Interior Design Market Surge at 8.6% CAGR to 2025 | Gensler, Nelson, Gold Mantis, HBA, Perkins+Will, HOK, IA Interior Architects, Jacobs, Callison, Stantec

Global Interior Design Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Interior Design market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 209370 million by 2025, from $ 150460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Interior Design business, shared in Chapter 3.

Interior design is based on the nature of the use of the building, their environment and the corresponding standards, the use of the material and technical means and architectural design principles to create a rational function, comfortable and beautiful, to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment. The space environment has both use value and meet appropriate functional requirements, but also reflects the historical context, architectural style, atmosphere and other psychological factors. Explicitly “create to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment” as the purpose of interior design.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gensler, Nelson, Gold Mantis, HBA, Perkins+Will, HOK, IA Interior Architects, Jacobs, Callison, Stantec, NBBJ, CCD, Perkins Eastman, Leo A Daly, DB & B, HKS, Wilson Associates, Cannon Design, SOM, AECOM Technology, SmithGroupJJR, Areen Design Services, M Moser Associates

This study considers the Interior Design value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Residential

Commercial

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Newly decorated

Repeated decorated

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Interior Design market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Interior Design market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Interior Design players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Interior Design with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Interior Design submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

