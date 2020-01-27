Integrated Building Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2026

Global Thyristor Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during a forecast period.
The global thyristor market will grow progressively at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the prospects for its growth will be boosted by the increasing communication network across the world. As a thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device, its demand during the predicted period will be driven by factors like the increasing demand for power infrastructure in various developed economies and the increased investments in industrial electronics applications like medical electronics, home automation, test and measurement, energy generation and distribution, and military and civil aerospace. The sale of thyristors is also needy on the sale of automobiles. Hence, any rise in the demand for automobiles during the forecast period will also augment the growth prospects for the thyristor market.
The major opportunities such as increasing demand for deployment of low carbon emission power system, growing demand from the consumer electronics sector, and deployment of the smart grid will boost the thyristor market in the near future.
Industrial electronics segment is expected to be leading in the global thyristor market during the forecast period. Industrial electronic devices in the industrial sector carry medium-to-high power in which the AC source wants to be converted to DC for safer transmission. Owing to their high-power control, fast AC-power switching, and the ability to act as a crowbar circuit for over-voltage protection for power supplies, thyristors have been used for industrial electronic equipment like factory control switches, garage door openers, and surge protectors.
Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region dominated the thyristor market and accounted for more than 52% of the global market share in 2017. In the Asia Pacific, factors such as increasing investments in power applications will help in the growth of this market until the end of the predicted period. Moreover, the strong demand for energy-efficient consumer goods that employ thyristors as switching devices will also help in the growth of thyristor market in the Asia Pacific.
In the global thyristor market several players operating, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6” thyristor products for HVDC applications & ABB ltd proposals the most complete range of high power thyristors. New thyristor products continue to be developed with an emphasis on minimizing overall losses and exploiting the power rating of the device.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Thyristor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Thyristor Market.
Scope of the Global Thyristor Market
Global Thyristor Market, by Power Rating
• Below 500MW
• 500-999MW
• Above 1000MW
Global Thyristor Market, by Application
• Industrial electronics
• Consumer electronics
• Communications
• Automotive electronics
Global Thyristor Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Thyristor Market
• ABB Ltd
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Eaton Corporation Plc.,
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• ON Semiconductor,
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Thyristor Market Overview
Chapter Two: Thyristor Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Thyristor Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Thyristor Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Thyristor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Thyristor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thyristor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Thyristor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thyristor by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Thyristor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
