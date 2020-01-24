Knurled Nuts Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

The global market for water-soluble polymers was valued at around $35.7 billion in 2016. This market will grow from nearly $37.4 billion in 2017 to $49.6 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global water-soluble polymers (WSP) market by origin, physical form, end-use industry, and region. The report discusses the application of different commercially available water-soluble polymers to derive specific market estimation. The report discusses a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of the technological advancements in the water-soluble polymers market. This report also discusses the strategies adopted by major players in the global water-soluble polymers market. The patent analysis section in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically— namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global water-soluble polymers market is segmented based on the type of origin, physical form, and end-use industry.

The estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global water-soluble polymers market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– An insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, and market and product trends.

– Analyses of the market by origin, physical form, type, end-use industry, and by region.

– Discussion of the the current and future trends and analysis of the market based on various competitive products.

– Profiles of leading players and discussion of their key developments and strategies.

Summary

In terms of revenue, the global water-soluble polymers market was valued at $35.7 billion in 2016. The market is expected to increase to $49.6 billion by 2022, a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. This report segments the overall water-soluble polymers market (WSP) into origins, physical forms, end-use industries and regions.

The future growth potential of the water-soluble polymers market is dependent on factors such as increasing applications of natural and mixed polymers in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, supportive environmental regulation, pricing trends of waters, and other factors. In addition, the growing demand for natural water-soluble polymers and polyacrylamide (synthetic) water-soluble polymers is projected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. In different industries, casein, gelatin, pectin, guar gum, and xanthan gum are used as natural water-soluble polymers. Due to higher gelatinization and molecular weight varieties, natural water-soluble polymers are employed in familiar industries for consumer products like coating and inks, paper, adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products. The rising demand of natural water-soluble polymers for this consumer-based product stands out among the others. Whereas, polyacrylamide-based water-soluble polymers are very effective in drag reduction performance in different industries such as oil and gas and wastewater treatment due to their high molecular weight. Drag reduction efficiency of water-soluble polymers is well known to be closely associated with the flow conditions and rheological, physical, and chemical characteristics of the polymers added.

The breakdown of the product lifecycle for water-soluble polymers by geography shows an interesting trend. In North America, the water-soluble polymers market in the U.S. and Canada has already reached its maturity phase caused by lack of further water treatment facilities expansion, decrease in government spending and saturation of industry level applications. On the other hand, water-soluble polymer market in Mexico is in a growth phase due to the rising demand for water treatment caused by an increase in the price of clean water, supportive environment regulations, and expansion of industrial water and wastewater treatment project investments. Emulsion type water-soluble polymer producers faced difficulties in penetrating the North American market due to a higher awareness among stakeholders regarding the effectiveness and handling potential of water-soluble polymers and dominance of the powder and solution forms of water-soluble polymers. In North America, food processing is expected to remain the largest industrial market for the water-soluble polymer market. In Europe, the future potential of the water-soluble polymer market in France, Italy, Belgium and the U.K. looks slightly less optimistic due to a slump in the manufacturing sector, economic volatility and maturity of water treatment chemicals sector. Factors such as steady economic growth, growth in mining sectors, and government investments in water treatment projects are expected to drive the growth of water-soluble polymers market in Germany and countries from Scandinavia. Due to a greater knowledge level among stakeholders regarding water-soluble polymers, water treatment infrastructure, and a greater preference for natural by origin water-soluble polymers, the demand for applications of synthetic and mixed by origin water-soluble polymers is pretty low in the European market. In terms of volume, in Europe, manufacturing entities such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, water treatment, textile and paper, petroleum and mining industries are expected to remain the largest industrial end user for the water-soluble polymer market.