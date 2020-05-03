Isocyanates Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – BorsodChem, Mitsui Chemicals, Vencorex

The report titled “Isocyanates Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Isocyanates market size will increase to 7020 Million US$ by 2025, from 6640 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and aliphatic isocyanates (ADI) are three common types of isocyanates. In this report, we mainly focus on these three products.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Isocyanates Market: BASF, Bayer, BorsodChem, Mitsui Chemicals, Vencorex, KPX Chemical, Cangzhou Dahua, CNIGC, Fujian Southeast Electrochemical, Juli Chemistry, GNFC, Dow, OCI Company Ltd, Bluestar, Tosoh, Huntsman, Wanhua, SGBD, Asahi Kasei and others.

Isocyanates are compounds containing the isocyanate group (-NCO). Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI), and aliphatic isocyanates (ADI) are three common types of isocyanates. MDI is the main kind of isocyanates, which took about 68.16% of the isocyanates products in 2015, and the percentage would increase to 74.31% in 2021. While TDI took about 28.45% of the isocyanates products in 2015.

Global Isocyanates Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Isocyanates Market on the basis of Types are:

MDI

TDI

ADI

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Isocyanates Market is segmented into:

Polyurethane Foam

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Others

Regional Analysis For Isocyanates Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Isocyanates Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Isocyanates Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Isocyanates Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Isocyanates Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Isocyanates Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

