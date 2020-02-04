Market Report
Lab Automation Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments
Automation is one of the best weapon in the life science laboratory due to the growing demands for productivity in speed, accuracy, throughput and efficiency. Helped by advance technology, contemporary automated systems are already adept of a wide range of functions that were previously performed by slow, tedious and manual labor. Instrumentation continues to evolve, and is poised to tackle tasks that were not even conceivable just a few years ago. Originally used mostly by the big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratory automation technology has quickly developed to satisfy a larger pool of clinical experts in the life science industry. Automation companies not only produce automation for specific customer needs but also smaller, easy-to-use systems that are much more accessible to clinical experts to satisfy their general needs. It is likely that Lab Automation market will reach more than US$ 16 Billion by the year 2022.
Clinical Automation Laboratory Market Analysis: In the clinical automation laboratory market, United States is seen as the dominant player followed by Europe and Japan will likely become second and third largest market. In terms of application, Work Station and LIMS are the leading market share taker in clinical laboratory automation market. It is anticipated that work station will lead the clinical lab automation market by the year 2022 followed by LIMS in 2nd position. Other applications of clinical lab automation such as sample transport system and specimen handling system will spot in 3rd and 4th position in clinical laboratory automation market.
Drug Discovery Automation Market Analysis: In the drug discovery automation market, United States is the hub for drug discovery. In 2015, United States hold XX% share of drug discovery automation market, which is expected to increase XX% by the year 2022. In terms of application, Plate readers has emerged as the largest market share taker in the drug discovery automation market followed by automated liquid system.
DPI Research report titled “Lab Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities Assessment 2012 – 2022” presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and major deals in the Lab Automation Industry.
Lab Automation Market has been analysed from 3 viewpoints:
1) Market and Forecast (2012 – 2022)
2) Segment wise Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)
4) Region wise Lab Automation Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)
Lab Automation Market – Application Segments Covered in the Report are:
1. Clinical Automation Laboratory
2. Drug Discovery Automation
The following segments of the Clinical Automation Laboratory market are detailed with size and six year forecast.
• Work Station
• Sample Transport System
• Storage Retrieval System
• Specimen Handling System
• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Furthermore, the following segments of the Drug Discovery Automation market are detailed with size and six year forecast.
• Automated Liquid Handling System
• Robotics
• Plate Readers
• Dissolution Testing
• Storage Retrieval System
• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years. Regions covered in the report include:
• United States
• Europe
• Japan
• Brazil, Russia, India, China(BRIC)
• Rest of the world
Data Sources
The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources.
Primary Sources: Questionnaires, Surveys, telephonic interviews with industry experts and Observations
Secondary Sources: Secondary data analysis and review involves collecting and analysing a vast array of information. DPI Research seeks information from different sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, Newspapers, Books, Government official websites and other paid database sources.
Neurostimulation Devices Market Excellent Growth, Latest Innovation, Development Status & Key Players
The Global market for Neurostimulation Devices is expected to cross US$5 Billion by the year end of 2021.
Drivers & Restraints
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, strong product pipeline offered by the players. In addition, rapid advances in the field of neurostimulation and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment and negative social perception is restraining the growth of neurostimulation devices Market.
Segment Insights
Spinal cord stimulation segment dominated the neurostimulation devices market with more than XX% share in 2015. But its market share will dwindle in the forecasting period due to the highest growth rate of deep brain stimulation segment. It is expected that deep brain stimulation segment will grab nearly 20% market share by the year end of 2021.
Regional Insights
North America is seen as the dominant player in the neurostimulation devices market followed by Europe, Asia–Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) in 2015. In the coming years, the neurostimulation devices market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of devices involved in neurostimulation.
Application Insights
Chronic Pain is identified as the largest application segment of the neurostimulation devices market. Urinary and Fecal Incontinence(UFI) is the second leading segment for neurostimulation devices market. Refractory epilepsy stands at the third spot with more than XX% share in 2015. Parkinson’s disease holds the fourth highest share being followed by Gastroparesis. Essential Tremor and Dystonia are the other leading application segment for neurostimulation devices market.
Company Insights
Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab XX% of the global market by revenue. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro are the key influencers with their products in the neurostimulation devices market. Merger & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, application, geographies, companies and market dynamics. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neurostimulation market such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and sales analysis of neurostimulation devices segment from 2010 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of neurostimulation devices market.
Neurostimulation Devices Market: Segmentation
Neurostimulation Devices Market is classified on the basis of device segment, application, company and geography.
Based on Segment, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Spinal Cord Stimulation
• Deep Brain Stimulation
• Sacral Nerve Stimulation
• Vagus Nerve Stimulation
• Other Devices Segment
Based on Application, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Chronic Pain
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Urinary Fecal Incontinence
• Refractory Epilepsy
• Essential Tremor
• Dystonia
• Gastroparesis
• Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)
• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)
• Other Applications
Based on Geography, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Rest of the World (ROW)
Based on Company, Neurostimulation Devices Market can be segmented as follows:
• Medtronic
• Boston Scientific
• St Jude Medical
• Liva Nova(Cyberonics)
• Nevro
Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future
Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 9 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices
United States became the world’s biggest market of disposable insulin pen. United States market for disposable insulin pen is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2022. Japan will be the second–biggest market for disposable insulin pen which is expected to grow at a CAGR of X% by 2022. Germany is expected to be third biggest disposable insulin pen market being followed by Spain by the end of 2022.
The research report titled “Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the disposable insulin pen market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into disposable insulin pen market and users for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2022. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the disposable insulin pen market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.
All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 4 Viewpoints:
1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)
3. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)
4. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)
Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:
1. United States
2. United Kingdom
3. France
4. Italy
5. Spain
6. Germany
7. Japan
8. China
9. India
10. Brazil
Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:
1. Novo Nordisk
2. Eli Lilly
3. Sanofi
Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow
Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 3 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of reusable insulin pen devices.
China is expected to lead the reusable insulin pen market with a total market share of over 50% by 2022. Germany has shown its potential to become leading #2 market with more than XX% market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its #2 position during the forecast period. United States is expected to become the third largest reusable insulin pen market by 2022.
The research report titled “Global Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the reusable insulin pen market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into reusable insulin pen market and users for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2022. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the reusable insulin pen market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.
All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 4 Viewpoints
1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)
3. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)
4. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)
Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:
1. United States
2. United Kingdom
3. France
4. Italy
5. Spain
6. Germany
7. Japan
8. China
9. India
10. Brazil
Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:
1. Novo Nordisk
2. Eli Lilly
3. Sanofi
4. Owen Mumford
5. Ypsomed
6. Biocon Ltd.
