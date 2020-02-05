IoT In Logistics Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast To 2026

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT in logistics Market is a multibillion dollar market. It is enabling companies to take critical business decisions, optimize their production, reduce production cost and minimize the raw material cost.

The need for real-time monitoring of logistics operations and improved supply chain are few factors which drive the market. The dearth of skilled labour, high costs, and stringent government rules and regulations are impacting the growth of the market.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the Worldwide IoT in Logistics Market is expected to reach $1,050.95 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The perishable goods industry such as food & beverages, and healthcare industry will drive IoT in logistics market.

Request for Report sample :https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9783

The IoT in logistics market is driven by end-users such as aerospace & defense, retail, food & beverages, automotive and healthcare industry. The food & beverage market is expected to reach $46.91 billion by 2020, and by 2022 it is estimated to reach a massive $290.17 billion, mainly driven by the Americas region. The growth of the market is supported by the cellular technologies such as 3G and 4G in developed economies. The cellular network technologies are expected to reach $399.26 billion by 2022. The market is witnessing a significant growth in consultancy services as well. It is expected that consultancy services market will reach $110.61 billion by 2022.

Geographic segmentation

The Worldwide IoT in Logistics Market is segmented and analyzed by the following key regions- Americas, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMEA). At present, North America is leading the market, and Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions.

Segmentation by Technology

The market is segmented by the following technology types – Cellular Network Technologies, Short Range Technologies and Others.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9783

Segmentation by Service Types

The market is segmented by the following service types- Maintenance and Service, Integration and Consulting.

Segmentation by Solutions

The market is segmented by the following solutions – Fleet Management, Tracking & Monitoring, Route Optimization and Others.

Segmentation by End Users

The market is segmented by the following end user types – Aerospace and Defense, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare and Others.

Competitive Analysis

A detailed vendor profiling of the key players in the market is included in the report. A competitive benchmarking of leading vendors with respect to their financials, venture funding and strategic alliances. SWOT analysis for all the key vendors.

The report includes current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market.

Key Vendors

Some of the key players covered in the report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel, SAP, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics and Cisco Systems, NC.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/9783/Single

Benefits

The Worldwide IoT in logistics market report will be useful for the key stakeholders of the IoT in logistics market such as OEMs, network providers, software providers, data security solution vendors, 3PL, 4PL, policy makers, standard development organizations, investor community, telecom, university researchers, blog writers, and technology magazines in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities in different regions

The report highlights key insights from providers and end-users. The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry. The report not just highlights the users’ conundrum but also brings in their perspective on the market. This market has been analyzed by considering the key regions – Americas, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and EEMEA. The report analyzes the market according to the technologies, solutions, services and end-users. It analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus. Stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market have been covered in the report.