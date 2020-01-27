Connect with us

Insulated Bags Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2027

2 hours ago

Packaging needs of the masses are gradually evolving with the introduction of new, cost-effective materials and packing products. A range of packaging solutions available for industrial as well as domestic applications are putting customers into a disarray, where selecting between products with competitive advantages is becoming more complicated. Lunch box is one such common packaging product extensively used in our lives. Food packed in lunch boxes becomes a primary source of nutrition for working professionals across the globe, the safety of which is of paramount importance. And, considering the benefits of multiple packaging technologies available today, manufacturers as well as consumers for lunch boxes are expected to be driven more towards using thermally-insulated bags or boxes over general purpose containers.

From a technological standpoint, insulating packaging bags or insulated bags exhibit a comparatively greater performance in preserving biodegradable content such as cooked food. Maintaining specific temperature range, eliminating the need for temperature-controlled transportation, and lowering the use of heating or cooling processes are factors boosting the demand for insulated bags in domestic food packaging purposes.

Concurring to this, an upcoming research study by Trends Market Research gauges the impact of rising demand for temperature-control packaging on the global sales of insulated bags, particularly in household food & beverage applications. Since harmful bacteria rapidly multiply in 40-140 °F temperature range, this study also aims at revealing how low moisture susceptibility, mechanical strength, ease of fabrication, and other characteristics of insulated bags will influence consumer packaging demands in future.

Global Insulated Bagsmarket is mainly classified on the basis of material used, industries, and geographies. Retailers’ now-a-days keeps first-hand knowledge on demands and purchase habits of the consumers which they inform to the upper stream of manufacturers in the supply chain
Plastic-free Insulated Bags to Keep Lunch Safe
Recently, a Kickstarter campaign by Clean Lunch Bag, manufacturer of lunch bags, has drawn the attention of the public eye towards ground-breaking application of insulated bags. The campaign aims at developing a new product which will be non-recyclable, yet bacteria-ridden, and will keep lunch more secure than conventional lunch bags.

Considering how a major proportion of lunch bags used in the world are made from plastic, this new product is expected to use insulated bags made from non-plastic materials. This novel lunch bag will be insulated with wool offcuts, which will eliminate food contamination caused by exposure to insulated plastic foam in plastic lunch bags. Entry of such products may change the dynamics of global insulated bags market in the years to come.

Insulated Bag-in-Box Packaging –New Opportunity

On the other hand, manufacturers of insulated bags may also pay heed to new technological interventions in the packaging world. LGR Packaging, a French packaging manufacturer, has developed an innovative product – Freez-BIB – which introduces insulated bag-in-box (BIB) packaging technique. This patented innovation is expected to boost the application purview of insulated bags, and also call for convergence in the global markets for insulated bags and insulated boxes. With availability of integrated cooling system, the Freez-BIB technology can also give rise to lunch boxes made from insulated bags that can store cold edibles such as ice-creams, desserts and chilled beverages. Ongoing innovations in insulated packaging technology are likely to boost the presence of insulated bags across multiple packaging applications where maintaining temperatures and product conditions is hypercritical.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Insulated Bags Market are: Coleman,Wildkin, Everest, Engel, Arctic Zone, Mammoth, Arctic Ice, Dometic, Xiamen Ason Products Co. Ltd, Green Bag America

Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostic Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2021

1 second ago

January 27, 2020

Precision Farming Technologies Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2021

10 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Outdoor LED Display Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026)

27 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Outdoor LED Display Market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip which emits light of several wavelengths in the visible spectrum along with the emission of UV & infrared light. LED displays are used to display multimedia graphics, like company ads, marketing, scoreboards, & traffic signs.

Outdoor LED displays are gaining popularity in recent years, due to major technological developments like automated LED displays, wireless control systems, enhanced picture quality, and high brightness. These improvements have fuelled the usage of LED displays in many live events like concerts, sports stadiums, digital signage, & for regular meteorological updates. Though, factors like high initial investments & uneven demand are some of the main restraints of the Outdoor LED Display Market growth.

Outdoor LED Display Market is segmented by Deployment Type, Applications, Mounted Technology, Color Display, and Geography. Based on application LED Billboard segment is expected to be the prominent market in the Outdoor LED Display Market during the forecast period owing to several features offered like cost-effectiveness, dynamic content as well as high visibility.

Among mounted technology individually mounted technology is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for big screens with great broadcasting distance is estimated to boost the growth of individually mounted technology.

Outdoor LED Display Market for Full color outdoor LED display will grow at maximum rate during the forecast period owing to its features like HD resolutions, high-quality pixel, high-quality animations, and videos. Companies are concentrated on developing full color outdoor LED displays using surface mounted LED display technology. These displays are widely used in advertising brands from numerous industries like automobile, FMCG, food and beverages, textile, and sports and entertainment.

Asia Pacific Outdoor LED Display Market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of sports activities along with infrastructural development in developing countries like India and China. Introduction of new sports events like Indian Premier League (Cricket), Hockey India League, Indian Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League (Football) are truly enhancing the growth rate of Indian Outdoor LED Display Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Outdoor LED Display market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Outdoor LED Display market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Outdoor LED Display market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Outdoor LED Display market make the report investor’s guide.
Key Players of the Outdoor LED Display Market:

1. Daktronics, Inc.
2. LG Electronics
3. Panasonic Corporation
4. Toshiba Corporation
5. Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.
6. Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
7. Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd.
8. EKTA
9. Electronic Displays, Inc.
10. ElectroMedia
11. Euro Display
12. Rotapanel
13. Electronic Displays Inc.
14. Sony Corporation.
The scope of the Outdoor LED Display Market:

• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Deployment Type :

Installed, Rental
• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Applications:

LED Billboards, Perimeter LED Boards, LED Mobile Screen, LED Traffic Lights, LED Video Walls
• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Mounted Technology :

Individually Mounted Outdoor LED Displays, Surface-Mounted Outdoor LED Displays
• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Color Display:

Monochrome Outdoor LED Displays, Tri-color Outdoor LED Displays, Full Color Outdoor LED Displays
• Outdoor LED Display Market, by Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

