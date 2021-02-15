IoT Gateway Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2017 – 2025

Study on the IoT Gateway Market
The market study on the IoT Gateway Market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the IoT Gateway Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the IoT Gateway Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the IoT Gateway Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the IoT Gateway Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the IoT Gateway Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the IoT Gateway Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the IoT Gateway Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the IoT Gateway Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the IoT Gateway Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the IoT Gateway Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the IoT Gateway Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the IoT Gateway Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the IoT Gateway Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
Key Players
Some of the key players of IoT Gateway Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ARM Holdings, Plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc. and others.
IoT Gateway Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, IoT Gateway Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the IoT Gateway Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many companies present in the region for IoT gateways. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- IoT Gateway Market Segments
- IoT Gateway Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- IoT Gateway Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- IoT Gateway Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- IoT Gateway Market Value Chain
- IoT Gateway Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for IoT Gateway Market includes
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
