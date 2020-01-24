IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027

In this report, the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..

The study objectives of IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report are:

To analyze and research the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the IT Infrastructure Monitoring manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions IT Infrastructure Monitoring market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market.

