MARKET REPORT
IoT in Agriculture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Market Overview:
IoT in Agriculture is the application of modern ICT into agriculture. In this, a system is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. It provides great benefits including more efficient water usage or optimization of inputs and treatments.
According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global IoT in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, on account of growing adoption of farming devices and equipment like steering and guidance, sensors, yield monitors, display devices, and farm management software by farmers and growers.
Augmentation in global population coupled with the increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production is expected to influence the global IoT in Agriculture Market in the forecast period. Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the growing adoption of IoT -based technology to monitor livestock health helps farmers prevent illness by taking preventive measures.
IoT in Agriculture market: competitive landscape
Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting and The Climate Corporation are the key players in the global IoT in Agriculture market.
Software segment of the IoT in the Agriculture Market is projected to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of System, the IoT in Agriculture market has been categorized into Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware, Smart Greenhouse Hardware, and Software. Software systems will lead the market owing to its application for controlling automation and control devices, and monitoring and sensing devices. Sensing and Monitoring Devices is driven by the huge adoption of automation and control devices like GPS, irrigation control devices, yield monitors, and sensors.
Precision farming is projected to leading the Application for utilizing the application of IoT in Agriculture during the forecast period
Based on Application, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into Precision farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, and Fish Farm Monitoring Inventory and Precision farming segment will dominate the market as a result of growing its adoption for remote monitoring and controlling of multiple in-field devices using an integrated software platform. Livestock monitoring market will influence by its huge adoption for detection of livestock location and health.
North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global IoT in Agriculture market during the anticipated period.
Geographically, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global IoT in Agriculture market over the forecast period due to the presence of established IoT in Agriculture vendors and service providers in these regions coupled with huge adoption of IOT based system in agriculture by farmers. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market by a various government initiative to applying remote sensing technology to collect ground data information and satellite image to detect agriculture condition.
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the Global IoT in Agriculture Market size of the market, in terms of value.
- To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global IoT in Agriculture Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.
- To outline, categorized and forecast the global IoT in Agriculture Market based on the type and Application.
- To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global IoT in Agriculture Market.
- To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Industry associations
- Global IoT in Agriculture service providers
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Global IoT in Agriculture distributors
- Organizations, associations, and alliances related to IoT in Agriculture.
- Regulatory bodies
Scope of the Report
By System
- Automation and Control Systems
- Sensing and Monitoring Devices
- Livestock Monitoring Hardware
- Fish Farming Hardware
- Smart Greenhouse Hardware
- Software
By Application
- Precision farming
- Livestock Monitoring
- Smart Greenhouse
- Fish Farm Monitoring
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Business Questions answer by the report
- How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?
- Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?
- A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players
- Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.
Customization Scope for the Client
Client satisfaction is our first and last priority and that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Additional Company Information
- With five additional company detail analysis
- Additional country analysis
- Detailed segment analysisTop of Form
MARKET REPORT
Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Trend, Top Manufacturers (AmeriCold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group) and Insights Report 2024
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market study provides independent information about the Cold Chain Logistics industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments, size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies’ profiles including business overview and recent development.
Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report covers Top Players, Types, Applications, Trend, Size, Share etc., provides in detail a depth Analysis of Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, which helps the experts to take decision based on Global study provided in the research report. This report is latest published by ‘Orian Research’ which further classifies the report into detail.
Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry are –
• AmeriCold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Co peratief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage and Chase Doors
The Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cold Chain Logistics industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Cold Chain Logistics, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 124 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
By Type:
• Refrigerated Storage
• Cold Chain Logistics
By Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Healthcare
• Others
The Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
By Region:
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market
Section 1: Product definition, type and application, Global and Regional market overview;
Section 2: Global Market competition by company;
Section 3: Global sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4: Global sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5: India export and import;
Section 6: Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7: Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8: SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9: Conclusion.
ENERGY
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Analysis to 2025
Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Report added by Research Reports Inc scrutinizes the overall market synopsis globally, their restraining factors, drivers, major challenges, opportunities, latest trends to stabilize the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry situation, future developmental plans, and values pertaining to various marketing states. This global Surgical Staplers market report also enables users to make a decision and considering the overall market feasibility. It also offers thorough information on market size, product, key players, various application and major geographical regions.
latest report about the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market is an all-embracing synopsis of the approximations of this business sphere as well as an examination of its segmentation. The study estimates the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market to evolve as one of most profitable verticals, accruing immense proceeds over the estimated timeframe, recording a creditable growth rate over the estimated timespan. The development opportunities available in this business followed by the market’s regional expanse have also been included in the report.
Top Key Vendors:-
ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, Swift Energy Company, Chesapeake Energy Corp., Statoil ASA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corp., Linn Energy LLC, Range Resources Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Chevron Corp., Alkcon
The Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) report covers the following Types:
- Propane
- Ethane
- Isobutene
- Others
Applications are divided into:
- Petrochemicals
- Space Heating
- Others
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- Central & South America
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
ENERGY
Industrial Control Switches Market to Witness High Demand During 2020-2025 with Top Key Players
Global Industrial Control Switches Market Report added by Research Reports Inc scrutinizes the overall market synopsis globally, their restraining factors, drivers, major challenges, opportunities, latest trends to stabilize the global Industrial Control Switches industry situation, future developmental plans, and values pertaining to various marketing states. This global Surgical Staplers market report also enables users to make a decision and considering the overall market feasibility. It also offers thorough information on market size, product, key players, various application and major geographical regions.
latest report about the Industrial Control Switches market is an all-embracing synopsis of the approximations of this business sphere as well as an examination of its segmentation. The study estimates the Industrial Control Switches market to evolve as one of most profitable verticals, accruing immense proceeds over the estimated timeframe, recording a creditable growth rate over the estimated timespan. The development opportunities available in this business followed by the market’s regional expanse have also been included in the report.
Top Key Vendors:-
C&K Components, Honeywell, ABB, Leviton, GE, Fuji Electric, Siemens, Chint, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, CG Power Systems, Carling Technologies, TE Connectivity, Cherry Electrical Products, Eaton, Delixi Electric, Grayhill, Kaycee, Schneider Electric
The Industrial Control Switches report covers the following Types:
- Push Button Switches
- Rotary Switches
- Others
Applications are divided into:
- Petroleum Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Metallurgy Industry
- Others
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- Central & South America
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Industrial Control Switches Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Industrial Control Switches Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
