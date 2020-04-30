Kayak And Canoe Clothing Market Reising Trends and Demand 2020 to 2026

This Kayak And Canoe Clothing Industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Kayak And Canoe Clothing market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Kayak And Canoe Clothing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Top Leading Manufacturers:

PEAK, Kokatat, Gecko Head Gear, Puma, Asics, Merrell, Decathlon

The award winning Peak Eco Range: out now.- Our award-winning Peak Eco range is our finest, greenest range of jackets and legwear to date. The Eco range took home the Special Jury Prize at the Paddle Expo international trade show back in October and features a line of products constructed from fabric made from 55% recycled yarn. From shorts to whitewater jackets, to full custom kit, the Eco range has something for all paddlers. For more on the award check out our previous news piece. The Adventure Double is our top end touring jacket and feature everything you need in a 4 season jacket. The tough X3 ripstop nylon is highly waterproof (20m) and breathable, whilst the fully adjustable X3 hood zips away into the warm, fleece lined collar. The zipped outer neck hides a velcro closing Aquaout inner. Double wrist and waist seals combine to give a super protective, warm and reliable shield from the elements, whilst three easy access pockets offer plenty of storage.

Market size by Product

Jackets

Cags & Trousers

Shoes & Boots

Other Accessories

Market size by End User

Professional

Amateur

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors

The objectives of the Kayak And Canoe Clothing Market report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Kayak And Canoe Clothing market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2020 to 2025.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and micro-economic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different sub-segments and regions.

