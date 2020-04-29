Lan Card Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7%

The Exploration study offers in-depth assessment of Global Lan Card Market and helps market participants to gain strong insights of the industry to make valuable decision. The study highlights assessment of the market by giving lot of focus on futuristic trend, Growth drivers, expert opinions, historical data related to market sizing, facts and statistically supporting industry certified data. It delivers regional exploration of the Global Lan Card market to expose key prospects presented in different parts of the world. The study is segmented by products type, application/end-users. Commentary on competitive scenery appraised along with company profiling of players operating in the Global Lan Card market, players covered in the current version of the study are Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link, Mercury.

The Lan Card industry is segmented by Applications Desktop Computer, Personal Computer & Other, Product Types such as [, 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps, 10 Gbps & Other] and some major players in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

More than 44.29% of Lan Card products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 47.81% in 2023, followed by North America, Japan, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan.

In the application segment by products that Lan Card built into, Personal Computer segment accounted for the most of market share (34.79% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Lan Card industry will still be an energetic industry. With the use of these cards especially in server industry, Lan Card will have a bright future.

The worldwide market for Lan Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9310 million US$ in 2024, from 7940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new HTF MI study.

Market Split by Product Type & Applications/End Users:

The report segments the Global Lan Card Market on the basis of Types as follows: , 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps, 10 Gbps & Other

On the basis of Application/End-Users, the Global Lan Card market is segmented into: Desktop Computer, Personal Computer & Other

Players Covered in the Study: Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link, Mercury

Regional Analysis

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, ASEAN Countries, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Poland, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and rest of Middle East)

• Latin America ( Colombia and Rest of LATAM Countries)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market sizing of the Lan Card are: History Year: 2014-2019 | Base Year: 2019 | Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

Market Research Objectives:

To identify Global Lan Card top manufacturers by % market share & emerging players by highest % growth rate to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To highlight comprehensive information about the opportunities, drivers, total available market, industry-specific challenges and risks.

To analyze the Lan Card with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

To analyze developments scenario such as latest agreements, expansions, new product launches, and M&A activity happened in the market.

Premeditated references for the new competitors

Tactical endorsements of major business segments according to the market estimations and Industry experts view point

Supply/value chain analysis mapped with the latest trending technological advancements

