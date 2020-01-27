MARKET REPORT
Keto Diet Market Future Trends Landscape 2028
Global Keto Diet Market: An Overview
The global keto diet market is expected to witness a robust growth, thanks to proven health benefits, and growing health consciousness around the world. Keto diet or ketogenic diet is also known as low carb diet. The diet features sufficient quantities of protein, high amounts of far, and low amounts of carbohydrate. The diet was invented to treat seizures for children with epilepsy. Today, it is witness gaining traction as rising fast-food consumption, sugary diets, and increase in lifestyle diseases like Obesity are expected to make a mark on the global keto diet market.
Apart from proven benefits like weight control or loss, healthier physique, and seizure control, the keto diet market is also expected to help reduce mortality rates for a wide variety of illnesses. These include various forms of cancer, Alzheimer’s, and in general higher mortality due to lifestyle illnesses like obesity and diabetes. The diet is primarily used to treat difficult to control refractory epilepsy among children. Keto diet essentially replaces glucose in the bodies as an energy source with ketone bodies. The replacement known as ketosis has resulted in drop in seizures by half in children. Additionally, the effects of the diet are known to last even after the discontinuation of the diet. The diet is also associated with several side effects including high cholesterol, constipation, kidney stone, and slow growth. The rise of less strict but similar levels of effective diets like modified atkins diet are expected to aid growth of the keto diet market in the near future.
Global Keto Diet Market: Notable Developments
- According to a recent study published in the Journal of Military Medicine, Keto diet can provide a huge boost to the military. Despite the stringent training and physical requirements in the military, the army in the US continues to face obesity crisis. A large portion of serving units are plagued with obesity, similar to the levels in general population. The study tested military personnel with keto diets and normal diets in two different groups. The participants on keto diet lost nearly 17 pounds on average. Additionally, with the help of counselors, they were able to sustain ketosis for 12 weeks on average as well. Growing scientific support and new applications like these can create important opportunities for players in the keto diet market.
- Natural Grocers, a large retailer in the US has launched a nationwide six week, free program to promote keto diet on January 18. The program is based on Mark Sisson’s book, ‘The Keto Reset’ which includes food journaling, exercises, information on stress management, and sleep. The program will supported by special coaches selected by Natural Grocers along and will offer free samples of Keto-friendly smoothies and keto friendly items. This is in line with the market survey that 60% of natural food retailers saw an increase in sales in 2018. Hence, retailers are expected to ramp up educational and promotional program to position themselves as the go-to healthy provider. This is a good news for the keto diet market and is expected to drive growth in the near future.
Global Keto Diet Market: Key Trends
The significant rise in obesity globally is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and other illnesses like hypertension, metabolic syndrome, etc. Keto diet market is expected to make significant gains, thanks to a growing consumer awareness driving growth of weight-loss programs. Additionally, the ketogenic diet is witnessing a growing popularity in regions like Europe wherein it is most popular, followed by North America, driving major growth in total revenues. Moreover, the renewed interest in keto diets due to growing scientific studies and potential applications in retail as well as military training can be major frontier for growth in the near future. Hence, the global keto diet market is expected to register significant growth in the near future, due to growing disposable income, rising consciousness, increased promotional programs by natural food retailers, and various health benefits.
Global Fox Nuts Market: Overview
Increasing awareness about the benefits of fox nuts has led the demand in the global fox nuts market. Changing eating patterns and high preference for snacks have fueled growth in the global fox nuts market. Growing popularity of dried food products such as dates, raisins, apricots, and other including walnuts and cashews are other snack-time options. Availability of fox nuts in different flavors has boosted growth in this market.
Consumption of nuts help in maintains blood pressure, reduce fat content, and limit occurrence of chronic inflammation. To also reduces glycemic index and removes toxins from human body. Growing consciousness for healthy living and focusing on their physical health has also augmented demand in this market. Besides, various other factors such as economic growth, ongoing trends, and growing competition in this market also affect its growth.
Global Fox Nuts Market: Notable Developments
- Players operating in the global fox nuts market are working to introducing new and different flavor fox nuts to strengthen their position in the market. Growing preference for natural and gluten free products and high demand for snacks has also encouraged players to develop new products. High demand for fox nut, as it is considered as a substitute for popcorn has also encouraged them to increase production of fox nut.
- For example, Nuto a London-based start-up have started producing popped lotus seeds manufactured in India and shipped to the U.K. the supply of fox nut is stable, as it is harvested twice per year. CEO of the company was inspired to create a brand that is healthier and provides savoury snacks to the masses. With growing popularity of fox nut in France, Germany, and Italy has also created high growth opportunity of the fox nut producers, due to the large customer base in these regions.
- Another significant contribution was seen in the demand for fox nut when two Indian players Makhanawala’s and Too Yum introduced packed fox nut snacks including chatpata masala and classic homestyle flavors that has undoubtedly changed the consumption for fox nut in the region.
Several other players across the globe are also focusing on enhancing and providing better and healthier snacks. Some of the most popular players in the global fox nut market include Maruti Makhana, K.K. Products, Sattviko, Manju Makhana, and Shakti Shudha.
Global Fox Nuts Market: Trends and Opportunities
Significant rise in the consumption of fox nut is attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of fox nut. Regular intake of fox nut helps in reducing sleep disorder, enhances sexual performance, and maintains good blood pressure. Moreover, individual also experience better digestion and better metabolism after consuming fox nut. Heart and kidney patients are also recommended to consume fox nut, as it has low fat. Fox nut is also widely used in manufacturing medicine with traditional pattern in both India and China.
Huge Preference for Fox Nut Enhanced Asia Pacific Fox Nuts Market
Consumption of fox nut is largely seen in Asia Pacific region with maximum production and sale in India, Japan, China, Thailand, and South Korea. High proximity of lotus seed cultivation in these regions has helped in creating the dominance of this region. China, South Korea, India, and Japan are the major regions where the demand for fox nuts is high. Strong customer base and high demand for fox nut has led the demand in the global fox nuts market.
Information of fox nuts market in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is provided in detail in this report. Among these, Europe is likely to hold substantial share in the global fox nuts market. Promising growth for fox nut manufacturers in this region has made Europe stand at the second position.
Marine Engines Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2024
Global Marine Engines Market: Overview
Marine engines are machines that supply power to several kinds of vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators, and propulsion systems central to maritime activities and vehicles. Different types of marine engines are available that serve different purposes of various marine vehicles and systems. Marine engines can be classified according to different criteria, including the type of propulsion system in use, the power range of the engine, fuel used to power the engine, and major applications.
This report on the global marine engines market provides users a proper understanding of all the crucial elements of the market and its present state. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the market and its major segments, its drivers, restraints, major trends influencing consumer choices, regulatory factors at play across major regional territories, technological and product advancements, and competitive landscape of the market.
The exhaustive market data included in the report has been gathered with the help of a number of research methodologies and narrowed-down to conform to the specific needs of business decision makers in the global marine engines market.
Global Marine Engines Market: Trends and Opportunities
Rise in the number of leisure marine travelers, vast expansion of the global seaborne transport industry, advent of technologically advanced and highly reliable engines, economic stability, and rising disposable incomes are the major factors that have driven the global marine engines market in the past few years.
Stringent government regulations regarding emissions from marine vessels, increased awareness among consumers about the need to adopt greener fuels, and depleting reserves of conventional fuels are likely to boost the growth of the market. The global marine engines market is expected to witness development of products that conform to the stringent regulatory norms about emission and work with greener fuels such as LNG and solar and wind power.
Nevertheless, the diesel marine engines segment is anticipated continue to dominate the global marine engines market. Major factors supporting the growth of this segment include easy availability of spare parts and repair networks and availability of trained personnel for repairing diesel engines across the globe. Steam engines have been phased out from several application areas. However, these will continue to dominate traditional and niche application areas such as LNG and coal carriers, icebreakers, and warships.
Global Marine Engines Market: Region-wise Overview
The global marine engines market has been examined from the point of view of the following key regional markets: Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for marine engines due to the flourishing shipbuilding industry in countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan. Flourishing seaborne transport in the region will allow the region to sustain its leadership position in the global marine engines market during the forecast period.
Presence of some of the world’s largest manufacturers of marine engines in North America and Europe is likely to lead to an increase in investments in the marine engines market in these regions.
Global Marine Engines Market: Competitive Landscape
Marine engine manufacturers are focusing on the design and development of fuel efficient and cleaner engines due to the stringent emission-related regulations laid down by major regions across the globe. Development of engines that will be powered by greener energy sources such as solar and wind power and LNG have gained increased focus in the past few years. Major companies operating in the global marine engines market are GM Powertrain, Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins Engines, Wartsila Corporation, and Rolls Royce.
Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market 2020-2025 Analysis by Demand, Huge Growth, Technology and Top Key Players (Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp. Oracle Corp., Teradata Corp., Amazon Web Services, etc)
The Report Study on Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market offers an intrinsic and described analysis of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare industry which helps company businessperson, industry investors, and industry participants with diligent intuition to enable them make informed integral decisions regarding the opportunities in the world Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.
Complete report on Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market report spread across 105 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Big Data Analytics in Healthcare industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Analysis of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Industry Key Manufacturers:
Hewlett-Packard Co.
IBM Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Teradata Corp.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Cloudera, Inc.
Couchbase Inc.
EMC Corp.
Google Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
SAP AG
Splunk Inc.
Pentaho Corporation.
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia.
Renewable Energy In Mining Industry Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024
Renewable Energy In Mining Industry Market: Overview
The mining industry traditionally relies on the conventional fossil based sources of energy such as diesel, oil and natural gas to fulfill the energy demand. The industry is now competing with the increased prices of the fuel which leads the operator to operate on less operating margins. The mining industry is expanding its wings into new remote locations to meet the emerging demand of the energy. Typically use of large diesel equipments on mining site resulting in a dependency on the diesel fuel. As maximum locations for mining are in remote areas making it difficult to provide grid connectivity, increasing its reliability on on-site generation.
The emerging demand for the energy and volatility in the market price of conventional fuel are the main drivers for the renewable energy in mining industry. Additional cost of setting equipments for generation from renewable sources and low capacity utilization factor are the major constraints for the industry. Allocation of new mines, innovative technologies used in locating resources and rising demand for resources bring new market opportunities for the new players to invest in the renewable energy in mining industry market.
Renewable Energy In Mining Industry Market: Segmentation
The renewable energy in mining industry market can be segmented on the basis of technology used for power generation on site. Majorly solar and wind technology can be used on mining sites to provide power. Solar power can be directly converted into electricity through photovoltaic cells and concentrated solar power technique. Today photovoltaic cells provide 0.1% of the total global electricity production. Photovoltaic is a commercially reliable and viable technology with a huge potential for the long term growth across all the world regions.
Photovoltaic technology is further segmented into crystalline silicone, thin film and concentrator technologies. Crystalline silicone technology contributes about 85-90% to the global market for solar. Crystalline silicone is further divided into multi-crystalline and single-crystalline. Thin film is further divided into amorphous & micromorph silicone, cooper-indium diselenide, cadmium telluride and copper indium gallium diselenide. Concentrator technology uses optical concentrator system which focuses solar radiation onto high efficiency solar cells. This technology is under development phase.
Large wind farms consist of hundreds of wind turbines connected to the power transmission network. The earth’s surface heats and cools unequally resulting in the creation of atmospheric pressure zones that make air to flow from high pressure zone to low pressure zone. This wind is used to rotate the turbines of the large wind mills for power generation. The amount of generation depends on the velocity of the wind where the wind farm is installed. Wind turbines are majorly classified into horizontal axis and vertical axis turbines. A horizontal axis turbine has its blade rotating on the axis parallel to the ground whereas vertical axis has its blade rotating on the axis perpendicular to the ground. The cut in speed for the wind turbines is in the range of 10-16 kmph and is defined as the minimum speed at which the blades will rotate and generate usable power.
Renewable Energy In Mining Industry Market: Region-wise Outlook
In the Asia Pacific region China and India are the major countries using above stated technologies for power generation. In the European region Germany, France and United Kingdom are the major users of the solar and wind technologies in power generation. In the North American region the United States and Canada are the major countries generating power from solar and wind.
Key players in providing renewable energy in mining industry market are Gamesha, E.ON, Vestas, Siemens, Iberdrola Renewables, General Electric, NextEra, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., First Solar and Hanwha SolarOne among others.
