Jewelry Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand and Opportunity
Jewelry on the Chinese market can be classified into metal jewelry, jade jewelry and other jewelry.
According to Research, jewelry processing companies are mainly concentrated in Guangdong Province, Shandong Province, Shanghai, Fujian Province and Zhejiang Province. Guangdong Province produces the largest amount of jewelry with Shenzhen and Panyu being the major processing bases.
China is one of the world’s largest and most important jewelry market and ranks among the top in terms of consumption of many jewelry categories. In 2016, retail value of jewelry in China was over CNY 500 billion, but different varieties of jewelry competed with each other for sales. In 2016, China consumed 900 tons gold, among which 611.17 tons were used to produce jewelry, decreasing by 18.91% YOY. About 257.64 tons gold was used to make gold bars, decreasing by 28.19% YOY. Gold coins used 31.19 tons, increasing by 36.80% YOY. The sales value of gold jewelry in 2016 in China was CNY 310 billion, accounting for 60% of total retail value of jewelry in China. In recent years, annual production volume of pearls is 800 tons, half of which is consumed in the domestic market with CNY 15 billion sales value. The sales value of emerald jade in recent years is CNY 40 billion.
With the growing Chinese economy and increasing residents’ income, the jewelry market, which bears multiple attributes including decoration, investment and culture, will further develop. Projected CAGR of retail value of jewelry from 2017 to 2021 will be over 10%.
In this report, Research analyzes 9 jewelry enterprises listed in A-share market in China.
The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).
The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives:
(1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.
Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060642
Wood Varnishes Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2027
Wood Varnishes Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Wood Varnishes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Wood Varnishes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Wood Varnishes Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Dulux
Ronseal
Valspar
Barpimo
PPG Industries
Kansai Paint
Nippon Paint Holdings
The Wood Varnishes Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) Market Size, Status, Types, Applications, Key Players and Forecast 2025
The market study on the global Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2025, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.
Quantitative information includes Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market estimates & forecast for a upcoming years, at the global level, split across the key segments covered under the scope of the study, and the major regions and countries. Sales revenue and consumption estimates, year-on-year growth analysis, price estimation and trend analysis, etc. will be a part of quantitative information for the mentioned segments and regions/countries.
Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information. Further, justification for the estimates for each segments, and regions will also be provided in qualitative form.
Major players profiled in the report include The Chemour, ShanDong Dongyue Group, 3M, Dakin, Solvay, Chenguang, Asahi Glass Company, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, HENGTONG FLUORINE, Meilan, Juhua.
The study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments, joint ventures & partnerships an expansions among others, and their latest news as well. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market.
Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The study will provide detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the above mentioned segments for every region and country covered under the scope of the study.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF)?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF)?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Polyvinyl fluoride(PVF) market?
Novelty Hair Color Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Forecast 2019-25, Share, Growth, Trends and Top Key Players
The Global Novelty Hair Color Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Novelty Hair Color market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Novelty Hair Color market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are L’Oréal, Coty, Henkel, Kao, New Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters, Combe, Conair, Estee Lauder, Godrej Consumer Products, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon, Shiseido Company, Toni&Guy, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia).
The report introduces Novelty Hair Color basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Novelty Hair Color market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Novelty Hair Color Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Novelty Hair Color industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
