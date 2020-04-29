Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Islamic Insurance Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Segments, Types, End Users and Forecast to 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Press Release

The report on the Global Islamic Insurance market offers elaborated knowledge on the market parts like dominating firms, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, gross margin, growth rate, and the most effective development within the organization comprised throughout this analysis, additionally to the present, the report covers chart and tables which provide a clear viewpoint of the Islamic Insurance market.

Islamic Insurance Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Islamic Insurance Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Islamic Insurance industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of Islamic Insurance Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • JamaPunji
  • AMAN
  • Salama
  • Standard Chartered
  • Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd
  • Allianz
  • Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
  • Zurich Malaysia
  • Takaful Malaysia
  • Qatar Islamic Insurance Company.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Islamic Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Islamic Insurance

2 Global Islamic Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019)

5 United States Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

7 China Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

10 India Islamic Insurance Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Islamic Insurance Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix.

MARKET REPORT

Psoriasis Drugs Market Is Expected To Expand US$ 6,509 Mn By 2028

Published

27 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

The growth of the psoriasis drugs market is attributed to the growing use of topical corticosteroids products and psoriasis treatment across the globe. According to a latest research by the company, the global corticosteroid psoriasis drugs treatment market is expected to account for over US$ 6,509 Mn in terms of value by 2028 end. The report projects that the psoriasis drugs treatment market will witness significant growth with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 7.1% through 2028. The report lists out the key points being considered by the manufacturers of psoriasis drugs to emerge and gain profit in the long run in psoriasis drugs market.

The North America psoriasis drugs market is expected to expand at significant CAGR and to be the dominant revenue-generating psoriasis drugs market due to large presence of dermatology clinics and facilities. Europe is also expected to be one of the leading regional markets for psoriasis drugs as most of the major academic research institutes are located in the region.

Psoriasis Drugs Market: Analysis

Combination therapeutics and product innovations and are factors expected to drive the need for easy and non-invasive treatment for patients undergoing psoriasis treatment and thus, will lead to greater product penetration in the psoriasis drugs treatment market. In this regard, the National Psoriasis Foundation reported that in 2016, around 1,200 patients in the U.S. opted for new combinational therapies. The use of psoriasis drugs in combination with other therapies for treating psoriasis is far more effective in the long run.

To minimize side effects associated with psoriasis drugs, such as hypertension, swelling, rashes, and inflammatory bowel disease caused by traditional drugs, physicians often suggest the use of combination therapies along with psoriasis drugs. Using the treatment has a positive impact on the patient. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for psoriasis drugs used in combination and consequently boost the growth of the psoriasis drugs market.

Plaque psoriasis is the first most prominent type of segment in the global psoriasis drugs market. Approximately 90% of psoriasis types are chronic plaque psoriasis, which are characterized by red patches covered with a whitish buildup of dead cells, and are well-demarcated, thick, often symmetrically distributed scaly red plaques. Although the plaques can affect any part of the skin, they are majorly found on the surface of the elbows, knees and scalp. According to the WHO, 92% patients with psoriasis suffer from severe scaling of skin, especially found in plaque psoriasis.

The global psoriasis drugs market is segmented based on product type, drug class, disease indication, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the psoriasis drugs market has been segmented into topical, oral, and injectable. The topical product type segment in psoriasis drugs market is expected to be the dominant segment holding maximum share in the global psoriasis drugs market as they are mostly preferred by the patients.

Topical psoriasis drugs are applied to the skin in an easy way and are generally the first line of defense in treating psoriasis. Topicals normalize excessive cell reproduction and reduce psoriasis inflammation. Topicals are lotions, creams, gels, ointments and shampoos. Patients with mild psoriasis are able to tackle their skin complaint with topical treatment. Moderate to severe psoriasis mainly needs additional therapy or oral psoriasis drugs.

Based on distribution channel, the psoriasis drugs market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and e-commerce. In terms of revenue, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the global psoriasis drugs market in 2017 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The retail pharmacies segment in psoriasis drugs market is expected to hold a large share in the psoriasis drugs treatment market.

In terms of revenue, the drug class segment in the global psoriasis drugs market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period. Besides, the segment is expected to exhibit large investment opportunities for companies operating in psoriasis drugs market throughout the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Janssen Biotech, Inc.
  • Novartis International Ltd.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
  • Merck & Co, Inc.
  • Abb Vie Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Others.

MARKET REPORT

Metagenomics Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ xx Mn By 2028

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Metagenomics plays an important role in bioremediation as microorganisms are the main agents of bioremediation. Microorganisms are responsible for degradation of environmental pollutants. The metagenome of a contaminated environment includes all the DNA involved in that environment.

Genetic information is used to understand how contaminants and treatments are affecting the complex microbial communities that exist in the environment. Apart from environmental toxicology, development of new research laboratories is playing an important role in the growth of the metagenomics market.

With technological advancements, many new bioinformatics tools have been introduced in the market, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the metagenomics market. Besides, advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global metagenomics market.

Likewise, factors such as use of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening methods and introduction of new sequencing techniques are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for metagenomics.

Increase in the number of genetic disorders, as well as increase in the awareness regarding their treatments, are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the metagenomics market over the forecast period. The evolution and development of microarrays by different companies that manufacture metagenomics products have increased the diagnosis rate of genetic diseases.

Metagenomics Market: Overview & Analysis

Based on product type, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into library preparation kits, sample extraction kits and metagenomics sequencing kits. In terms of revenue, the library preparation kits segment in metagenomics market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period.

Library preparation kits involve preparation of nucleic acid targets using a series of enzymatic reactions to obtain a collection of DNA fragments, which are randomly arranged.

The obtained DNA fragments are of specific size and are further used for high throughput sequencing. Library preparation kits segment is expected to account maximum share in the global metagenomics market. Sample extraction kits are used to isolate and purify high-quality genomic DNA from a wide range of samples such as cells, tissues and others.

Metagenomics sequencing kits are used in the sequencing of randomly fragmented DNA segments, which are isolated from the microbial communities so that the analysis of the genetic material can be done and environmental pollution can be controlled.

Based on the application, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into microbial diversity, bioremediation and degradation, biosurfactants, antibiotic production and clinical diagnostics.

The bioremediation and degradation as well as clinical diagnostics segments are expected to hold maximum share in the global metagenomics market. Metagenomics also plays a vital role in other applications such as industrial production, where it helps in discovery of new genes, enzymes, and natural products.

The impact of metagenomics has been seen in the development of fine chemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals products. Metagenomical strategies also allow to study the interactions between microbes and plants.

Based on end users, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories, biotechnology companies, pathology laboratories, academic and research institutes and others. Pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to account large share in the metagenomics market.

Geographically, the global metagenomics market is segmented across regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and MEA. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global metagenomics market. The companies operating in the market are focusing on to expand in the emerging markets such as Eastern Europe and APEJ.

Company Profiles

  • Illumina Inc
  • Perkin Elmer Inc .
  • Trivitron Heathcare Pvt. Ltd.
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Symbio Scientific Pvt. Ltd.
  • Infobio
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Merck KgaA
  • Promega Corporation
  • Others.

MARKET REPORT

Blind Flanges Market 2020-2025, by Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Blind Flanges Industry Research Report 2020 Blind Flange is a solid disk used to block off a pipeline or to create a stop. A Blind Flange has mounting holes around the perimeter and the gasket sealing rings are machined into the mating surface.

Blind Flanges Industry 2020 research report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Blind Flanges Industry analysis is provided for the international Industrys including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Blind Flanges 2020 Industry Research Report is spread across 99 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Blind Flanges Industry competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and Industry share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

  • Coastal Flange
  • Metal Industries
  • Metal Udyog
  • USA Industries
  • Rajveer Stainless & Alloys
  • Sandco Metal Industries
  • Spark Electrodes

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Blind Flanges Industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Blind Flanges Industry development trends and Industrying channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Blind Flanges Industry, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Industry share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • FF
  • RF
  • MFM
  • TG
  • RJ

By Application, the Industry can be split into

  • Petrochemical
  • Pipe Eengineering
  • Public Services
  • Water Works

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Global Blind Flanges Industry Overview
2 Global Blind Flanges Industry Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Blind Flanges Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020 )
4 Global Blind Flanges Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2020 )
5 Global Blind Flanges Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Blind Flanges Industry Analysis by Application
7 Global Blind Flanges Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Global Blind Flanges Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Industrying Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Industry Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Blind Flanges Industry Forecast (2020 -2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Author List
Disclosure Section
Research Methodology
Data Source

