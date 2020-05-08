IPTV Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2019 to 2026

This IPTV report makes available the newest industry data, market future trends, allowing identifying the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. In addition, the IPTV report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies. This market report strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Global IPTV report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. IPTV report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are.

The Global IPTV Market was valued at USD 109.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 120.07 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Market Overview

Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this IPTV research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.

Internet Protocol television (IPTV) offers television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. IPTV is the advancement in television with broadcasting technology. IPTV helps to view the TV programs through internet same as we watch on television. It uses broadcast signals received from via internet to provide online streaming. It offers multimedia services such as television, video, audio and data delivery through IP based network. The IPTV are safe and easy to handle and provides reliable delivery of programs and other services such as recording and data transfer. The rapid advancements in technologies such as compression and fast transmission have increased the popularity of IPTV. It also offers live television and live media streaming with or without any user interactivity. In 2018, Fastway Transmissions subsidiary of Netplus Broadband launched next-gen services that include IPTV, OTT, home security, voice and home automation services. This service provides high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband that enables fully loaded IPTV, state of art OTT Services, 24×7 security and home automation services. Thus, the market for IPTV is growing rapidly due to new technological inventions for providing seamless transmission of television through internet.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of High-Definition (HD) channels and video on demand services

Growth in online traffic

Decreasing cost of IPTV services

Growing FTTH with IPTV

Market Restraint:

Entry of new start-ups

Improper accounting

Market Analysis by Segmentation

This IPTV report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.

Transmission Method

Wired

Wireless

End-User

Enterprises

Residential Customers

Application

Advertising and Marketing

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

E-Commerce

Healthcare and Medical

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Geographic Segmentation

This IPTV report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Research Methodology

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this IPTV research report.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Competitive landscape

This IPTV research report provided analysis of the competitive landscape in the market and keeps focus on the key players, their economic situation and business strategies are examined to succeed in the market.

The global IPTV market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IPTV market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, BSNL collaborated with Aksh Optifibre and launched IPTV (Interactive and Personalised Television) service in India. This IPTV service offers viewer to watch the programmes with more than 120 channels as per their convenience.

Major Industry Competitors:

AT&T, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

CenturyLink, Inc.

Deutsche Telecom

ARRIS Group, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Broadcom Corporation

The other players in the market are SaskTel, Bredbandsbolaget, Bell Aliant, Qwest, KCTV (Korean Central Television), Verizon, SureWest, BT Vision service, Bluewin TV, Orange TV, U-Verse TV, NTT Communications, PCCW, UTStarcom, and many more.

