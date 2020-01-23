MARKET REPORT
IoT in Transportation Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis 2016-2023 | Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Garmin International, IBM Corp., Denso, Thales Group, General Electric
IoT in Transportation Market by Connectivity Technology, Mode of Transport, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global IoT in transportation market was valued at $135.35 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $328.76 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023. The software segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The key players profiled in the global market study are Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the market growth.
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, due to its advanced technical aspects and high adoption of IoT across industry verticals. In addition, enhanced internet connectivity; decreased cost of powerful sensors & controllers; growth in information, communication, & technology; and government initiatives in the several developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drive the market growth. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the emerging economies, such as China and India, rapid urbanization, and other factors.
In 2016, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in the global market, while the software segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to adoption of connected & smart technologies in transportation infrastructure and increase in demand for integrated security & safety systems for improving public safety.
Key Findings of the IoT in Transportation Market:
The hardware segment accounted for the highest share in the global market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023.
The software segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
North America generated the highest revenue of $46.75 billion in 2016.
MARKET REPORT
Printing Inks Market Trends, Size, Share, Status, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
In its recently added report by Dataintelo.com has provided unique insights about Printing Inks Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.
This Printing Inks Market report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.
The Printing Inks Market report is a trove of information pertaining to the various aspects of this industry space. Encompassing the ongoing as well as forecast trends likely to fuel the business graph of the Printing Inks Market across various geographies, the report also provides details about the driving factors that would help propel this industry to new heights during the projected period. Alongside a collection of the driving parameters, the Printing Inks Market reports also include a spate of other dynamics pertaining to the industry, such as the nominal risks prevailing in this marketplace as well as the growth prospects that this business sphere has in the future.
Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in this report are:
DIC Corporation
FlintGroup
SAKATA INX CORPORATION
Siegwerk Druckfarben
Sun Chemical
Printing Inks Market Drivers & Challenges:
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the market and details about the surging demand for the product from the key geological regions.
The latest trends and challenges that prominent industry contenders could face are highlighted in the report.
The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.
The technological advancements, value and volume governing factors are explained in detail. The pricing structures, raw material analysis, market concentration scenario are analysed. In-depth information on upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, raw materials cost, labour cost and industry chain view is presented.
The report uses tools such as comparison tables, graphs, pie charts, progress charts, etc. to give a clear picture of the market growth. Additionally, an overview of each market segments such as product type, application, end users, and region are offered in the report.
Market Segmentation By Type: –
Lithographic Inks
Flexographic Inks
Digital Inks
Gravure Inks
Market Segmentation By Applications: –
Business
Advertising
Industrial
Other
The Regions covered are:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
To provide the clarified representation of the current and upcoming growth trends of the market, the report provides the execution and attributes of the Printing Inks Market that are analyzed on the basis of the qualitative and quantitative process. Through the report, one can be able to take quick and precise business decisions by getting familiar with every aspect of the market. The Printing Inks Market report represents the analyzed data through graphs, charts, and figures for less complexity and better understandability about the Printing Inks Market.
To conclude, the Printing Inks Market report will provide the clients with a high-yielding market analysis assisting them to understand the market status and come up with new market avenues to capture hold of the market share.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1 Market Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Chain
Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region
Chapter 7 Market Competitive
Chapter 8 Major Vendors
Chapter 9 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Game Player Accessories Market: Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Recent Updates, Focus on Technology Developments, Regional Outlook, Type, Competitive Landscape and Key Strategies of Top Players
Game Player Accessories Market Research Report 2019 features key trends and emerging drivers that shaping this Game Player Accessories industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Game Player Accessories market.
The research covers the current & Future market size of the Global Game Player Accessories market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. On the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Game Player Accessories as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
• Company Profile
• Main Business Information
• SWOT Analysis
• Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
• Market Share
Game Player Accessories market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.
Game Player Accessories Market Major Aspects:
• Readability: The Global Game Player Accessories Market 2019-2024 report landscapes in-depth and detailed information on the Game Player Accessories market with respect to market growth, constraints, opportunities, and market size study.
• Global Coverage: The report further declares a global yet brief study of the Game Player Accessories market based on market statistics analysis from primary geographical regions.
• Comprehensive: The Global Game Player Accessories Market report is based on a wide-ranging study of major Game Player Accessories market regions and segments providing analysis of the dynamic business environment.
• Diverse: The Game Player Accessories market report has various highlights elements including technological development, economic factors, trends, opportunities and threats to the growth of Game Player Accessories market.
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Game Player Accessories market
• Product Type I
• Product Type II
• Product Type III
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
• Application I
• Application II
• Application III
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Game Player Accessories in North America (2013-2018)
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Game Player Accessories in South America (2013-2018)
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Game Player Accessories in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Game Player Accessories in Europe (2013-2018)
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Game Player Accessories in MEA (2013-2018)
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Game Player Accessories (2013-2018)
Chapter 15 Global Game Player Accessories Forecast (2019-2023)
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
MARKET REPORT
Trending 2020: Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Report Examines Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecasts 2026
Los Angeles, United State, 23 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market : BASF, Sumitomo, Stella, inotec, TAIWAN FERTILIZER, Dakin, Juhua Group Corporation, Vijay Gas Industry, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Chuandong Chemical
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Segmentation By Product : H2O2, HF, H2SO4, IPA, NH4OH, HCl, H3PO4, HNO3, Ultrapure Water, Other
Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Segmentation By Application : Semiconductor, Silicon, IC Process, Other
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Electronic Wet Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Electronic Wet Chemicals Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
- Which segment is currently leading the market?
- In which region will the market find its highest growth?
- Which players will take the lead in the market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Why to Buy this Report?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Electronic Wet Chemicals market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Electronic Wet Chemicals market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Electronic Wet Chemicals market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 H2O2
1.3.3 HF
1.3.4 H2SO4
1.3.5 IPA
1.3.6 NH4OH
1.3.7 HCl
1.3.8 H3PO4
1.3.9 HNO3
1.3.10 Ultrapure Water
1.3.11 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Semiconductor
1.4.3 Silicon
1.4.4 IC Process
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.2.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Electronic Wet Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Electronic Wet Chemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Electronic Wet Chemicals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Wet Chemicals Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 H2O2 Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.2 HF Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.3 H2SO4 Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.4 IPA Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.5 NH4OH Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.6 HCl Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.7 H3PO4 Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.8 HNO3 Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.9 Ultrapure Water Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.10 Other Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018
6.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.2 United States Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Electronic Wet Chemicals Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.2 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.3 Key Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.2 China Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Electronic Wet Chemicals Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.2 Japan Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.3 Key Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan Electronic Wet Chemicals Import & Export
6.7 Other Regions
6.7.1 South Korea
6.7.2 India
6.7.3 Southeast Asia
7 Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Countries
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption by Application
8 Company Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.1.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.1.5 BASF Recent Development
8.2 Sumitomo
8.2.1 Sumitomo Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.2.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.2.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
8.3 Stella
8.3.1 Stella Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.3.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.3.5 Stella Recent Development
8.4 inotec
8.4.1 inotec Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.4.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.4.5 inotec Recent Development
8.5 TAIWAN FERTILIZER
8.5.1 TAIWAN FERTILIZER Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.5.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.5.5 TAIWAN FERTILIZER Recent Development
8.6 Dakin
8.6.1 Dakin Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.6.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.6.5 Dakin Recent Development
8.7 Juhua Group Corporation
8.7.1 Juhua Group Corporation Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.7.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.7.5 Juhua Group Corporation Recent Development
8.8 Vijay Gas Industry
8.8.1 Vijay Gas Industry Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.8.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.8.5 Vijay Gas Industry Recent Development
8.9 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
8.9.1 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.9.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.9.5 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Recent Development
8.10 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
8.10.1 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Electronic Wet Chemicals
8.10.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction
8.10.5 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Recent Development
8.11 Chuandong Chemical
9 Market Forecast: Production Side
9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast
9.1.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Electronic Wet Chemicals Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 Other Regions
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Value Forecast by Type
10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Electronic Wet Chemicals Sales Channels
11.2.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Distributors
11.3 Electronic Wet Chemicals Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Macroscopic Indicator
12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions
12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
