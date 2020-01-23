IoT in Agriculture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Market Overview:

IoT in Agriculture is the application of modern ICT into agriculture. In this, a system is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. It provides great benefits including more efficient water usage or optimization of inputs and treatments.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global IoT in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, on account of growing adoption of farming devices and equipment like steering and guidance, sensors, yield monitors, display devices, and farm management software by farmers and growers.

Augmentation in global population coupled with the increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production is expected to influence the global IoT in Agriculture Market in the forecast period. Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the growing adoption of IoT -based technology to monitor livestock health helps farmers prevent illness by taking preventive measures.

IoT in Agriculture market: competitive landscape

Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting and The Climate Corporation are the key players in the global IoT in Agriculture market.

Software segment of the IoT in the Agriculture Market is projected to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of System, the IoT in Agriculture market has been categorized into Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware, Smart Greenhouse Hardware, and Software. Software systems will lead the market owing to its application for controlling automation and control devices, and monitoring and sensing devices. Sensing and Monitoring Devices is driven by the huge adoption of automation and control devices like GPS, irrigation control devices, yield monitors, and sensors.

Precision farming is projected to leading the Application for utilizing the application of IoT in Agriculture during the forecast period

Based on Application, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into Precision farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, and Fish Farm Monitoring Inventory and Precision farming segment will dominate the market as a result of growing its adoption for remote monitoring and controlling of multiple in-field devices using an integrated software platform. Livestock monitoring market will influence by its huge adoption for detection of livestock location and health.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global IoT in Agriculture market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global IoT in Agriculture market over the forecast period due to the presence of established IoT in Agriculture vendors and service providers in these regions coupled with huge adoption of IOT based system in agriculture by farmers. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market by a various government initiative to applying remote sensing technology to collect ground data information and satellite image to detect agriculture condition.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global IoT in Agriculture Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global IoT in Agriculture Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global IoT in Agriculture Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global IoT in Agriculture Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By System

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Livestock Monitoring Hardware

Fish Farming Hardware

Smart Greenhouse Hardware

Software

By Application

Precision farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farm Monitoring

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

