IV Containers Market: Up-To-Date Analyses Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements

IV containers are packaging solutions used for intravenous infusion and irrigation. IV containers are used to facilitate medication management and improve patient safety and experience. In a market where sterile packaging and storing solutions are of paramount importance for safe and quality drug administration, IV containers rank on top of the list of ideal choices. IV containers are available in a variety of capacities and configurations to suit the needs of medication. IV containers enjoy high preference in intravenous and intravascular infusion applications such as, blood derivatives and parenteral feeding. This is attributed to high demand for safe and sterile packaging solutions which are manufactured strictly according to health guidelines, and controlled process conditions.

IV containers are prominently used in the developed countries, and as the developing nations increase spending on healthcare, the rising standard of quality healthcare is expected to fuel growth of the global IV containers market, thereby increasing preference for safe and sterile packaging solutions. This ensures a largely positive outlook for the global IV containers market.

Global IV containers market: Dynamics

The global healthcare packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last couple of decades, increasing the quality of packaging solutions over the years. This, coupled with increased per capita spending on healthcare and higher consumer awareness regarding safe and sterile medication has increased demand for packaging solutions, such as IV containers, which are reliable and efficient. The same rise in demand is expected to continue to fuel growth of the global IV containers market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Request for a Sample here

Another major factor likely to increase preference for IV containers over the forecast period, is the availability of IV containers in various sizes, shapes and configurations. Also, certain events have shown a glimpse of what the future of the global IV containers market could look like. There have been many instances, when a demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions has been witnessed from the consumer side.

As a response to these demands, some manufacturers such as Baxter Healthcare, B. Braun Medical, and Hospira Inc. have reduced production of IV containers with high PVC and DEHP (di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate). Plastic IV containers are known to leach harmful chemicals in landfills, thus resulting in decreased preference over time. Therefore, failure in emphasizing new product launches without plastic content might hamper growth of the IV containers market, over the forecast period.

Also, one of the major factors which might hamper growth of the global IV containers market is advancement in medication technology. Technological breakthrough has decreased the amount of time required for treatment of patients, which might result in reduced growth rate of the IV containers market over time. Apart from that, features such as ease of handling, are expected to drive demand for IV containers.

Know More about this Market from TOC, Figures, and Tables

Global IV containers market: Segmentation

The global IV containers market is segmented as –

On the basis of raw material, the global IV containers market is segmented as:

With PVC and DEHP IV containers

Non-PVC, non-DEHP IV containers

On the basis of container type, the global IV containers market is segmented as:

Flexible bags Uromatic IV containers Arthromatic IV containers

Pour Bottles

On the basis of capacity, the global IV containers market is segmented as:

>1000 ml

1000 ml – 2000 ml

2000 m l – 3000 ml

>3000 ml

On the basis of configuration, the global IV containers market is segmented as:

Single-lead IV containers

Dual-Lead IV containers

Four-Lead IV containers

On the basis of application, the global IV containers market is segmented as:

Fluid Drainage

Blood Collection

Irrigation

Parenteral feeding

Global IV containers market: Geographical Outlook

The global IV containers market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global IV containers market, over the forecast period, owing to high demand and preference given to medication hygiene and quality. Since IV containers are now available with integrated technologies such as bar code systems, IV containers are expected to have more penetration in Western Europe and North America than any other region. The APeJ and the Latin America region are poised to witness increase in demand for packaging solutions such as IV containers, owing to growing need for improvement in healthcare services, coupled with increased per capita expenditure on healthcare. The global IV containers market share of Japan and Eastern Europe is expected to be low; however, IV containers are expected to have high penetration in the respective regional markets.

Global IV containers market: Key Players

Few of the players operating in the global IV containers market are – Hospira Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medico Pak, and Vioser SA.