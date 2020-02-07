Lamosa, Pamesa, Kajaria, Portobello | Global Ceramic Tiles Market Research 2024: Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application, Says FSR

Ceramic Tiles Market: Summary

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is estimated to reach USD 118.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Ceramic tiles are manufactured typically from white or red clay and are a very popular choice for countertops, floors, and walls across the construction industry. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030 which is driven by the construction in countries like U.S., India, and China. The growing construction industry where ceramic tiles find application for flooring and wall decoration is expected to boost the ceramic tiles market, during forecast period. Additionally, urbanization, industrialization and increased disposable income in developing countries are some of the other factors expected to propel the growth of the market. According to the National Association of Home builders, the remodeling index in 2018 was 57. However, the ability to completely transform the space has increased the use of ceramic tiles in renovation activities.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers

Increased in Construction Spending

Ongoing construction industries coupled with construction spending is expected to drive the growth of ceramic tiles market across the globe. According to the United States Census Bureau, the construction spending in the month of September, 2019 was USD 1,301.8 billion. This is attributed to the increase in disposable income and the increasing trend towards renovation activities which is catered by broad ranging patterns, sizes, and textures of products. This factor is expected to propel the ceramic tiles market in the near future.

Increasing Urbanization

Around half of the world’s population resides in urban cities and this is expected to increase over the forecasted period. According to World Data, in Nov 2019 more than 4 billion people lived in urban areas globally. This is attributed to some of the factors such as job promises, prosperity, and similar other factors. Growing urbanization has boosted the demand for construction of commercial and residential buildings owing to which the ceramic tiles market is expected to grow during the forecasted period

Market Restraints:

Rising Awareness for Green Building Materials

Ceramics tiles find applications in floorings and walls during the construction of buildings. Ceramic tiles are durable but are not renewable and a large amount of energy is required for extraction, installation, and transport. Additionally, the manufacturing of ceramic tiles may contain some emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) which is likely to affect the environment and human health. However, green building materials offer a lower carbon footprint, which reduces the impact of global warming. However, growing awareness about green building materials may hinder the growth of the ceramic tiles market.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Segments

Key Ceramic Tiles Market Segments by Product Type include: Glazed, Porcelain, and Others

and Key Segments by Application include: Floor, Tiles, and Others

and Key Ceramic Tiles Market Segment by Construction Type include: New Construction, and Renovation

and Key Segments by End Users include: Commercial, and Residential

and Key Regions Covered include: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis

Ceramic Tiles Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Product Type

Glazed

Porcelain

Others

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

Floor

Wall

Others

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Ceramic Tiles Market, by End User

Commercial

Residential

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

