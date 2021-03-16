Intrauterine Contraceptive Device Market 2015 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2021

An intrauterine contraceptive device is a medical device, which is inserted in the uterus to prevent conception. A plastic string is attached to the end of the device to ensure correct placement and its removal. This devices lasts for 5 to 8 years. These devices are available in various forms, such as coil, loop, triangle, and T-shaped, and are made up of plastic or metal. An intrauterine contraceptive device may also be used as an emergency contraception method after unprotected sex. An intrauterine contraceptive device is inserted into the uterus with the help of health care professionals. There are two types of intrauterine contraceptive devices, namely copper intrauterine contraceptive device and the hormonal intrauterine contraceptive device.

The hormonal intrauterine contraceptive device consists of progestogen. Progestogen is a synthetic form of natural hormone known as progesterone. The copper intrauterine contracaeptive device consists of a small plastic device with copper wire and nylon string attached to the end. These devices have many advantages; for instance, they are easy to use, are removable, they inhibit pregnancy, and are cost-effective as well. However, some women feel pain and may faint at the time of removal of the device. Some of the common risks associated with intrauterine contraceptive devices include infections, severe cramping, damage to the uterus, unusual bleeding during periods, and chances of pregnancy. Besides, sometimes, this device may come out by itself.

Currently, Asia dominates the global intrauterine contraceptive device market, followed by Europe. This is due to the rising prevalence of unplanned pregnancy and increasing usage of intrauterine contraceptive devices in these regions. In addition, rising health care infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for better health care in Asian countries are also driving the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements in intrauterine contraceptive devices in North America, especially in the U.S., are also influencing the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive device market in the region. However, stringent regulations and reimbursement policies in the U.S., hamper the growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of unplanned pregnancies, less side-effects associated with intrauterine contraceptive devices, and implementation of affordable care are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. In addition, increasing awareness about pregnancy is also driving the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. However, high cost of treatment, threat of pelvic inflammatory infections, and high risks associated with unplanned pregnancy are restraining the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. Moreover, need for compulsory assistance of medical professionals is also impeding the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in intrauterine contraceptive devices are expected to create new opportunities for new players in the global intrauterine contraceptive device market in the years to come. In addition, emerging markets, such as India and China, could also create new opportunities for new entrants in the market. Maintaining the quality of the copper and hormonal intrauterine devices could pose a challenge for the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rising number of product innovations are some of the recent trends witnessed in the global intrauterine contraceptive device market.

By type Hormonal IUCD Copper IUCD



Bayer HealthCare AG

Medisafe Distribution Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Medicines360

Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc.

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



