Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Insights – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2017 to 2026
Intelligent Traffic Management System Market from FMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Intelligent Traffic Management System Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2017 to 2026. Rising demand for Intelligent Traffic Management System among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Intelligent Traffic Management System Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Intelligent Traffic Management System
Queries addressed in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Intelligent Traffic Management System ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market?
- Which segment will lead the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
Competitive Landscape
- In March 2019, Iteris, Inc. was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) of San Francisco to improve efficiency and upgrade the intelligent traffic systems across five major cities in the area. In January 2019, the company and Cisco entered into a strategic partnership to promote the latter’s Connected Roadway solution through multiple initiatives between the two firms.
- In February 2019, Wi-LAN Inc., a company of Quaterhill Inc., along with its several subsidiaries such as Cetus Technologies Inc. signed a comprehensive semiconductor license agreement with SK hynix Inc. The new patents cover NAND flash memory, dynamic RAM, and other related semiconductor technologies.
- In January 2019, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. along with TSTS , a group company and Kyosan India, achieved the commissioning of its Electronic Interlocking (EI) Systems (model: K5BMC) through 100th station in Indian Railways.
Other leading players operating in the intelligent traffic management systems market include Q-Free ASA, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Econolite Control Products, Inc., and Baumer Holding AG.
Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the intelligent traffic management systems market, get a sample of the report.
Additional Insights
Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies in Transport Networks to Underpin Future of the Market
Several countries are focusing on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.
Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.
Integrated Urban Traffic Control Systems Account for Largest Revenue Share
By product, integrated urban traffic control systems are likely to gain greater traction, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Holding 16.9% value share, the segment contributes highest revenue to the intelligent traffic management systems market, and the trend is expected to continue during 2017-2026.
Research Methodology
The recent report published by Fact.MR on intelligent traffic management systems market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global intelligent traffic management systems market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to intelligent traffic management systems market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global intelligent traffic management systems market for the period between 2017 and 2026.
Reasons to choose FMR:
- Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information
- Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients
- 24/7 availability of services
- Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape
- Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients
Global Market
Liquid Biopsy Market- Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that identifies molecular biomarkers using liquid sample instead of using costly or invasive procedures. These tests have great potential for primary detection of cancer, treatment and recurrence monitoring, recognition of genetic abnormalities in foetus, and graft rejection in transplantation patients.
Demand Scenario
The global liquid biopsy market was USD 1074.73 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2832.96 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the innovative technological improvements, and increasing occurrence of cancer rates in the Canada and U.S. The markets in developing countries are likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising disease prevalence, healthcare awareness, and healthcare spending.
Drivers and Restraints
Growth in research & developments and clinical trials for diagnostics, technological enhancements, growing occurrence of cancer, and growing awareness about liquid biopsy are the major factors fostering the market growth. However, huge costs and complex regulations are restraining the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
According to the study of World Health Organization, nearly 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is anticipated to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.
Control Valve Positioners Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023
In this report, the global Control Valve Positioners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Control Valve Positioners market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Control Valve Positioners market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Control Valve Positioners market report include:
KERRY
ABF
ROQUETTE FRERES
DUPONT
INGREDION
MEGGLE
HILMAR INGREDIENTS
JRS PHARMA
SENSIENT
INNOPHOS
CARGILL
IMCD
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dry
Liquid
Segment by Application
Prebiotics
Probiotics
Proteins & Amino Acids
The study objectives of Control Valve Positioners Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Control Valve Positioners market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Control Valve Positioners manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Control Valve Positioners market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
Round and Square Basis in Carbon and Alloy Steels Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2016-2028
According to a latest report by Quince Market Insights, the global market for round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels will accumulate steady income in the forecast period. The report provides a good picture of the current scenario to reader. Prominent drivers and constraints are analyzed. The global economy and micro-and macro-economic indicators governing different factors are discussed in the report. An evaluation and market size of the historical pathway of the round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels market until the end of the forecast period is examined.
Novel innovations and technological breakthroughs surround the market are closely watched for events, exhibitions and exhibitions. The report also describes the market volume during the planned period. The unique nature of the global research report on round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels is the representation of the worldwide and regional round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels market.
During consideration of segments and sub-segments some industry standards and parameters are considered. Historical information on the round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels market as well as future occurrences which could impact market growth includes a microscopic market view. In view of the value for the base year, the market volume or demand is determined. Main regions are kept in mind with special emphasis on the highest demand and growth countries. The report details country-specific economic indicators and drivers with the investment opportunities offered to the investors concerned. Key insights are written into a table and easily readable structured.
The current strategies and business models by leading market players with their profiles are detailed. The subsidiaries and other related companies will be gladly discussed. The required amount of output and growth are mentioned in cooperation, agreements, partnerships, fusions and acquisitions. These players have elaborated their procedures, annual margins and other business methods for clarifying readers ‘ progress and current market position.
Moreover, the global market for round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels is also regionally segmented. It uses some practical tools to evaluate the growth of the global market for the round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels in the future. The global market report of round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels also provides a global summing up of the market, which helps customers take decisions and in turn helps to boost their companies. This summary includes index growth and the competitive environment for the global market of round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels over the planned period.
Expert opinions and suggestions from industry stalwarts and C management experts are prescribed in the report for growth strategies. Government databases are reliable in the round and square basis in carbon and alloy steels market report as a trustworthy source for the verification of the credible information.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
• Carbon Steels
• Alloy Steels
By Application:
• Automotive
• Machinery
• Oil and Gas
• Others
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Type
◦ North America, by Application
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Type
◦ Western Europe, by Application
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Type
◦ Asia Pacific, by Application
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Type
◦ Eastern Europe, by Application
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Type
◦ Middle East, by Application
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Type
◦ Rest of the World, by Application
Major Companies:
Mohawk Group, RAK Ceramics, SCG, Gruppo Concorde, Guangdong Dongpeng, Marco Polo, Pamesa, Iris Ceramica, Kajaria, Grupo Lamosa, florim, Portobello, Panaria, Jinduo, Crossville, Casalgrande Padana
