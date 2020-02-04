MARKET REPORT
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy And Utility Applications Market size Remain Lucrative During 2022
The global market for the internet of things (IoT) in energy and utility applications should reach $59.9 billion by 2022 from $21.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
Internet of Things (IoT) is defined as a system of interconnected devices, machines, digital devices, objects, animals and/or humans, each provided with unique identifiers and with the ability to transfer data over a network that requires human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. In IoT, objects are embedded with sensors, actuators and monitors, allowing them to communicate. IoT works in conjunction with software and hardware and includes a range of software such as analytics, data analysis, etc., and hardware such as sensors, actuators and devices.
The IoT in energy and utilities market can be broadly categorized into hardware, software, services and connectivity (technology classification). While hardware and services dominate the market, software, services and connectivity are the three strongest growing categories. In connectivity, low power wide area (LPWA) is the strongest growing subsegment.
IoT is witnessing strong penetration in all industry-level subsegments such as oil and gas, utility gas management, water management, and electricity grid and supply management. The utility gas management subsegment is witnessing the strongest growth, while the mining category is experiencing particularly slow growth.
The scope of this report includes hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies related to IoT in energy and utilities, and hence all calculations and segmentations consider hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies in the IoT in energy and utilities market. Along with product and solutions revenue, BCC Research has also considered services revenue. The report includes distinct types of companies such as:
– Connected device and IoT technology providers
– Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals
– Energy and utility technology manufacturers
– Energy and utility companies that have a presence in the technology space
– Others, including suppliers and distributors
In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are out of scope of this report. The report also excludes technology companies that may have a strong presence in the IoT space but do not offer any solutions or services in the energy and utilities sector.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for IoT in energy and utilities has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market. The report will then proceed to identify the following:
– Primary forces with a direct impact on the IoT in energy and utilities sector
– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact
– Key funding and financing in this space
– Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market
– Key trends visible in the market
– Leading end users of IoT in the energy and utilities sector
– Demand in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America for IoT in energy and utilities
Report Includes:
– 90 data tables and 10 additional tables
– A global market overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy and utility applications
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Analyses of the market by technology, end user, and service
– Detailed discussion of the impact of the key trends and key stakeholders in the market
– In-depth patent analysis of IoT product technologies currently under investigation or new in the market
– Profiles of manufacturers and suppliers of IoT technology products
Summary
BCC Research examines the way in which the Internet of Things (IoT) in the energy and utilities market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations (innovators) in the market as well as existing players. At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2016 and forecasts demand from 2017 through 2022.
While a wide range of companies operate in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies:
– Connected device and IoT technology providers
– Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals
– Energy and utility technology manufacturers
– Energy and utility companies that also operate in the technology space
– Others, including suppliers and distributors
North America is the largest and most prominent user of IoT in the energy and utilities space. The U.S. is the largest market in North America and globally as well. The country is witnessing marginally higher growth compared with the global market average, which means it is far from a saturated market. Europe follows, with Germany and the U.K. being the largest markets, respectively. APAC and MEA both having similar market share and are witnessing similar strong growth rates. South America has very low penetration and is the slowest growing region globally.
Segmentation by technology shows hardware to be the largest segment, followed by services and software. Connectivity is the smallest segment. However, some subsegments in connectivity are witnessing very strong growth rates, and are expected to increase their share of the overall market. In hardware, devices make up the largest subsegment, while sensors comprise the strongest growth area— indicating the growing importance and usage of sensors in the IoT space. In software, analytics and security are witnessing the highest demand, indicating the need for prediction and analytics, as well as
growing security concerns while adopting and using IoT.
In the analysis presented in this report, BCC Research identified the following key points:
– Global demand for IoT in the energy and utilities market is estimated to have reached $17.4 billion in 2016
– Global demand is expected to increase from nearly $21.4 billion in 2017 to $59.9 billion in 2022
– Total geographically and technology-wide compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to be 22.9% over the forecast period of 2017 through 2022, indicating a very robust growth.
Advanced Surgical Imaging System Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2024
The global Advanced Surgical Imaging System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Advanced Surgical Imaging System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Each market player encompassed in the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market report?
- A critical study of the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Advanced Surgical Imaging System market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Advanced Surgical Imaging System landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Advanced Surgical Imaging System market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Advanced Surgical Imaging System market share and why?
- What strategies are the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Advanced Surgical Imaging System market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Advanced Surgical Imaging System market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Advanced Surgical Imaging System market by the end of 2029?
Manganous Nitrate Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2017 – 2025
Manganous Nitrate Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Manganous Nitrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Manganous Nitrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Manganous Nitrate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Segmentation
Manganous nitrate finds limited but favorable application in zinc carbon batteries. These batteries currently have a large market in Asia Pacific. The proliferating electronics industry in this region has been a large consumer of zinc carbon batteries manufactured from manganous nitrate. Moreover, manganese fertilizers are used extensively in this region owing to vast expanses of arable land. Asia Pacific is therefore expected to be a key region for the manufacturers of manganous nitrate now as well as for the foreseeable future.
Latin America holds several agro-based companies that use manganous nitrate for the production of manganese dioxide on a large scale. Additionally, the growing building and construction industry in Latin America is steadily becoming a key consumer of manganous nitrate for the manufacturing of aesthetic wall tiles. Manganese dioxide is also used as a dietary supplement in animal feed. Agrarian economies such as China, India, and Latin America are large markets for manganese dioxide which is anticipated to fuel the market of manganous nitrate and this trend is expected to continue within the forecast period.
Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report
The leading manufacturers of manganous nitrate to date, have included Tractus Co. Ltd, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Merck Millipore, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Conier Chem, Apollo Scientific Ltd, and Alfa Aesar.
Chemical Injection Skids Market value projected to expand by 2016 – 2024
As per a recent report Researching the market, the Chemical Injection Skids market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Chemical Injection Skids . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Chemical Injection Skids market are discussed in the accounts.
Critical Details included from the report:
- Accurate representation of this projected growth of the International Chemical Injection Skids market during the prediction phase
- Analysis of the advertising, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the Chemical Injection Skids market
- Assessment of the global existence of different players from the Chemical Injection Skids marketplace
- A comprehensive study of those supply-demand tendencies in different regions
- Manufacturing/production capacities of different players working in the Chemical Injection Skids marketplace
Competitive Outlook
Light on the throws Business prospects of players operating in the market. Preferred marketing channels the product pricing plans , product portfolio of players, and market presence of each company is included in the accounts. The dominant players covered in the report comprise Business 4, Business two, Business 3, and Company.
Regional Assessment
The marketplace study that is presented sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various regional markets. In addition, the effects of the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this market in every region is examined in the report.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The report caters to the subsequent questions pertaining To the Chemical Injection Skids market:
- Which Regional market is very likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of talk and value?
- What Are the latest trends in the sector that is Chemical Injection Skids ?
- What Is the forecasted value of this Chemical Injection Skids economy in 2019?
- Which End-use is likely to gain significant traction?
- How Have advancements impacted the production procedures of this Chemical Injection Skids in the last several years?
