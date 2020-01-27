MARKET REPORT
Insulating Paints And Coatings Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2027
Assessment of the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market
The latest report on the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
The report indicates that the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Insulating Paints And Coatings Market landscape?
The presented study dissects the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market
- Growth prospects of the Insulating Paints And Coatings market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Insulating Paints And Coatings Market
key players are incorporating new technology into their manufacturing process. On the basis of geographical region, Asia Pacific is expected to gain prominent market share in the global market, followed by North America and Western Europe. The use of insulating paints and coatings products in the consumer goods segment is becoming easier and economical owing to the new inventions and advances being made in this technology. Given such favourable conditions, it is expected that the insulating paints and coatings market will see rapid growth in all the developed and developing countries in future.
From the application point of view, marine industry is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for protection of PCB which functions in harsh chemical environments.
Market Segmentation: Insulating Paints & Coatings Market
On the basis of product types, the insulating paints & coatings market is segmented as follows:
-
Acrylics
-
Epoxy
-
Polyurethane
-
Others
On the basis of end use industries, the insulating paints & coatings market is segmented as follows:
-
Industrial
-
Marine
-
Transportation
-
Automotive
-
Others
On the basis of application, the insulating paints & coatings market is segmented as follows:
-
Interior
-
Exterior
On the basis of sales channel, the insulating paints & coatings market is segmented as follows:
-
Offline
-
Distributors
-
Retailers
-
-
Online
Regional Outlook: Insulating Paints & Coatings Market
Globally, the market is moving towards consolidation. Various mergers have been seen during the recent past in the Asia Pacific region. Manufactures are planning on shifting their operation location to China to maximize revenue.Economies in the Asia pacific region, especially India and China, will play a significant role in the growth of the insulating paints & coatings market over the forecast period. Globally, the Indian insulating paints & coatings market is expected to witness double digit growth during the forecast period.
Owing to the increasing adoption of sustainable technology in production globally, the insulating paints & coatings market is projected to grow at a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in insulating paints & coatings market will foster growth in the global market.
Market Participants: Insulating Paints & Coatings Market
Examples of some of the prominent market participants in the insulating paints & coatings market are as follows:
-
AKZO NOBEL
-
The Sherwin Willams
-
Asian Paints
-
Kansai Paints Co Ltd
-
PPG Industries Inc
-
Berger Paints India Limited
-
Nippon Paints
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Anthopogon is an aromatic medicinal herb whose stems and leaves are broadly use in Tibetian herbalism. Its botanical name is Rhododendron anthopogon whereas commonly known as sonpati. Anthopogon is sweet, bitter and strigent to taste and release heat. Though it is found in North American and European region but is native to the Himalaya ranging from East Asia to Western China. It blossoms at the hillsides of Bhutan to mid Nepal, harvested in wild and is known for its medicinal and cosmetic beneficiaries. All parts of this shrub is vital to use; flowers and leaves are used as a tea to cure digestive system. Its Oil is extracted by steam distillation of aerial part of anthopogon shrub which is further used in perfumery, cosmetics, soaps, bath oils, shampoos, creams and many others usage. More than 80% of anthopogon oil is exported to Europe and North America. The global anthopogon oil market is anticipated to expand with an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.
The rising demand of aromatherapy coupled with growing applications for fragrance and flavors in food and beverages, medicinal usage and personal care is encountered as the major factors that drive the market of anthopogon oil. Unlike most conventional drugs and medicines, naturally extracted oil, anthopogon carry no detrimental side effects therefore consumers’ reliability increases towards natural product, increasing demand for natural care product line and pleasant scented fragrances in cosmetic, spa, perfumes and relaxation application rises demand and expectations worldwide. Rapid industrial growth and increasing disposable income of consumers are also fueling the market of anthopogon oil worldwide.
Although demand and necessity of anthopogon oil in the essential oil market can be seen broadly, but the major factor which hamper the market particularly for anthopogon oil is the rising concern of shortage in resource cultivation, as an excessive amount of plant material is required to prepare single ounce of oil. Similarly, many other challenges such as expensive production process, high capital investment and government certification for trading the herbs are some factors that hinder the market growth.
Based on the geographies, anthopogon oil market is segmented into seven regions – North America anthopogon oil market, Latin America anthopogon oil market, Eastern Europe anthopogeon oil market, Western Europe anthopogeon oil market, Asia Pacific excluding Japan anthopogon oil market, Japan anthopogon oil market and the Middle East & Africa anthopogon oil market. Owing to rising awareness and growing demand for medicines, natural cosmetics and beauty products among youth and vast geriatric population of countries such as France, Germany, UK, Spain and Italy made Eastern and Western Europe dominating region in the market of anthopogon oil.
Some of the market players accounting on anthopogon oil market includes Sydney Essential Oils, Farotti Essenze, Biolandes, The Lebermuth Company, HRF, doTerra, Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, , Sydella Laboratoire, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Falcon and Ungerer Limited among others
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Key Drive And Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2016 – 2024
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) is a complex bioactive sugar molecule present in human milk. It functions as growth substrates for particular beneficial bacteria. Due to being structurally complex and diverse, extracting or synthesizing them for use in the formula is challenging. As human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) is beneficial for microbiome and immunity, therefore, many new techniques are getting researched and developed by the key player which include extracting HMO from cow milk, practicing expensive techniques (chemically or enzymatically synthesizing) or using microbes to produce them. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) products are expensive because a large amount of human milk is to be synthesized to achieve a handful of HMO. Hence as a remedy extracting and synthesizing techniques are improving.
The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is expected to experience investments over the forecast period; the key factors that lift the market growth include the increase in application scope in infant formula and functional beverages, rapid technological advancement in the product line, rising awareness of health and increasing dairy industry. The shift in lifestyles focusing towards nutritious food is likely to lift product need. Among all applications, use in infant formula registers significant share in terms of volume for this market; this is because of the concerns related to child malnourishment and mortality all over the globe. Human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) abide prebiotic properties, ability to enhance memory & brain development as well as high nutritional content, these quality propel market demand of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO).
Although demand and necessity of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in the market can be seen broadly, many manufacturers such as Inbiose and others uses methods such as fermentation technologies, chemical and enzymatic synthesis, etc., for manufacturing human milk oligosaccharides. Among methods mentioned above chemical and enzymatic synthesis method are costly and have low raw material availability, thus restraining the market.
Regarding geography, the human milk oligosaccharides market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The human milk oligosaccharides market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to a large number of manufacturers as well as growing demand for infant formulas in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K and Spain together with the considerable growth of dairy products demand in UK and Germany made Eastern and Western Europe leading region in human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market.
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market has a limited number of the manufacturer, this led to high competitive conflict among companies, and some of the key players in this market are Elicityl SA, Medolac Laboratories, Inbiose, Glycosyn, ZuChem, Jennewein Biotechnologie, and Glycom. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is competitive, to keep their product updated and in demand, extensive research and development are practiced by the key players to come up with the cost effective technology product line, therefore due to technological advancement coupled with reduction in prices, the market is hindering entry of new entrance.
Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market Incredible Potential Examined In New Market Research Report 2016 – 2024
Yeast is a single cell microscopic organism of fungus kingdom, it is found abundantly in nature and used widely in making many food product and beverages. Yeast extract, a common name for processed yeast product is a thick brown sticky semi- solid food made by extracting the cell content while removing the cell wall. Due to its intense flavor, it is majorly used as a flavoring agent or food additive by vegetarians and others for flavoring savory food, broadly found in a variety of packaged foods such as frozen meals, gravy, snack foods, crackers, stock, etc,. Similar to yeast extract, autolysate which is also known as autolysed yeast is an extract of yeast produced by self-digestion of yeast constituents by enzymes contained in yeast cells. However two major aspects differ yeast extract from autolysate yeast first; autolysate yeast contains cell wall whereas yeast extract does not and second; as compared to yeast extract, autolysis stage of the production process is shorter in autolysate yeast. Majorly yeast extract market is driven by three different yeast extract forms which are bakery yeast, brewery yeast, and ethanol yeast.
The ever growing demand for bakery food products and the alcoholic beverages has enhanced the growth of yeast extracts and autolysates across the globe. Rising demand of yeast as a flavor enhancer is driving the market of all kind of yeast. Another boosting factor for yeast extracts and autolysates is the increasing demand of MSG, a synthetic flavor enhancer; in upcoming years MSG market is expected to grow substantially. Studies have highlighted that yeast extract and autolysate is an adequate replacement of MSG. Significant mergers and acquisitions, collaborations among small and big key players of this industry, and new joint ventures are becoming industry trends further fueling market growth. Also inclination of animal food manufacturer for using yeast extract in regards to enhancing the flavor is playing another important role in the market growth of yeast extracts and autolysate market.
Regarding geography, the global yeast extracts and autolysates market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The yeast extracts and autolysates market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The large consumption of bakery products such as bread, cakes, doughnuts, muffins, rolls and croissants in the main course meal in countries such as U.S, Canada, Mexico made North America and Latin America dominating region in the market of yeast extracts and autolysates. The other leading region is Eastern and Western Europe where countries such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K and Spain practices yeast extracts and autolysates mostly in alcoholic beverages and bakery. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is an emerging region because of the developing countries such as China, India rising trend of in taking processed food.
Some of the key players of global yeast extracts and autolysates market are Chr. Hansen A/S, Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd., Alltech Inc., Leiber Gmbh, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Royal Dsm N.V., Associated British Foods Plc, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd. , Lesaffre Group, and Lallemand Inc.
