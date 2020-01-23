Interactive Flat Panel Market Is Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2024

Interactive flat panels are electronic viewing display technology which is designed with an interactive high resolution display with multi touch facilities. These panels are very lighter in weight and have thin width. Increasing demand of smart teaching facilities with different advantages such as eye care design, user friendly features and simplified management set up with touch screen technology in interactive flat panel is expected to increase the demand for Interactive Touch Panel Market during the forecast period. Interactive flat panel is prominent for viewer from any different angle and enables to play seamless wireless mirroring and streaming digital content though internet connection facilities. The global Interactive Flat Panel Market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The global Interactive Flat Panel Market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of large number of interactive flat panel manufacturers and is dominated by some leading players like Samsung, Panasonic, BenQ and others. Interactive smoothly accessible nature of touch screen and multi users touch facilitates the consumers to use flat panel in different applications. This in turn is augmenting the demand of smart interactive flat panel in global market. For providing detailed overview of the Interactive Flat Panel Market, the market has been segmented on the basis of technology, size, end use industry and geography. On the basis of technology the Interactive Flat Panel Market has been segmented into Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Light-Emitting Diode (LED).

Interactive touch panel manufactures are continuously focusing on using anti-glare glass and ambient light sensor technology in their manufacturing product line to prevent blue light emission and reducing eye straining reflection. This in turn is boosting the demand of Interactive Flat Panels. Moreover, on the basis of size, the Interactive Flat Panel market has been fragmented into 17” –32”, 32”–65” and above 65”. In addition, Touch Interactive Flat Panel Market is fragmented on the basis of end use industry such as education, healthcare, transportation, entertainment, transportation and retail among others.

Furthermore, multiple display management software and remote shut down facilities is installed by different manufacturers in Interactive Flat Panel systems which save time and effort by providing remote access from a centralized location. Moreover, due to increase demand of large economic scale high interactive flat panel price is becoming low and increasing customer engagement with high resolution display is also predicted to create a better opportunity for various interactive flat panel manufacturers in the coming years.

However, technical complications such as high cost required for customization of touch labels and product equipment not suitable for outdoor application is expected to hinder the demand of interactive flat panel to some extent in the coming years.

Geographically, Interactive Flat Panel Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2015, North America held the largest Market share in the global Interactive Flat Panel Market across various regions. Owing to significant economic growth in electronic segment, China, U.S, U.K and Japan among others are major market for this product market.

Interactive flat panel technology implementation has done by large scale in America and Europe countries in government and education sectors for child education. In addition, increasing focus on education and overseas conference activities by government initiative in school and colleges also acting as a driving factor in the growth for Interactive Flat Panel market.

The major companies in the market of interactive flat panel are BenQ (Taiwan), Crystal Display Systems Ltd. (U.K.),Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.),IntuiLab SA (France),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan) and Egan Teamboard (Canada) among others.