Intraoral Scanners Market Detailed Analyses of Industry Trends | P&S Intelligence
The increasing prevalence of dental problems, surging geriatric population, and improvements in intraoral scanners are positively impacting the intraoral scanners market growth. In 2017, it valued $251.1 million, and it is expected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). To gain insights into implant-borne and tooth-borne restorations, orthodontists use a device known as intraoral scanner that generates 3D digital impressions of the soft tissues in the intraoral areas and teeth. Compared to conventional imaging techniques, the quality of the images obtained using these scanners is far superior.
https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/intraoral-scanners-market/report-sample
The improving accuracy of intraoral scanners is another factor driving the intraoral scanners market. These scanners provide highly accurate and realistic impressions in terms of color, resulting in the delivery of satisfactory treatment experience to patients. Other than providing instant results to both the doctor and the patient, intraoral scanners generate scans containing diagnostic information, thereby eliminating the need for a stone model. They have now become an integral part of dental laboratories, dental clinics, and hospitals as they help in improving the accuracy and workflow of various dental procedures.
A region-wise analysis of the intraoral scanners market presented Europe as the leader with 44.5% revenue share in 2017. A developed healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of dental problems, presence of top market players, and increasing aging population contributed in the region’s considerable growth. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to be the fastest growing, with a projected CAGR of 11.2%. Strengthening economic conditions and increasing dental problems are the factors that would contribute in the growth of the APAC market.
Therefore, the market for intraoral scanners is headed toward a prosperous future owing to the rising prevalence of dental problems and at the same time, the growing awareness about the same.
Norway Construction and Infrastructure Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026
Increasing government expenditure towards sustainable infrastructure development with continued investment in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable assets is promoting the market demand for Norway Construction and Infrastructure companies. The government is also encouraging companies that emphasize on technological advancements and standardizing modern methods of construction.
Globally, industrialization and urbanization trends are propelling the demand for client-driven Construction and Infrastructure activities and augmenting demand for investment in railways, roads, ports, power transmission, and water utilities. Growing demand for Building Information Modelling, Modular construction, and building materials industry is being observed across the Norway Construction and Infrastructure market. Estimated construction and infrastructure growth of 6% CAGR is forecast globally between 2019 and 2026.
Investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is one of the key strategies of Norway to fuel economic growth. The government’s effort to improve the country’s infrastructure to sustain growth in the manufacturing sector and expand municipal utilities will contribute to the growth in construction spending. Rising personal income levels, household growth, and population migration from rural to urban areas will augment the need for better construction facilities and road infrastructure developments in the country.
Increasing public investments into Norway’s commercial construction sectors will be a key market opportunity for the companies operating in the construction and infrastructure industry. The presence of a huge customer base is resulting in strong FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into the country. Further, increasing investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors result in the growth of construction activities.
The 2019 Construction and Infrastructure Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications. This LNGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Norway Construction and Infrastructure Market for 2020-2026. To calculate the market size, revenue from the market sales of Construction and Infrastructure materials to retailers, wholesalers, and institutional buyers is considered.
The global Construction and Infrastructure Market is poised to grow robustly over the forecast period 2020-2026. The ongoing trend towards modernization of Construction and Infrastructure through renovation projects, new building construction, and other civil projects are supporting Norway to strengthen its Construction and Infrastructure Market size.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of Norway Construction and Infrastructure activities. Key trends and critical insights into Norway Construction and Infrastructure markets, along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
Norway Construction and Infrastructure Market are compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Norway on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Construction and Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and South & Central America Construction and Infrastructure market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
Norway’s population and economic outlook are also included in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Construction and Infrastructure markets.
Business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Construction and Infrastructure companies in Norway are detailed in the report along with strategic initiatives, recent developments, and their impact on overall market growth.
Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026
Increasing government expenditure towards sustainable infrastructure development with continued investment in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable assets is promoting the market demand for Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure companies. The government is also encouraging companies that emphasize on technological advancements and standardizing modern methods of construction.
Globally, industrialization and urbanization trends are propelling the demand for client-driven Construction and Infrastructure activities and augmenting demand for investment in railways, roads, ports, power transmission, and water utilities. Growing demand for Building Information Modelling, Modular construction, and building materials industry is being observed across the Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure market. Estimated construction and infrastructure growth of 6% CAGR is forecast globally between 2019 and 2026.
Investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is one of the key strategies of Ecuador to fuel economic growth. The government’s effort to improve the country’s infrastructure to sustain growth in the manufacturing sector and expand municipal utilities will contribute to the growth in construction spending. Rising personal income levels, household growth, and population migration from rural to urban areas will augment the need for better construction facilities and road infrastructure developments in the country.
Increasing public investments into Ecuador’s commercial construction sectors will be a key market opportunity for the companies operating in the construction and infrastructure industry. The presence of a huge customer base is resulting in strong FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into the country. Further, increasing investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors result in the growth of construction activities.
The 2019 Construction and Infrastructure Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications. This LNGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure Market for 2020-2026. To calculate the market size, revenue from the market sales of Construction and Infrastructure materials to retailers, wholesalers, and institutional buyers is considered.
The global Construction and Infrastructure Market is poised to grow robustly over the forecast period 2020-2026. The ongoing trend towards modernization of Construction and Infrastructure through renovation projects, new building construction, and other civil projects are supporting Ecuador to strengthen its Construction and Infrastructure Market size.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure activities. Key trends and critical insights into Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure markets, along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
Ecuador Construction and Infrastructure Market are compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Ecuador on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Construction and Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and South & Central America Construction and Infrastructure market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
Ecuador’s population and economic outlook are also included in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Construction and Infrastructure markets.
Business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Construction and Infrastructure companies in Ecuador are detailed in the report along with strategic initiatives, recent developments, and their impact on overall market growth.
Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026
Increasing government expenditure towards sustainable infrastructure development with continued investment in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable assets is promoting the market demand for Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure companies. The government is also encouraging companies that emphasize on technological advancements and standardizing modern methods of construction.
Globally, industrialization and urbanization trends are propelling the demand for client-driven Construction and Infrastructure activities and augmenting demand for investment in railways, roads, ports, power transmission, and water utilities. Growing demand for Building Information Modelling, Modular construction, and building materials industry is being observed across the Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure market. Estimated construction and infrastructure growth of 6% CAGR is forecast globally between 2019 and 2026.
Investment in large-scale infrastructure projects is one of the key strategies of Cambodia to fuel economic growth. The government’s effort to improve the country’s infrastructure to sustain growth in the manufacturing sector and expand municipal utilities will contribute to the growth in construction spending. Rising personal income levels, household growth, and population migration from rural to urban areas will augment the need for better construction facilities and road infrastructure developments in the country.
Increasing public investments into Cambodia’s commercial construction sectors will be a key market opportunity for the companies operating in the construction and infrastructure industry. The presence of a huge customer base is resulting in strong FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into the country. Further, increasing investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors result in the growth of construction activities.
The 2019 Construction and Infrastructure Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications. This LNGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure Market for 2020-2026. To calculate the market size, revenue from the market sales of Construction and Infrastructure materials to retailers, wholesalers, and institutional buyers is considered.
The global Construction and Infrastructure Market is poised to grow robustly over the forecast period 2020-2026. The ongoing trend towards modernization of Construction and Infrastructure through renovation projects, new building construction, and other civil projects are supporting Cambodia to strengthen its Construction and Infrastructure Market size.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure activities. Key trends and critical insights into Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure markets, along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
Cambodia Construction and Infrastructure Market are compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Cambodia on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Construction and Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and South & Central America Construction and Infrastructure market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
Cambodia’s population and economic outlook are also included in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Construction and Infrastructure markets.
Business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Construction and Infrastructure companies in Cambodia are detailed in the report along with strategic initiatives, recent developments, and their impact on overall market growth.
