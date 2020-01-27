Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Integrated Building Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2026

Published

2 hours ago

on

Building Management Systems (BMS) or building automation systems (BAS) are computer based control systems installed in buildings, which monitor and control the building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as security system, fire system, power system, lighting and ventilation. Building management systems consist of hardware and software. The software can be proprietary and is generally programmed in a hierarchical manner, using protocols such as Profibus and C-Bus. In modern times, building management systems also integrate through internet protocols such as Modbus, LonWorks, BACnet, XML, SOAP, and DeviceNet. Building management systems are commonly installed in large scale projects which have extensive electrical, HVAC, and mechanical systems. Close to 40% of a building’s energy usage is from systems that are linked to a building management system. In addition to internal systems, building management systems are also linked with access control such as access doors controlling and turnstiles that allow access and outlet to the building, and other security systems such as motion detectors and CCTV. Elevators and fire alarm systems are often linked with a building management system for monitoring purposes.

The global integrated building management systems market is segmented on the basis of solutions, end-user, and geography.On the basis of solutions, the market is segregated into hardware, software, and services. Hardware dominated the market segment for solutions in 2015 and is forecasted to experience a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in buildings preferring integrated building management systems over individual building management systems (BMS). In addition, an integrated system replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings is also triggering market growth of this segment. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segregated into government buildings, residential buildings, and commercial buildings. Commercial buildings held the most dominant market share in 2015 and is forecasted to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in demand among commercial buildings as it is easier to predict and manage potential issues by managers. Therefore, there is increased demand for adopting integrated building management systems in commercial buildings.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20045

Major drivers of the global market for integrated building management systems include the amount of cost and energy savings among commercial end-users. In addition, degree of flexibility offered by integrated building management systems is another major reason driving the global market. High cost of switching from a traditional individual building management system is a major restraint hindering market growth. The upcoming trend of convergence of IoT and smart buildings is a major opportunity forthe global market for integrated building management systems.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the most dominant share in the global market in 2015 and is forecasted to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of advanced technology in the region. In addition, more number of buildings integrating IBMS into their systems is a major reason for the dominant market share. Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the most rapid growing region in the global market for integrated building management systems.

Major players of the market include Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Bosch Security, BuildingLogiX, Siemens, Bajaj Electricals, Jardine Engineering Corporation, MS Group, Oberix, AllGreenEcotech, Phoenix Energy Technologies, Alerton, Demont Engineering, Avanceon, and Building IQ.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Thyristor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Published

10 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Thyristor Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during a forecast period.

The global thyristor market will grow progressively at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the prospects for its growth will be boosted by the increasing communication network across the world. As a thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device, its demand during the predicted period will be driven by factors like the increasing demand for power infrastructure in various developed economies and the increased investments in industrial electronics applications like medical electronics, home automation, test and measurement, energy generation and distribution, and military and civil aerospace. The sale of thyristors is also needy on the sale of automobiles. Hence, any rise in the demand for automobiles during the forecast period will also augment the growth prospects for the thyristor market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30100

The major opportunities such as increasing demand for deployment of low carbon emission power system, growing demand from the consumer electronics sector, and deployment of the smart grid will boost the thyristor market in the near future.

Industrial electronics segment is expected to be leading in the global thyristor market during the forecast period. Industrial electronic devices in the industrial sector carry medium-to-high power in which the AC source wants to be converted to DC for safer transmission. Owing to their high-power control, fast AC-power switching, and the ability to act as a crowbar circuit for over-voltage protection for power supplies, thyristors have been used for industrial electronic equipment like factory control switches, garage door openers, and surge protectors.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region dominated the thyristor market and accounted for more than 52% of the global market share in 2017. In the Asia Pacific, factors such as increasing investments in power applications will help in the growth of this market until the end of the predicted period. Moreover, the strong demand for energy-efficient consumer goods that employ thyristors as switching devices will also help in the growth of thyristor market in the Asia Pacific.

In the global thyristor market several players operating, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6” thyristor products for HVDC applications & ABB ltd proposals the most complete range of high power thyristors. New thyristor products continue to be developed with an emphasis on minimizing overall losses and exploiting the power rating of the device.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/30100

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Thyristor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Thyristor Market.
Scope of the Global Thyristor Market

Global Thyristor Market, by Power Rating

• Below 500MW
• 500-999MW
• Above 1000MW
Global Thyristor Market, by Application

• Industrial electronics
• Consumer electronics
• Communications
• Automotive electronics
Global Thyristor Market, by Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Thyristor Market

• ABB Ltd
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Eaton Corporation Plc.,
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• ON Semiconductor,
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Thyristor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Thyristor Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thyristor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Thyristor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thyristor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thyristor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thyristor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Thyristor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Thyristor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-thyristor-market/30100/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Recessed Ceiling Spotlight Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast | Ansorg, TAL, Targetti Sankey etc.

Published

15 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Recessed Ceiling Spotlight Market

Recessed Ceiling Spotlight Market

The Research Report on Recessed Ceiling Spotlight market is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2025.

The report is helpful to everyone right from an expert, professional, analyst, employee to a manager. This report contains the statistical data that enables the reader to have a detailed summary and the overall insights, which can be applied in the decision-making process, taking into consideration the core and crucial business areas. The report also contains some illustrations and presentations, in the form of charts, graphs, and tables, along with qualitative and quantitative data, so as to understand and gain crucial insights. The report also helps the readers by availing the ready-to-access analytical data provided by the industry experts.The global Recessed Ceiling Spotlight market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2020-2025. 

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @:
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/843775

Research Methodology:
The information provided in this report is based on both primary and secondary research methodologies and assumptions. Primary research methodology includes the interaction with suppliers, service providers, and industry professionals. Secondary research methodology consists of a meticulous search of relevant publications like company profiles, annual reports, financial reports, and selective databases.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:
Ansorg, TAL, Targetti Sankey, Aqlus, Antonio Citterio, Arcluce, B.LUX, Buck, Delta Light, Fabbian, Flos, Geogr Bechter, Hera, Kreon, Lightnet, ACDC Lighting Systems, Milan Iluminacion, Amerlux Lighting Solutions, DGA, Lucifer Lighting, Prolicht GmbH, Spittler Lichttechnik, Brumberg Leuchten, 

Product Type Coverage:
LED
Halogen
HID
Fluorescent
Metal Halide
Others
Application Coverage:
Residential Buildings
Commercial Building
Hospitality
Others

Regional Segmentation:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)
The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)

Speak to our industry expert and avail discount on Market [email protected]
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/843775 

Table of Content:

  • Overview of the  Market
  • Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of  Market
  • Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of  Market
  • Market Analysis (by Type) &  (by Applications)
  • Market Analysis (by Regions)
  • Consumers Analysis of  Market
  • Major Manufacturers Analysis of  Market
  • Conclusion of the Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and [email protected]
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/843775/Recessed-Ceiling-Spotlight-Market 

Why Should You Buy This Report?

  • To gain profound insights about the global market.
  • To determine the recent trends and anticipated growth during the forecast period.
  • To assist industry experts, service providers, suppliers, and other stakeholders align their market-centric approaches and methodologies.
  • To obtain research-based informed market decisions by adding weight to presentations and marketing background.
  • To gain competitive knowledge of major competitive players.

To conclude, the Recessed Ceiling Spotlight Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast, etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

 

Contact Us:
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549 5911 (U.S.), +44 203 318 2846 (U.K.)
Email: [email protected]

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Green Coatings Market by Manufacturers, States, Type And Application, Forecast to 2020-2025

Published

21 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Green Coatings Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Green Coatings Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Green Coatings market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Green Coatings market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.

Global Green Coatings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 111 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

The vital Green Coatings insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Green Coatings, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Green Coatings type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Green Coatings competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.

Get more details with Sample and TOC click at: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/sample-request/136922

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Wax market. Leading players of the Green Coatings Market profiled in the report include:

  • Akzonobel
  • Asian Paints
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF
  • Berger Paints India
  • Deutsche Amphibolin Works
  • Hempel
  • Jotun
  • KANSAI PAINT
  • Masco
  • PPG Industries
  • Rpm International
  • The Sherwin-Williams
  • Valspar
  • Tikkurila OYJ
  • Many More..

Product Type of Green Coatings market such as: Water-Based Paint, Powder Coating, High Solid Paint, Radiation Hardened Paint.

Applications of Green Coatings market such as: Building, Car, Industry, Wood, Packaging, Others.

The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Green Coatings market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Green Coatings growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.

The complete perspective in terms of Green Coatings revenue, geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Green Coatings industry indicates the present and forecast trends.

Enquiry regarding this Premium Report @ https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/enquiry/136922

A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report. 

Report Summary:

  • In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
  • The second part clear about the Green Coatings industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
  • The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
  • The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
  • The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
  • The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
  • All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.

To know More Details about Green Coatings Industry research Report @: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/136922-global-green-coatings-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025 

About Us:

Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on a Daily Basis. We are at KandJ Market Research are inspired to help our clients grow by providing appropriate business insight with our huge market intelligence source.

If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you a customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.

Contact Us:
Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)
KnowledgeNJournals Research
(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending