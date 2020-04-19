MARKET REPORT
Ink Resins Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027
The global ink resins market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled ‘Ink Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Printing ink manufacturers use ink resins as raw materials to impart significant characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include high solid content, viscosity, gloss, and improved pigment wetting.
Increased use of packaging to boost ink resins market
Packaging is an important requirement of all products. It protects products from a variety of factors such as incorrect handling and harsh environments. Attractive packaging also plays an important role in the sale of products. Good packaging can positively influence a consumer’s purchasing decision. Manufacturers and consumers have started realizing these benefits of packaging. As a result, the global packaging industry has been expanding at a considerable pace over the last few years. All types of packaging require printing inks, while all printing inks require ink resins as one of the raw materials. Thus, growth of the packaging industry is expected to drive the global ink resins market during the forecast period.
Digitization trend to negatively affect ink resins market
Digitization can be defined as the development of pictures and texts in the digital form. The process of digitization started with the development of computers, mobile phones, and Internet. Several textbooks, novels, and illustrative books are currently available on the Internet. Even marketing campaigns at present require printed material in less amounts, as part of those campaigns can be conducted online. The trend of e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace across the world and this has hampered several industries including the publication & commercial printing industry. This, in turn, is likely to restrain the global ink resins market during the forecast period.
Collaboration between ink resin manufacturers and printing ink manufacturers
Various types of ink resins are available in the market. They include modified rosins, hydrocarbon resins, polyamides, acrylics, and polyurethanes. Different types of ink resins involve different advantages as well as disadvantages. Ink resins can be manufactured as per the precise requirement of the final printing ink. They can even be customized for specific applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing. However, the development of such high-precision ink resins is only possible through close collaboration between printing ink manufacturers and ink additive manufacturers. Such collaborations also present lucrative opportunities for ink resin manufacturers.
Global ink resins market segmented based on type, printing ink, printing process, application, and region
In terms of type, the global ink resins market has been segmented into modified rosin, hydrocarbon resin, modified cellulose, acrylic, polyamide, and polyurethane. The modified rosin segment accounts for a prominent share of the market, due to low price and easy availability of modified rosins. Based on printing process, the market has been segregated into lithography, flexography, gravure, digital, and others. The lithography segment holds a key share of the market, primarily because lithographic printing is widely employed in end-user industries such as printing and publishing.
In terms of printing ink, the global ink resins market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, UV-cured, and oil-based. Solvent-based printing inks consume a large share of ink resins. In terms of application, the market has been divided into packaging, publishing, commercial printing, and others. Packaging is the primary application of printing inks and, in turn, that of ink resins. Furthermore, with rising awareness regarding the significance of packaging, the packaging segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the forecast period.
In terms of region, the global ink additives market has been divided into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of ink resins worldwide, due to the large production of printing inks in the region.
High level of competition in the market
Ink resins is a moderately consolidated market with the presence of a few, key multinational players such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, DIC Corporation, and Lawter Inc. It is also a mature market with the presence of established players, which makes the entry of new companies relatively difficult. Several large-sized companies operating in the market have adopted the strategy of new product development, especially the development of sustainable and eco-friendly ink resins, in order to compete effectively in the market. For example, BASF SE has launched several new ink resins under the brand name of Versamid. Furthermore, it is focused on the production of eco-friendly ink resins under the brand name of Joncryl.
MARKET REPORT
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
MARKET REPORT
Global Solar Control Glass Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Solar Control Glass Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Solar Control Glass market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Solar Control Glass market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Solar Control Glass market: PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Solar Control Glass for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Solar Control Glass market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Solar Control Glass Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
MARKET REPORT
Global 3D Cell Culture Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global 3D Cell Culture Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global 3D Cell Culture market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the 3D Cell Culture market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the 3D Cell Culture market: 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR Corporation, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., InSphero AG, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading AG, and among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global 3D Cell Culture for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole 3D Cell Culture market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
