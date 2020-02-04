MARKET REPORT
Internet Of Things (IoT) Networks Market Projected size Gain Significant Value by 2022
The global market for IoT networking solutions will grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to $1.0 trillion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Scope:
The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas.
The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.
There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:
– Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).
– Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.
– Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).
– LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) networks and technologies
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Analyses of the market by technology, application, product specifications, and region
– Detailed analysis of the market according to the most relevant networking technologies, such as LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart/Ant+, and ZigBee
– Discussion of key vertical markets and applications according to specified end-use criteria
– Insight into the mobile network operator and enterprise strategies
– Profiles of major companies in the industry
Summary
IoT technology is expanding, thanks to a number of factors, including:
– Ever-increasing Internet access and scalability.
– The progress of wireless communication and rapid expansion of mobility.
– The introduction of wearable devices
– More affordable sensors.
– Less expensive embedded computers.
– The progress of storage technology and cloud computing.
The number of devices connected to the Internet already surpasses the number of individuals on earth: there will be an average of four devices connected per person by 2022. By that year, Machine-toMachine (M2M) connections will be more than 17 billion, that is more than half (58%) of all the devices connected to the Internet globally.
Global IoT connectivity revenue is expected to grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to more than $1 trillion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.6%. Most of this revenue will be generated by IoT hardware, software and services suppliers. Network operators will also generate significant additional revenues from valueadded services such as data analytics and security.
Painting Robots Market Volume Analysis by 2039
The global Painting Robots market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Painting Robots market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Painting Robots market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Painting Robots market. The Painting Robots market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agilent Technologies
Waters
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Shimadzu
Phenomenex
Sigma-Aldrich
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pre-Packed Columns
Empty Columns
Segment by Application
Academic Institutes
Government Laboratories
Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical And Life Science Industries
Food And Beverage Industries
Environmental Agencies
Hospitals
Cosmetics Industries
The Painting Robots market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Painting Robots market.
- Segmentation of the Painting Robots market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Painting Robots market players.
The Painting Robots market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Painting Robots for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Painting Robots ?
- At what rate has the global Painting Robots market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Painting Robots market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
Pressure Washer Accessories Market: Global Forecast over2018 – 2028
Pressure Washer Accessories Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Pressure Washer Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Pressure Washer Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Pressure Washer Accessories Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Segmentation
Based on the accessories type, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into
- Nozzles
- Extension Accessories
- Surface Cleaner
- Soap Dispensers
- Others
Based on the washer type, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into
- Electric Pressure Washer
- Gas Pressure Washer
Based on the application, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into
- Window Washing
- Vehicle Cleaning
- Parking Lot and Driveway Washing
- Other Outdoor Cleaning Activities
Reasons to Purchase this Pressure Washer Accessories Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Pressure Washer Accessories Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pressure Washer Accessories Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pressure Washer Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pressure Washer Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pressure Washer Accessories Market Size
2.1.1 Global Pressure Washer Accessories Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Pressure Washer Accessories Production 2014-2025
2.2 Pressure Washer Accessories Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Pressure Washer Accessories Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Pressure Washer Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Pressure Washer Accessories Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Washer Accessories Market
2.4 Key Trends for Pressure Washer Accessories Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Pressure Washer Accessories Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Pressure Washer Accessories Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Pressure Washer Accessories Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Pressure Washer Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Pressure Washer Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Pressure Washer Accessories Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Pressure Washer Accessories Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy And Utility Applications Market size Remain Lucrative During 2022
The global market for the internet of things (IoT) in energy and utility applications should reach $59.9 billion by 2022 from $21.4 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
Internet of Things (IoT) is defined as a system of interconnected devices, machines, digital devices, objects, animals and/or humans, each provided with unique identifiers and with the ability to transfer data over a network that requires human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. In IoT, objects are embedded with sensors, actuators and monitors, allowing them to communicate. IoT works in conjunction with software and hardware and includes a range of software such as analytics, data analysis, etc., and hardware such as sensors, actuators and devices.
The IoT in energy and utilities market can be broadly categorized into hardware, software, services and connectivity (technology classification). While hardware and services dominate the market, software, services and connectivity are the three strongest growing categories. In connectivity, low power wide area (LPWA) is the strongest growing subsegment.
IoT is witnessing strong penetration in all industry-level subsegments such as oil and gas, utility gas management, water management, and electricity grid and supply management. The utility gas management subsegment is witnessing the strongest growth, while the mining category is experiencing particularly slow growth.
The scope of this report includes hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies related to IoT in energy and utilities, and hence all calculations and segmentations consider hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies in the IoT in energy and utilities market. Along with product and solutions revenue, BCC Research has also considered services revenue. The report includes distinct types of companies such as:
– Connected device and IoT technology providers
– Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals
– Energy and utility technology manufacturers
– Energy and utility companies that have a presence in the technology space
– Others, including suppliers and distributors
In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are out of scope of this report. The report also excludes technology companies that may have a strong presence in the IoT space but do not offer any solutions or services in the energy and utilities sector.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for IoT in energy and utilities has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market. The report will then proceed to identify the following:
– Primary forces with a direct impact on the IoT in energy and utilities sector
– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact
– Key funding and financing in this space
– Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market
– Key trends visible in the market
– Leading end users of IoT in the energy and utilities sector
– Demand in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America for IoT in energy and utilities
Report Includes:
– 90 data tables and 10 additional tables
– A global market overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy and utility applications
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Analyses of the market by technology, end user, and service
– Detailed discussion of the impact of the key trends and key stakeholders in the market
– In-depth patent analysis of IoT product technologies currently under investigation or new in the market
– Profiles of manufacturers and suppliers of IoT technology products
Summary
BCC Research examines the way in which the Internet of Things (IoT) in the energy and utilities market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations (innovators) in the market as well as existing players. At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2016 and forecasts demand from 2017 through 2022.
While a wide range of companies operate in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies:
– Connected device and IoT technology providers
– Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals
– Energy and utility technology manufacturers
– Energy and utility companies that also operate in the technology space
– Others, including suppliers and distributors
North America is the largest and most prominent user of IoT in the energy and utilities space. The U.S. is the largest market in North America and globally as well. The country is witnessing marginally higher growth compared with the global market average, which means it is far from a saturated market. Europe follows, with Germany and the U.K. being the largest markets, respectively. APAC and MEA both having similar market share and are witnessing similar strong growth rates. South America has very low penetration and is the slowest growing region globally.
Segmentation by technology shows hardware to be the largest segment, followed by services and software. Connectivity is the smallest segment. However, some subsegments in connectivity are witnessing very strong growth rates, and are expected to increase their share of the overall market. In hardware, devices make up the largest subsegment, while sensors comprise the strongest growth area— indicating the growing importance and usage of sensors in the IoT space. In software, analytics and security are witnessing the highest demand, indicating the need for prediction and analytics, as well as
growing security concerns while adopting and using IoT.
In the analysis presented in this report, BCC Research identified the following key points:
– Global demand for IoT in the energy and utilities market is estimated to have reached $17.4 billion in 2016
– Global demand is expected to increase from nearly $21.4 billion in 2017 to $59.9 billion in 2022
– Total geographically and technology-wide compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to be 22.9% over the forecast period of 2017 through 2022, indicating a very robust growth.
