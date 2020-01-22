Joint Pain Injection Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2018 – 2028

Global Joint Pain Injection Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Joint Pain Injection industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. The compilation also covers information about clients from different industries, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this Joint Pain Injection market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment, and geography segment.

key manufacturers and rise in incidence of knee injuries and pain across the globe. The segment is expected to continue to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of injection, the global joint pain injection market can be classified into hyaluronic acid injection, corticosteroid injection, platelets-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and stem cells injection. The corticosteroid segment accounted for a major portion of revenue in 2017, owing to the high efficacy and potency of corticosteroid injections and their significant duration of action, which is a few years. However, due to side effects associated with the use of corticosteroids for joint pain, such as temporary weight gain and water retention in the body, physicians have started preferring hyaluronic acid. This is expected to propel the hyaluronic acid segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global joint pain injection market can be segmented into joint injury, arthritis, degeneration of tissues, and others. Arthritis was a key segment in terms of revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to continue to lead throughout the forecast period. In terms of function, the joint pain injection market can be divided into diagnostic and pain relief. The pain relief segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to rise in demand for injections providing long-term pain relief, especially for the knee joints. Based on distribution channel, the global joint pain injection market can be classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment constituted a prominent market share in 2017 owing to the availability of well-qualified health care professionals such as anesthesiologist, surgeons, physiatrists, neurologists, and radiologists under one roof in hospitals. However, a shift in preference of the population toward e-commerce websites for the purchase of medications is expected to propel the online channel segment in the near future.

In terms of region, the global joint pain injection market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Strategic presence of prominent manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and U.S. FDA approval of novel injectable therapies for joint pain were the key factors for the dominance of North America in 2017. Europe was a prominent region of the market in 2017. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. This is due to an increase in geriatric population in China and Japan, rise in government participation in the prevention and control of arthritis, and improved distribution of joint pain injection in hospital and retail pharmacies in Asia Pacific.

Prominent players operating in the global joint pain injection market include Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Seikagaku Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

