ISO Tank Container force to grab 11800.0 million $ reason to Booming growth Forecast to 2024 | Global Manufacturers: CIMC, NT Tank, Welfit Oddy, Singamas, CXIC Group

ISO Tank Container Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The ISO Tank Container Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global ISO Tank Container Market Synopsis:

The ISO Tank Container industry has also suffered a certain effect, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the four years ago, ISO Tank Container market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0341691453803 from 8200.0 million $ in 2014 to 9700.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, ISO Tank Container market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the ISO Tank Container will reach 11800.0 million $.

ISO tank is a tank container worked with the International Standards Organization (ISO). These tanks are generally intended to carry hazardous and non-hazardous fluids and gases in mass. Build by stainless steel, these tanks are encompassed by various sorts of defensive layers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the ISO Tank Container Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

≤30 ft

>30 ft

2) Industry Segmentation:

Marine transportation: Marine transportation of ISO Tank Container trade continues to grow widely, as now shipping is the backbone of the global economy. International trade, bulk transport of chemical and petrochemicals and import and export of food and manufactured goods are basic to any economy.

Land transportation : Land transportation is widely use because of easy to transport heavy element

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global ISO Tank Container Market:

CIMC, NT Tank, Welfit Oddy, Singamas, CXIC Group

Latest Industry news:

CIMC (December20, 2019)

CIMC and Yantai municipal government enter into strategic agreement to prepare to build the north headquarters of China Offshore Group

On December 18, CIMC and Yantai municipal government entered into a strategic agreement on the preparation to build the north headquarters of China Offshore Group. Deputy Secretary of CPC Yantai Committee and Yantai Mayor Chen Fei, Deputy Mayor Zhang Dailing, Deputy Secretary of CPC CIMC Committee and CIMC’s Executive Vice President Gao Xiang, Secretary of CPC CIMC Raffles Committee and CIMC Raffles’ President Wang Jianzhong were present at the agreement-signing ceremony.

Chen Fei and Gao Xiang jointly unveiled the plaques of the north headquarters of China Offshore Group and Yantai Deep Blue Marine Fisheries Co., Ltd. Zhang Dailing and Wang Jianzhong signed the agreement on behalf of Yantai municipal government and CIMC and jointly unveiled the plagues of CIMC Offshore New Growth Driver R&D Center and CIMC Offshore Oil and Gas R&D Center.

According to the agreement, the two sides will jointly prepare to build the north headquarters of China Offshore Group and turn it into the carrier for Yantai to carry out a series of marine demonstration projects. Yantai is one of three core cities leading the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones at Shandong Province, and CIMC is a multinational industrial group committed to serving global customers and a world’s leading logistics equipment and energy equipment supplier. On the basis of respective resource advantages and in consideration of future development strategies, the two sides will take the offshore engineering, energy and chemical equipment, marine resource development, special-purpose vehicles, modular buildings, firefighting equipment, containers, cold chain logistics and industrial parks as the lever, give full play to CIMC’s industrial, capital and technological advantages and Yantai’s advantages in locations and supporting industries, and take current cooperation to a deeper level.

Significant points in table of contents of Global ISO Tank Container Market Report 2020:

1 ISO Tank Container Product Definition

2 Global ISO Tank Container Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers ISO Tank Container Business Introduction

4 Global ISO Tank Container Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global ISO Tank Container Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global ISO Tank Container Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global ISO Tank Container Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 ISO Tank Container Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 ISO Tank Container Segmentation Product Type

10 ISO Tank Container Segmentation Industry

11 ISO Tank Container Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

