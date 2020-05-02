Is Wafer Dicing Saws Market Really a Strong Market to Invest in? Dynatex International, Disco Corporation, Micross, Advanced Dicing Technologies

The Wafer Dicing Saws market is a highly fragmented niche market with the presence of a limited number of vendors. Average revenue generated by the key companies, segmented on the basis of region, is used to arrive at the overall market size. This global Wafer Dicing Saws business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. This market document acts upon systematic gathering, recording, and analysis of data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serves the Wafer Dicing Saws industry with an excellent market research report. Wafer Dicing Saws market research report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Wafer Dicing Saws industry.

Global Wafer Dicing Saws market report throws light on the key players and strategies to make understand the competitive environment of the ICT industry. This market report covers a wide spectrum across geography coupled with key segments of the industry that assist the competitors to get a glimpse of the trends of the market. The industry report suggests that the market is still in its development stage hence the small vendors with innovative solutions have the chance of being acquired by large players in the market. The global Wafer Dicing Saws market report offers a basic overview of the target market including industry status, market size, shares, volumes and revenue generation.

Wafer dicing saws market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of wafer dicing saws market is attributed to growing adoption of wafer dicing saws in the semiconductor industry.

If you are involved in the Wafer Dicing Saws industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Packaging Technology (BGA, QFN, LTCC), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), End-User (Pureplay foundries, IDMs), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for IoT and number of semiconductor devices required for data centers along with increasing self-driving cars are some of the major factors to drive the wafer dicing saws market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from the emerging economies and development of laser wafer dicing saws are some major opportunities in the growth of wafer dicing saws market.

The saws are used to groove, slice, or break semiconductor wafers using a high-speed spindle that has been fit with a diamond edge. The saw is part of the sawing system, which slices such wafers into small bits. Some of the products that can be sliced using this tool are silicon carbide, silicone, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride, sapphire, ceramic and steel. Dicing blades with varying thickness are used to saw the wafers on the basis of the surface being sawed. Dicing equipment can be divided into three groups, including typing equipment, sawing equipment and sawing accessories.

Competitive Landscape and Wafer Dicing Saws Market Share Analysis

Wafer Dicing Saws market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Wafer Dicing Saws market.

Key Market Competitors: Wafer Dicing Saws Market

The major players covered in the wafer dicing saws market report are Spectrum Process Systems Inc., GTI Technologies, Inc., Dynatex International, Advanced Dicing Technologies, Disco Corporation, Micross, TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD., Loadpoint, Komatsu NTC, Zhengzhou CY Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd., Guang Zhou D·PES United Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Perfect Laser among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Developments

In October 2019, Advanced Dicing Technologies, a leading manufacturer of sawing machines and knives, was completely purchased by a group of Chinese investors. Regional activities in North America, Australia, Israel and Asia will remain unchanged under the provisions of the purchase of Advanced Dicing Technologies. In order to further penetrate the world’s largest semiconductor market, the company will significantly expand its sales and manufacturing presence in China.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Wafer Dicing Saws overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Wafer Dicing Saws industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Wafer Dicing Saws Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Wafer Dicing Saws is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Wafer Dicing Saws Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Wafer Dicing Saws Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Wafer Dicing Saws Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

To comprehend Global Wafer Dicing Saws market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Wafer Dicing Saws market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

