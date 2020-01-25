?Investment Casting Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

Global AI Governance market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the AI Governance market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The AI Governance market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the AI Governance market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the AI Governance market report:

What opportunities are present for the AI Governance market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced AI Governance ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is AI Governance being utilized?

How many units of AI Governance is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market: Key Trends

In all likelihood, the following drivers, restrains, and opportunities are going to shape the future course of the global AI Governance market during the study period, from 2019 to 2027.

AI Governance Gains Popularity to Answer Calls for Fairness in Decision Making Processes

In the last few years, there has been a rise in the implementation of AI technologies across many sectors in a bid to automate various business processes, which would lessen cost of production, facilitate effective decision making, and offer upper hand over others in the face of high competition. Augmented demand for intelligent business systems to increase overall productivity and improve performance. AI technology comes to cater to these organizational needs, as a remarkable rise in adoption of AI technologies among various organizations could be seen. Various AI tools like machine learning models and algorithms are becoming increasingly vital in these processes.

It is expected that the global AI governance market will be driven by growing significance of AI governance solutions in the processes of decision making. Many companies have already started streamlining their efforts to safeguard image of their brands as there are ethical, financial and other risks associated with the use of AI technologies. The companies are also streamlining efforts to meet new requirements of shareholders and customers. As such, an immediate need to create ethical framework to make sure that deployment, development, and design of AI are free from any kind of biases. This is likely to ensure fair outcomes from AI technology as in some cases these AI algorithms could act with unfairness.

However, the global AI governance market is still in a nascent stage. Many leading technological companies are striving to come up with AI powered governance platforms and tools.

Global AI Governance Market: Geographical Analysis

The global AI Governance market has been divided into the regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Regional segmentations help in better understanding of market dynamics that are at play in the regions.

In the global AI governance market, North America is estimated to emerge as a leading regional segment in times to come. Adoption of AI technologies is quite high in the continent. Apart from adoption, a lot of activities are going on in the research and development sector of AI technology in North America, which is likely to shoot up the demand for AI governance in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The AI Governance market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the AI Governance market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each AI Governance market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the AI Governance market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global AI Governance market.

Year-on-year growth of the global AI Governance market in terms of value and volume.

The AI Governance report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

