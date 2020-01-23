ENERGY
Ion Beam Technology Market Research Report 2020: Industry Analysis With 4Wave, Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Ion Beam Technology, Meyer Burger Technology
The ion beam is a kind of charged particle beam which consists of ions. The ion beam technology is widely applicable in manufacturing microelectronics. Recently, the applicability of technology has expanded into different areas, including biology, geology, forensics, pharmaceuticals, and metallurgy, among others. A large number of electronic manufacturers in China are likely to contribute profoundly to the market growth in the forecast period.
The global ion beam technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the electronics and semiconductor industry. Increasing applicability of the technology across various industry segments is further expected to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing investments in research and development by major market players are expected to witness growth opportunity for the key players of the ion beam technology market during the forecast period.
Key players profiled in the report include 4Wave Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Ion Beam Technology Co., Ltd., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Plasma-Therm, Raith GmbH, scia Systems GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veeco Instruments Inc.
The “Global Ion Beam Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ion beam technology market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global ion beam technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ion beam technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global ion beam technology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as ion beam etching and ion beam deposition. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as frequency trimming of BAW filter, surface trimming of SAW filter, coating of dielectric film, and thickness and pole width correction of thin film recording head.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY
8. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
9. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
11. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. 4WAVE INC.
11.2. CARL ZEISS AG
11.3. HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
11.4. ION BEAM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
11.5. MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
11.6. PLASMA-THERM
11.7. RAITH GMBH
11.8. SCIA SYSTEMS GMBH
11.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
11.10. VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
12. APPENDIX
Global Sports Nutrition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Distribution Channel, End Users and Geography.
Global Sports Nutrition Market was valued US$ 35.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
Global Sports Nutrition Market
The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, global sports nutrition market divided into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets, supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements.
Distribution channel segment is categorized into large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, online. Based on the end user, Global Sports Nutrition market is classified into athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users, and lifestyle users. By region, the global sports nutrition market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growing health awareness attached to the cumulative number of health clubs and fitness centers are expected to boost the global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income enlarged with progressively purchasing sports nutrition products as healthy snacks as a part of the diet are also anticipated to enhancement the growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products shakes sales of reputed companies is restrict the growth of the sports nutrition market.
Sports drinks segment is expected to hold large market share in the global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization united with growing disposable income is estimated to fuel the demand for sports drinks globally. Sports drinks are widely used by athletes to restock the water level in the body but are suffering mass acceptance by lifestyle and recreational users.
North America is projected to account for the large market share for sports nutrition products. This growth can be attributed to welfares from high incomes, world-class fitness, and growing athletics infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the sports nutrition products owing to an increase in disposable incomes coupled with quickly changing lifestyles. Japan is estimated to dominate this region in the sports nutrition market. China is valued to gain the second largest market share followed by Australia owing to a higher percentage of the overweight population.
Some of the major key players in the Global Sports Nutrition market includes Nestlé S.A., Abott Nutrition Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. and Yakult Honsha Co Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Monster Beverage Corporation, MaxiNutrition Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, GNC Holdings, Park Acre, Neutra Science Labs, Paragon Laboratories, ABC Nutrition Ltd., Makers Nutrition and Future Nutrition.
Scope of the report for Global Sports Nutrition Market
Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Type
• Protein Powder
• Iso Drink Powder
• Capsule/Tablets
• Supplement Powder
• RTD Protein Drinks
• Carbohydrate Drinks
• Protein Bars
• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars
• Lifestyle Users
• Others
Global Sports Nutrition Market, By End Users
• Athletes
• Bodybuilders
• Recreational Users
• Lifestyle Users
Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel
• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers
• Small Retail
• Drug & Specialty Stores
• Fitness Institutions
Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key players in Global Sports Nutrition Market
• PepsiCo Inc.
• Glanbia Plc.
• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
• Post Holdings Inc.
• GNC Holdings
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Abbott Nutrition Inc.
• Clif Bar & Company
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Olimp Laboratories
• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
• PowerBar Europe GmbH
• Neutra Science Labs
• Paragon Laboratorie
• ABC Nutrition Ltd
• Makers Nutrition
• Future Nutrition
Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by product, by Distribution Channel, By End User and By Region.
Global Hand Sanitizer Market was valued US$1.32 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.
Global Hand Sanitizer Market Distribution Channel Type
Prevention from transmission infection that is mainly caused through hand transmission, which in turn leads to various diseases such as the food-borne disease, is driving the hand sanitizer market. Growing consumer inclination towards health & wellness and product innovation such as addition of alcohol free ingredients in formulation of sanitizers are projected to boost the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.
Additionally, improvement in living standards, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and rising support from organization such as WHO, FDA is driving the market growth. Convenient refillable dispenser is trending in the hand sanitizer market.
Based on product type, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into Gel, Foam, Spray, and Others. Foam-based hand sanitizer is expected to witness XX% growth rate as it is relatively smaller than other forms of hand sanitizer and foam hand sanitizers easily cling to hands during the application of the products. Foam hand sanitizers are more expensive compared to other type of hand sanitizers. Gel-based hand sanitizers to hold significant market share during the forecast period. Gel based product is easy availability, more effective to eradicate germs as compared to spray and other type of hand sanitizers.
In terms of distribution channel, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into Online Store, Offline Store and Others. Departmental store holds major share in the hand sanitizer market followed by pharmacy store segment. Attractive discount policies offered by vendors fuel the growth of departmental stores. However, online store registers the highest growth rate, owing to increase in penetration of mobile phones, rise in e-commerce sales, ease payment options, and attractive discounts as compared to stores.
Geographically hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the hand sanitizer market in 2018, owing to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to increase in concern towards health and wellness. Furthermore, improvement in living standards and rise in disposable income are expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Hand Sanitizer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.
The report also helps in understanding Global Hand Sanitizer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hand Sanitizer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market
Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type:
• Gel
• Foam
• Spray
Global Hand Sanitizer Market Distribution Channel Type:
• Online Store
• Offline Store
• Others
Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Application:
• Restaurants
• Schools
• Hospitals
• Household Purpose
• Others
Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player analyzed in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:
• Reckitt Benckiser Group
• The Himalaya Drug Company
• Procter and Gamble
• Gojo Industry Inc
• Henkel Corporation
• Unilever Plc.
• Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
• Chattem Inc.
• Best Sanitizers Inc.
• Kutol Products Company
• The Himalaya drug company
• Linkwell corporation
Global Disposable Gloves Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material, Product, Application, and Geography.
Global Disposable Gloves Market was valued US$ 9.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
Global Disposable Gloves Market
Global disposable gloves market is segmented by material, product, application and geography. Based on material, the global disposable gloves market is classified into natural rubber, vinyl, nitrile, neoprene, and others. By product, global disposable gloves market is divided into powered and non-powered. Application segment is categorized into medical and non-medical application. By geographically, Global disposable gloves market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & South Africa.
The demand for disposable gloves is mainly driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to safeguard safety and hygiene. The upsurge in consumer awareness concerning preserving good hygiene practices at the workplace and consciousness among health care practitioners across the globe are drive the growth in the global disposable gloves market. Furthermore, Poisonous reaction from certain gloves as well as rivalry pricing presented by local manufacturers is limiting the growth in the global disposable gloves market.
Natural rubber gloves segment is expected to hold large market share in the global disposable gloves market. Natural rubber gloves are the most popular and conservative glove solution in the array of the application such as automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, mining, industrial R&D, academic R&D. It offers superior properties and improved protection accessible by the material in food processing and automotive industries. Medical segment is leading the global disposable gloves market owing to the growing use of disposable gloves in dental and veterinary fields for examination and surgeries in the medical sector.
North America is expected to dominate the global disposable gloves market. This growth can be attributed towards a reflection of new product innovations consequential from technological advancements. Primer of advanced products such as puncture-resistant gloves, temperature-resistant gloves, and others have propelled the growth of this market. The adoption of innovative manufacturing technologies enlarged awareness regarding the benefits of disposable gloves and enhanced healthcare practices, which helps to boost the growth in the global disposable gloves market.
Some of the major key players in the global disposable gloves market includes Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Mölnlycke Health Care and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Disposable Gloves Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Disposable Gloves Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Disposable Gloves Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Disposable Gloves Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Disposable Gloves Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the report for Global Disposable Gloves Market
By Material
• Natural Rubber Gloves
• Nitrile Gloves
• Vinyl Gloves
• Neoprene
• Polyethylene
• Others
By Product
• Powdered
• Non-powdered
By Application
• Medical
Examination
Surgical
• Non-Medical
Food Service
Clean Room
Industrial
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key players in Global Disposable Gloves Market
• Ansell
• Top Glove Corporation Bhd
• Hartalega Holdings Berhad
• Unigloves
• The Glove
• Superior Glove Works Ltd.
• MAPA Professional
• Adenna
• MCR Safety
• Atlantic Safety Products
• Globus (Shetland) Ltd
• Supermax Corporation Berhad
• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
• Ammex Corporation
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Sempermed USA, Inc.
• Halyard Health, Inc.
• Corporativo DL, S.A. de C.V.
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Cardinal Health
• Mlnlycke Health Care AB
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Cranberry USA
• ecoBee Inc.
• Paul Hartmann AG.
• SHIELD Scientific
• Bunzl Processor Division| Koch Supplies
• 3M
• Adventa Health
