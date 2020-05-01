IoT Managed Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), AT & T Inc. (U.S.)

Global IoT Managed Services Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry – validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global IoT Managed Services Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), AT & T Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Intel Security Group, and Apple Inc. (U.S.) .

The global IoT managed services market is expected to grow approximately at USD 84.1 Billion by 2022, at an approx. CAGR of 24% between 2016 and 2022.

IoT managed services enable interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems pertaining to operations, technical support, innovation or other verticals. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which work on inexpensive batteries provide comfort in the development of connected devices. Increasing momentum of managed cloud services is one major factor driving the growth of IoT managed services market. Growing inclination towards cost efficient managed services is further fueling the market growth.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Global IoT Managed Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022



> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the IoT managed services market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the IoT Managed Services market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market segment by services, end-user and organization size

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the IoT managed services market

Target Audience

> Technology Investors

> Research/Consultancy Firms

> IoT Managed Services Manufacturers

> Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

> Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

> IT service providers

> IoT Technology Vendors

> Network Management Service Providers

> Support & Maintenance Service Providers

> Infrastructure Service Providers

> Government Associations

Key Findings

> By service, network management sub-segment in IoT managed services market accounts for the largest market share and is growing at a 24.35% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By end user, automotive & transport sub-segment holds the largest market share in 2016, growing at a 26.17% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> By organization size, large enterprises sub-segment holds the largest market share and is growing at a 25.34% CAGR, during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in global IoT managed services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the second and third positions, respectively.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the IoT Managed Services industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the IoT Managed Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of IoT Managed Services based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of IoT Managed Services Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the IoT Managed Services market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global IoT Managed Services market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the IoT Managed Services industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the IoT Managed Services market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the IoT Managed Services market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global IoT Managed Services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the IoT Managed Services market size, percentage of GDP, and average IoT Managed Services market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The IoT Managed Services market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the IoT Managed Services market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average IoT Managed Services market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global IoT Managed Services market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

