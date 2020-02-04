Lan Cables, Jumper Cables, Power Cables, Vehicle-Connecting Cables | Global Railway Wiring Harness Market 2025: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast, Says FSR

Railway Wiring Harness Market: Summary

The Global Railway Wiring Harness Market is estimated to reach USD 4 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).The wire harness is a set of electrical cables and wires bundled together mainly for signal transmission and providing electric power supply. It is also called as cable assembling or wiring loom. In Railways, wiring harness plays an important role as they can be installed as one unit instead of one wire at a time, this helps to save space and increase the overall safety. These harnesses can be designed as per the geometric and electrical requirements and thus can be used in metro, high-speed train and light rail transit (LRT) for data and power transmission.

Railway Wiring Harness Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Railway Safety Systems

Today’s railways are undergoing through rapid changes to increase the quality of transport. Wire harness is the crucial component of the railway safety system. The main function of a wired system in any transportation is to transfer electricity from a power source safely to a given product. The safety of the railway mainly depends on the number of factors wherein technical condition of rolling stock is one of them. Any fault in the wiring system can result in short circuit, electrical fires, and can harm any users and passengers. Hence, there exist high need for better safety system in order to boost the passenger’s safety, which is expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

Rise in Rail Infrastructure Projects

Over the past decade, urban and rail infrastructures have rapidly scaled up. The growing demand for railways in emerging and developing regions is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in rail travelers across the globe is projected to boost the demand for better rail infrastructure. In addition to this, some emerging countries are spending heavily to increase rail infrastructure, which is anticipated to spur the market growth. For instance, Britain’s railways in the 2020’s are planning to invest around $50 billion in the development of new trains, constructing new lines and upgrading existing tracks.

Market Restraint:

Labor Intensive Production

The extraordinary fact about the wiring harness is that it is handmade. Manufacturing of the wiring harness is predominantly done by human resources. The product quality of wiring harness varies from individual to individual. Therefore, companies face a constant challenge of delivering products of similar quality on a regular basis.

Hence, labor-intensive production is a restraining factor for the railway wiring harness market.

Railway Wiring Harness Market: Key Segments

Based on Material: Conductor and

and Based on Component: Wire and Cables, Connectors, Terminals, Wiring Duct, and

and Based on Voltage: Low Voltage (Up to 1000V), Medium Voltage (1000V to 25kV) and High Voltage (25kV to 230kV)

and By Cable Type : Lan Cables, Jumper Cables, Power Cables, Vehicle-Connecting Cables, and Others

and By Application: Driver’s Cab Harness, Harness Connecting to Pantograph, Under-Floor Harness, Door Harness, Power Socket Harness, Harness Connecting to Surveillance Camera, Lighting Harness, Harness Connecting to Cubicle and Others

and Based on Rail Type: High-Speed Train, Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT)

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-PacificMiddle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.

Railway Wiring Harness Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Material

Conductor

Aluminum

Copper

Insulation

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Component

Wire and Cables

Connectors

Terminals

Wiring Duct

Others

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Voltage

Low Voltage (Up to 1000V)

Medium Voltage (1000V to 25kV)

High Voltage (25kV to 230kV)

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Cable Type

Lan Cables

Jumper Cables

Power Cables

Vehicle-Connecting Cables

Others

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Application

Driver’s Cab Harness

Harness Connecting to Pantograph

Under-Floor Harness

Door Harness

Power Socket Harness

Harness Connecting to Surveillance Camera

Lighting Harness

Harness Connecting to Cubicle

Others

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Rail Type

Passenger Vehicles

High-Speed Train

Metro Rail Transit (MRT)

Light Rail Transit (LRT)

Railway Wiring Harness Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

