vessels, followed by brisk and constant transmission ability are likely to drive well stimulation vessels market over the coming years. Remote oil & gas operations has resulted in added distance for vessel maintenance, re-supply and increased travel time between platforms and rigs. Optimization of materials and onboard systems are some of the key factors to maintain the competitiveness and efficiencies in well stimulation vessels market. Rapid development in infrastructure in the economies such as Gulf of Mexico and West Africa has led to the surge in demand for well stimulation vessels. Increase in transport capacity and logistics has positively contributed towards the growth of well stimulation vessels market.
Some of the major players in well stimulation vessels market are Island Offshore, Damen Shipyards Group, DeepSTIM Stimulation Vessels, Halliburton Company and Dixon Marine Consulting Ltd. among others.
