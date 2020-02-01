Isopropanol Market : Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Isopropanol Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Isopropanol Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Isopropanol Market.

According to the report, that the Isopropanol Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Isopropanol , spike in research and development and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Isopropanol Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Isopropanol Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Isopropanol Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Isopropanol Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Isopropanol Market:

1. What is the value of the global Isopropanol Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Isopropanol Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Isopropanol ?

5. What are In the industry?

key players in the isopropanol market through a graph as illustrated below.

Isopropanol Market: Uptake of Electronic- & Pharmaceutical-Grade Variants

Isopropanol forms an integral ingredient in the production of rubbing alcohol, disinfecting pads, and hand sanitizer. The compound also serves as an efficacious skin soother, and pain reliever. Banking on these attributes of isopropanol, pharmaceutical companies highly seek its pharmaceutical-grade variant for use as a solvent during the production of pharmaceutical products that comprise 67-70% isopropanol in water. In addition, isopropanol observes robust adoption in the DNA extraction process during research & development activities of the pharmaceutical industry.

Semiconductor- or electronic-grade isopropanol is sought-after for use as an exclusive cleaner and solvent in the industry. Demand for electronic-grade isopropanol has witnessed a significant surge, backed by the proliferation in semiconductor ICs and consumer electronics. Leading stakeholders are adopting capacity extension strategies to keep up with the rising demand. In 2017, Sumitomo Chemical commenced construction of new plant for production of high purity isopropanol in China.

Isopropanol Market: Price Fluctuations to Remain a Key Growth Deterrent

Isopropanol witnessed a notable rise in domestic and spot prices in first quarter of 2017, on account of increasing costs of feedstock propylene. Amid broadening demand-supply gap, major isopropanol manufacturers that include LyondellBasell, Monument, Shell, and ExxonMobil independently raised their isopropanol costs, and the trend continued in 2018, with these stakeholders announcing a price hike of 5 cents/lb. Isopropanol industry’s future growth will be significantly affected from these price fluctuations. Additionally, growing crude oil costs driven by the prevailing oil crisis will continue to influence the expansion of the isopropanol market.

A key trend being observed in the isopropanol market is increasing use of the compound as a biofuel. Recent studies conducted to devise engineered synthetic pathways to produce isopropanol from microbes point at the potential of isopropanol’s used as a biofuel to replace gasoline. In addition, isopropanol’s production using lignocellulosic waste has represented a lucrative avenue for economically-viable manufacturing of the compound. The imminent era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, will significantly complement such biological production methods of isopropanol in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Isopropanol Market report:

Chapter 1 Isopropanol Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Isopropanol Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Isopropanol Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Isopropanol Market Definition

2.2 Isopropanol Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

22.3 Isopropanol Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Isopropanol Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Isopropanol Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Isopropanol Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2018 to 2028

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Isopropanol Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Isopropanol Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 5 Isopropanol Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Isopropanol Market Size and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Chapter 6 Company Profile

