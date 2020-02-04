Market Report
Kidney Transplant Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period
Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, a kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people. As the number of organ donors is increasing, an increase in transplant procedures is bound to happen. However, due to costlier procedure the market shift is expected to occur in Asian countries where medical tourism is being promoted.
Kidney Transplant Performed Analysis: United States is the leading kidney transplant performed with more than 40% share in 2015. The number of Kidney transplant done in 10 countries covered in the report was more than 40 Thousand in 2015. Brazil is the second leading kidney transplant performed country with more than 10% share. United Kingdom stands at the 3rd position in kidney transplant number. France and Mexico stand at the 4th and 5th place respectively in 2015.
Kidney Transplant Market Analysis: United States is the leading market for kidney transplant in 10 countries covered being followed by France. Spain stands at the 3rd position followed by Germany. Japan and Italy are competing very closely with each other to capture the maximum market share.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides the number of kidney transplant, as well as market and market shares of Kidney Transplant market. The report entails major organ transplant (immunosuppressant) drug sales analysis. This report also covers key development, drivers and challenges of Kidney Transplant market.
The 10 countries covered in the report are analysed from two viewpoints:
1. Number of Kidney Transplant Performed (2008 – 2021)
2. Kidney Transplant Market (2008 – 2021)
Based on geographical distribution, the Kidney Transplant market is categorized into following sub-markets:
1. United States
2. Germany
3. France
4. Italy
5. United Kingdom
6. Japan
7. Argentina
8. Mexico
9. Spain
10. Brazil
Organ Transplantation Immunosuppressive/Rejection Drugs Analysis in the report are as follows
1. Cellcept (Mycophenolate Mofetil)
2. Prograf(Tacrolimus)
3. Rapamune (Sirolimus)
4. Myfortic (Mycophenolic Acid)
5. Neoral / Sandimmune (Cyclosporine)
6. Zortress / Certican (Everolimus)
Mammography Screening Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2017-2022
United States mammography screening market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.4 Billion by 2022. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in mammography technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.
“Mammography Screening Market Outlook 2022: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States mammography screening market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.
Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of breast cancer clinical trials and mammography reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States mammography screening market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of mammography system such as Hologic, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on parameters such as business overview and mammography marketed products.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)
• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)
• Market Overview: United States Mammography Screening (2010 – 2022)
• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening
• Breast Cancer Screening Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country
• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Mammography Screening Market
• Key Manufacturers Analysis
Major Companies Covered in this Report:
• Hologic
• Siemen Healthineers
• Philips Healthcare
• GE Healthcare
• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Industry Growth
Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2024
The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
- On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
- On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Market Report
Neurostimulation Devices Market Excellent Growth, Latest Innovation, Development Status & Key Players
The Global market for Neurostimulation Devices is expected to cross US$5 Billion by the year end of 2021.
Drivers & Restraints
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, strong product pipeline offered by the players. In addition, rapid advances in the field of neurostimulation and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment and negative social perception is restraining the growth of neurostimulation devices Market.
Segment Insights
Spinal cord stimulation segment dominated the neurostimulation devices market with more than XX% share in 2015. But its market share will dwindle in the forecasting period due to the highest growth rate of deep brain stimulation segment. It is expected that deep brain stimulation segment will grab nearly 20% market share by the year end of 2021.
Regional Insights
North America is seen as the dominant player in the neurostimulation devices market followed by Europe, Asia–Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) in 2015. In the coming years, the neurostimulation devices market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of devices involved in neurostimulation.
Application Insights
Chronic Pain is identified as the largest application segment of the neurostimulation devices market. Urinary and Fecal Incontinence(UFI) is the second leading segment for neurostimulation devices market. Refractory epilepsy stands at the third spot with more than XX% share in 2015. Parkinson’s disease holds the fourth highest share being followed by Gastroparesis. Essential Tremor and Dystonia are the other leading application segment for neurostimulation devices market.
Company Insights
Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab XX% of the global market by revenue. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro are the key influencers with their products in the neurostimulation devices market. Merger & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, application, geographies, companies and market dynamics. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neurostimulation market such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and sales analysis of neurostimulation devices segment from 2010 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of neurostimulation devices market.
Neurostimulation Devices Market: Segmentation
Neurostimulation Devices Market is classified on the basis of device segment, application, company and geography.
Based on Segment, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Spinal Cord Stimulation
• Deep Brain Stimulation
• Sacral Nerve Stimulation
• Vagus Nerve Stimulation
• Other Devices Segment
Based on Application, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Chronic Pain
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Urinary Fecal Incontinence
• Refractory Epilepsy
• Essential Tremor
• Dystonia
• Gastroparesis
• Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)
• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)
• Other Applications
Based on Geography, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Rest of the World (ROW)
Based on Company, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Medtronic
• Boston Scientific
• St Jude Medical
• Liva Nova(Cyberonics)
• Nevro
