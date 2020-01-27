Juniper Berry Oil Market Projections Analysis 2019 – 2027

Global Juniper Berry Oil market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Juniper Berry Oil market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Juniper Berry Oil , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Juniper Berry Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segment

On the basis of segmentation, juniper berry oil is segmented by type, by application, and by distribution channel. By type, juniper berry oil is segmented into organic and conventional. The demand for conventional juniper berry oil is higher in compare to organic juniper berry oil and its primary demand in food industry as a condiment, flavored ingredient or for aroma. In beverages, it is used in liquor and flavored drinks. Another segment for juniper berry oil is segmented on the basis of the application. It includes food, beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care products. On analyzing the demand for juniper berry oil in accordance with the application, it is widely used in food industry to add flavors and in preparing food cuisines. Further, the demand for juniper berry oil is increasing in pharmaceutical products due to its medicinal properties of antibacterial, astringent, anti-rheumatic, and other medicinal properties which help to cure of problems related to digestion. In cosmetics and personal products industry it is used due to its cleansing property and fragrance. Further, the market segment for juniper berry oil is segmented by distribution channel, on the basis of distribution channel it includes wholesaler/distributor, retail stores, online retail and other retail formats.

Juniper Berry Oil Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the market of juniper berry oil is segmented by seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of juniper berry oil in the global market, the major production of juniper berries in the global market is from Europe, North America and some of the countries of Asia-Pacific.

Juniper Berry Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of juniper berry oil in the global market are NHR ORGANIC OILS, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Florihana Distillerie, Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Inovia International, Biolandes, Eden Botanicals, Young Living Essential Oils, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Guangzhou Chumu Trading Co., Ltd., Thracian Oils, and others

