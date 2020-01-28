Intelligent PDU Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Potential by 2026 | Leading Companies: APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Vertiv (Emerson Electric Co.)

Premium market Insights has announced the addition of the “Intelligent PDU Market”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Intelligent PDU market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

Growing demand for intelligent products in datacenters, demand for environmental and security features, increasing demand for high-power capacities in high-power density environments and demand for high power ratings are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing complications in data canter design and higher implementation cost of an intelligent PDU than a Basic PDU is restricting the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for various cloud computing worldwide and device producers for telecom sectors provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

Intelligent PDU series provides network-grade power distribution, remote/local monitoring, and outlet control. Outlets can be switched on and off by remotely reboot which are connected to equipment. The quality of upgradeable firmware are switch-free design, durable metal housing network-grade plugs, power cord, SNMP network interface, outlets, and retention tray. The effective critical power management are ensured by Alarms, status diagnostics, and essential measurements. The market can be access via TCP/IP and provide power consumption data, this data can be collected from power management software package.

By Power Phase, the Single-phase segment is likely to grow at a high speed. Single-phase intelligent PDUs are used for a wide range of applications, including small- and medium-level datacenters, educational institutes, and local offices. The average cost of a single-phase PDU is less than three-phase PDU. These factors are contributed to increase single-phase PDU market. By Geography, North America region is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. Colocation providers in the region are making huge investments for constructing additional data center facilities to extend their global footprint and are subsequently driving growth.

The major market player included in this report are: APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Vertiv (Emerson Electric Co.), Enlogic (CIS Global), Vertiv (Emerson Electric Co.), Enlogic (CIS Global), Geist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Raritan, Inc. (Legrand), Server Technology, Inc., Tripp Lite, Black Box Corporation, Cisco Systems and ABB.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Types Covered:

– Monitored

– Switched

– Metered

– Automatic Transfer Switch

– Dual Circuit

– Hot Swap

Power Phases Covered:

– Single Phase

– Three Phase

Industries Covered:

– Telecommunications & Information Technology

– Healthcare

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

– Government

– Transportation

– Energy

Applications Covered:

– Datacenters

– Commercial Applications/Network Closets

– Educational Labs

– VoIP Phone Systems

– Industrial Power Solutions

