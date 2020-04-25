Key Trends of Population Health Management Market by IBM, Optumhealth, Cerner, Healthagen, Verscend Technologies Population Health, Epic, Orion Health,    Forward Health Group,  Change Healthcare, GSI Health, EClinicalWorks

Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. Population Health Management solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data for the improvement of efficiency and patient care. PHM requires a combination of clinical, financial and operational data that can provide actionable steps and predictable analytics.

Population Health Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +24% over the forecast period.

Top key players:

IBM, Optumhealth, Cerner, Healthagen, Verscend Technologies Population Health, Epic, Orion Health, Forward Health Group, Change Healthcare, GSI Health, EClinicalWorks

The key regions and countries covered in this report are:

North America (United States, Canada & rest of the countries)

Europe (Germany, The UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain & rest of the countries)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, & rest of the countries)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, UAE & rest of the countries)

South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina & rest of the countries)

Population Health Management Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Population Health Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Payers

Providers

Employer Groups

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Population Health Management Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Population Health Management.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Population Health Management Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Population Health Management Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Population Health Management.

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Population Health Management Market 2019-2025.

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Population Health Management with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Population Health Management

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Population Health Management Market 2025 Market Research Report.

