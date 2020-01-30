Kidney Stone Management Devices Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2018 to 2028

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

This Kidney Stone Management Devices Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

The report on kidney stone management devices market features prominent players having exclusive foothold in the industry. After a comprehensive value chain analysis of the kidney stone management devices market, the report features key players operating in the kidney stone management devices market including Siemens Healthineers AG, Dornier MedTech (Subsidiary of Accuron MedTech), Lumenis Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., GEMSS Co., Ltd. and Richard Wolf GmbH. Industry participants of the kidney stone management devices market are executing individual strategies with regard to product offerings and developments, launching new manufacturing facilities, and consolidation practices.

Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading company in the kidney stone management devices market, introduced a flat detector to produce high definition visuals of urinary stones. Further, Dornier MedTech, a key player in the kidney stone management devices market, introduced an advanced kidney stone treatment lithotripter with advanced imaging, energy, and efficiency. Moreover, Dornier MedTech had also introduced H Solvo series, a new laser portfolio for advanced stone management.

Lumenis, another prominent player operating in the kidney stone management devices market, launched a series of ‘Pulse and VersaPulse Lasers’ that effectively pulverize the kidney stones to fine dust. This exclusive laser is effective in treating all stone compositions, designed for homeostasis, and is disposable as well as reusable.

Moreover, leading players in the kidney stone management devices market are emphasizing on cutting-edge innovations and are vying to set high benchmark standards for ensuring quality of products and services they offer. Additionally, several key players are also looking forward to bolster their presence in the kidney stone management devices market by relying on the paradigm shift toward data digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Definition

Kidney stones management devices that are used in removal of kidney stones found inside the kidney. Kidney stones, otherwise known as renal lithiasis, nephrolithiasis, refer to hard deposits made of minerals and salts that accumulate across the inner lining of kidneys.

About the Report

Fact.MR recently published titled “Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The report on kidney stone management devices market offers a meticulous investigation of present market scenario and size, addresses major growth challenges at discrete levels, and elaborates on demand and supply matrix.

Segmentation

The report enlists various product levels available in the kidney stone management devices market such as lithotripsy devices, ureteroscopes, and nephroscopes, in line with diverse specifications of end users. Moreover, the kidney stone management devices market finds extensive applications across various end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The landscape of kidney stone management devices market has been gauged across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

