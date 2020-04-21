Japanese Sake Market 2018 Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Forecast to 2024 | Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd., Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd.

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Japanese Sake Market” witnessed a market value of USD 2,574.4 Million in 2018 and is considered to surpass USD XX Million by 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2019 and 2024. The japanese sake market is analysed based on regions, by product, by age and by price range. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The research report also includes detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players in japanese sake market, such as Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd., Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd., Tenzan Sake Brewer Company, HAKUTSURU SAKE Brewing Co., Ltd., Homare Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd., Hananomai Brewing Co., Ltd., Shiokawa Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Shiragiku Shuzo Co., Ltd. and others.

Market Summary:

Based on the product, the market has been classified into Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo and other. In product segment, Junmai segment contributed around XX% market share of the japanese sake market in 2018. Junmai is one of the most common japanese sake. With increasing number of japanese restaurants across the globe and rising export of japanese sake from Japan to other countries are likely to drive the growth of this segment in coming years.

Japanese sake by age segment includes <20 years old, 20-40-years-old, 40-60 years old and >60 years old. Less than 2o years old japanese sake segment was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. On the basis of price range, the market is categorized into premium, medium and low. At present, Low priced Japanese sake segment represents XX% of the total japanese sake market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd., Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd., Tenzan Sake Brewer Company, HAKUTSURU SAKE Brewing Co., Ltd., Homare Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd., Hananomai Brewing Co., Ltd., Shiokawa Sake Brewery Co., Ltd., Shiragiku Shuzo Co., Ltd. and others.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the japanese sake market by the following segments:

– Product

– Age

– Price Range

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

