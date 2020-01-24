Laboratory Centrifuge Market Outlook: 2020 the Year on a Positive Note

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Laboratory Centrifuge’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States),Eppendorf AG (Germany),Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany),Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Kubota Corporation (Japan),Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan),QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH (Germany),NuAire (United States),Sartorius (Germany)

Laboratory centrifuge is a device that is used for the separation of fluids and gas based on the density of the components. Laboratory centrifuge is found in most laboratories from academics to clinical to research and used to purify cells, viruses, proteins, nucleic acids, and subcellular organelles. Increasing innovative centrifugation technology has helped us serve customers in life sciences, biotech, pharma, academic, industrial sectors, and clinical diagnostics, this is projected the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Microcentrifuges, Ultracentrifuges), Application (Microbiology, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Cellomics, Blood Component Separation, Others), Model Type (Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-standing Centrifuges), Rotor Design (Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other), Intended Use (General-Purpose Centrifuges, Clinical Centrifuges, Preclinical Centrifuges), End User (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutions, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing High Prevalence of Diseases

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Chronic Disease Globally

Rising Healthcare Infrasture in Developing Economies

Restraints: High Cost Associated with Laboratory Centrifuge

Opportunities: Technological Advancment and Development by the Various Manufacturers

Rising Research Activities in Life Science and Biotechnology



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

