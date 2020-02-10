Connect with us

Inspection Machine Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Inspection Machine Market is accounted for $531.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $994.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to continue compliance with superior manufacturing practices, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line and high growth in the medical device industry are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of machine inspection is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is providing opportunities for market growth.

Inspection machines are combination or sequence of machines that are used to inspect the quality of the product in terms of packaging, packaging component, weight, leakage, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. Inspection machines are used for quality check and control, data acquisition, and data analysis.

Based on the End User, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is acquired to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations about packaging quality and the expanding need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing the growth due to the huge development in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, medical device industries, and ideal government activities to advance the review of items in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in a few asian countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inspection Machine market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, OPTEL Group, Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, METTLER-TOLEDO, Körber AG, Jekson Vision Private Limited, Cognex Corporation, Brevetti C.E.A. SPA, Antares Vision and ACG Worldwide.

Packaging Types Covered:
• Tertiary Packaging
• Secondary Packaging
• Primary Packaging
• Other Packaging Types

Types Covered:
• Semi-Automated Inspection Machines
• Manual Inspection Machines
• Fully Automated Inspection Machines

Products Covered:
• X-Ray Inspection Systems
• Vision Inspection Systems
• Software
• Metal Detectors
• Leak Detection Systems
• Combination Systems
• Checkweighers
• Other Inspection Systems

End Users Covered:
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Medical Device Manufacturers
• Food Processing & Packaging Companies
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Position Sensor Market 2026 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

A position sensor is a device that is used for position measurement. It is used for measuring the total distance traveled by a person starting from a reference position. It helps in measuring linear or angular position in comparison to a fixed point or any other arbitrary reference. It can also be used to detect the presence or absence of an object. If the position or proximity information is combined with time measurements, then speed, velocity, and acceleration can also be calculated.

By contact type, non-contact segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased utilization in the field of precision measurement, longer lifespan, ease of use, reliable measurements, resistance to contamination, and high accuracy. They also find their applications in several industries, ranging from automotive to industrial to consumer electronics. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to observe huge growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the continuous demand for cost-effective and highly efficient position sensors from electronics, automotive, manufacturing, medical, and packaging industries.

Some of the key players in this market include TE Connectivity, Honeywell, STMicroelectronics, AMS AG, Allegro MicroSystems, MTS Systems, Bourns, Infineon Technologies, SICK AG and Vishay.

Outputs Covered:
• Analog Output
• Digital Output

Contact Types Covered:
• Contact Type
• Non-Contact Type

Types Covered:
• Rotary Position Sensors
• Linear Type
• Other Types

Applications Covered:
• Material Handling
• Machine Tools
• Motion Systems
• Test Equipment
• Robotics
• Other Applications

End-User Industries Covered:
• Packaging
• Electronics & Semiconductors
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Manufacturing
• Other End-User Industries

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Digital Assurance Market 2026: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Assurance market accounted for $2.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing need of API monitoring and rising use of agile and devops methodologies in SDLC are driving the market growth. However, the shadow IT is a major risk area for organizations is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, open source testing tools explore untapped potential and advancements in testing with the infusion of AI and machine learning technologies will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Digital assurance is the practice of assuring smooth connections between different parts of digital ecosystems incorporating interconnected individuals, procedures and things cutting over the social, mobile, analytics and cloud stack.

By technology, cloud segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is widely adopted by various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in the adoption of digital technologies, agile and devops for Quality Assurance (QA), and testing activities in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Micro Focus, Capgemini, Hexaware, Accenture, Wipro, Cigniti, SQS, Cognizant and TCS.

Testing Types Covered:
• Security Testing
• Functional Testing
• Application Programming Interface Testing
• Network Testing
• Usability Testing
• Performance Testing

Testing Modes Covered:
• Test Automation
• Manual Testing

Organization Size Covered:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Technologies Covered:
• Cloud
• Social Media
• Analytics
• Mobile

Applications Covered:
• Scouting
• Soil Monitoring
• Yield Monitoring
• Other Applications

End Users Covered:
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance(BFSI)
• Government and Public Sector
• Pharmaceutical
• IT &Telecom
• Transportation and Logistics
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Retail and Ecommerce
• Media and Entertainment
• Manufacturing & Automotive
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Virtual Classroom Market Analysis 2017-2026 Explored in Latest Research

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Virtual Classroom market accounted for $7.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing need for personalized learning experiences and growing participation and involvement in learning are boosting the market growth. However, lack of resources and infrastructure in industries is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of Ml and AI and blended learning technologies will provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

Virtual classroom is among the most nascent advancements offers e-learning environment where users can learn, interact, communicate, view and discuss presentation through numerous virtual classroom softwares, teleconferencing and web based accessed. It is an online system wherein user can log in from their devices in order to access range of lectures, videos, and teaching modules. The upcoming revolution in the education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods.\

By hardware, mobile computing devices segment is constantly enhancing due to increasing expectation of flexible learning. These devices enable students and employees to access all educational material and organization work. By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth mainly due to the presence of many prominent educational institutions and quality education provided by them.

Some of the key players in this market include Sony, Oracle, Skyprep, Edvance360, Google, IBM, HTC, Hitachi, LG Electronics, Dell, Blackboard, Bigbluebutton, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Cisco and Microsoft.

Types Covered:
• Combination of Teleconferencing And World Wide Web
• World Wide Web
• Teleconferencing

Solutions Covered:
• Security
• Unified Communications and Collaboration
• Device Management
• Content Management
• Analytics and Data Visualization

Deployment Modes Covered:
• On-Premises
• Cloud

Hardware Covered:
• Security and Video Cameras
• Interactive Displays and Projectors
• Mobile Computing Devices
• Interactive Whiteboards
• Virtual Reality Devices
• Other Hardwares

User Types Covered:
• Corporates
• Academic Institutions

Components Covered:
• Hardware
• Services
• Solutions

Organization Size Covered:
• Large Organization
• Small and Medium Organization

Services Covered:
• Training and Consulting
• Professional Services
• Managed Services
• Support and Maintenance
• Deployment and Integration

Products Covered:
• Immune Support
• Digestive Support

Applications Covered:
• Business Education

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

