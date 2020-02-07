Intelligent Power Switches Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2015 – 2021

Intelligent power switches are also called as smart power switches because of its advanced functionality. Intelligent power switches are used for high side and low side configurations and are designed for handling normal overload conditions in addition to several extraordinary conditions. Intelligent power switches finds their application in automotive, industrial and commercial sectors.

In Intelligent power switches, control section and power stage is integrated on the same chip. Control section includes drivers, logic interface, protection and diagnostic features. Intelligent Power Switches provides benefits such as cost effectiveness, compactness increased system reliability and over temperature protection.

On the basis of type, the intelligent power switches market can be segmented as high side switches and low side switches. High side switches are used to drive capacitive, inductive and resistive loads and provide protection against over temperature, short circuit and overload. High side switches are used in all kinds of industrial as well as automotive applications. Low side switches are used to drive resistive and inductive loads and it provide protection against over current, over/under voltage and over temperature. Low side power switches are used in automotive, industrial and commercial applications.

Intelligent power switches market can also be segmented on the basis of application. This includes automotive, industrial, commercial and construction application. Intelligent power switches are used in various automotive electrical system such as solenoid and valve driver, in safety features such as window lifters, windshield wipers and power seats. In Industrial applications, intelligent power switches are used where intelligent protection and gate drivers provides component and space saving such as vending machines and traffic signs. Intelligent power switches also finds their application in hydraulic valve control, safety relay replacement, flap driver of construction, commercial and agriculture vehicles.

The global intelligent power switches market is expected to witness robust growth through 2025 due to rising demand of intelligent power switches in automotive and industrial application across globe. Region wise the global intelligent power switches market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). China is leading the intelligent power switches market in terms of manufacturing. Increasing use of intelligent power switches into automotive and industrial applications is expected to drive the growth of intelligent power switches market throughout the forecast period. Benefits of intelligent power switches such compactness, high reliability and cost effectiveness further expected to drive the market growth.

