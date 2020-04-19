MARKET REPORT
It is possible to prevent reproduction of pathogenic fungi by making them believe that they are starving
It is possible to slow down the increasing resistance levels of pathogenic fungi by making them believe that they are starving: hungry mushrooms, in fact, no longer devote themselves to reproduction. This is the original conclusion reached by a team of researchers from the University of Bath who identified unique receptors for the fungi that prevent them from reproducing.
Assisted by researchers from the University of São Paulo – Ribeirão Preto, the team thinks that these particular receptors are coupled with G proteins (GPCR). The latter would represent a real objective to literally slow down the evolutionary pathway of fungi, particularly pathogens, and therefore their virulence and their resistance and antifungal chemicals. They are also found only in mushrooms and not in plants and animals, including humans, and this makes them an even more efficient target.
Researchers were mainly interested in Aspergillus nidulans fungi. These fungi reproduce by recombining the parents’ DNA to create genetically diverse progeny, progeny that then spread like an oil stain in the environment in the form of spores. These mushrooms tend to reproduce only when they are well fed and in low light conditions. Mushrooms know how to adapt well to new environments and it follows that they can spread diseases and evolve their resistance over time.
Researchers have noticed that by activating the special receptors they have detected, they can make people believe that they are dying of hunger, and this lowers their reproduction levels a lot, almost to slow down their evolution.
Neil Brown, a researcher at the Department of Biology and Biochemistry of the University of Bath, comments on the results he and his team have achieved: “These receptors could be a way to inhibit fungal sex that can improve the sustainability of disease control. We spend large amounts of time and money on the development of resistant crops and antifungal chemicals, but there are examples where in the space of a few years the fungi pass the resistant crops or become tolerant to antifungals. Now we could slow down our arms race with fungal pathogens and thus increase the shelf life of resistant crops and antifungal where we have invested.”
Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
Global carbon dioxide incubators Market was valued at USD 585.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 864.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Global carbon dioxide incubators Market was valued at USD 585.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 864.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.
The report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies.
Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user.
Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market was valued at USD 15.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Car Rear Spoiler Market
Global car rear spoiler market was valued at USD 3.77 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2019 to 2026.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Car Rear Spoiler market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Car Rear Spoiler Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Car Rear Spoiler Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Car Rear Spoiler Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
